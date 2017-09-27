Listen Live
Rapper Young Thug arrested on drug charge
Rapper Young Thug arrested on drug charge

Rapper Young Thug arrested on drug charge
Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
Young Thug performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Rapper Young Thug arrested on drug charge

By: Joshua Sharpe, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -  Atlanta rapper Young Thug was arrested over the weekend in DeKalb County, Georgia, according to jail records.

The artist, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams and who lives in Buckhead, was charged with possession of a Schedule II substance and a window-tint violation, records said.

He was arrested Sunday in Brookhaven. Williams, known professionally for an unconventional delivery and collaborations with big names like Gucci Mane, remained in jail Wednesday afternoon.

The rapper, 26, was also arrested last year at Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall on a failure to appear warrant and in 2015 on accusations he threatened to shoot a Perimeter Mall security guard.

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the live event LIVE on WSBRadio.com or on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Plan in motion for OJ Simpson release as soon as Monday
    Plan in motion for OJ Simpson release as soon as Monday
    O.J. Simpson could be released on parole as soon as Monday in Las Vegas under a plan being finalized by Nevada officials, a prison spokeswoman said Wednesday. The process culminating in freedom for the former football player, actor and TV pitchman still must be approved and documents signed, state Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said. Meanwhile, the 70-year-old Simpson remains at Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada awaiting transfer to High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas for release, Keast said. Simpson's release is expected after he spent nine years behind bars for his 2008 armed robbery and kidnapping convictions stemming from a hotel room confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers. He was sentenced to up to 33 years behind bars. In July, a state parole board set Sunday, Oct. 1, as the date Simpson becomes eligible for parole. His release could come on the first business day after that because state probation officials don't handle releases on weekends, said Keast, who said she intends to provide video to the public of Simpson's release. 'We've been trying to keep things as normal as possible,' she said. High Desert State Prison is located in Indian Springs, about 45 miles from Las Vegas. It is the main processing center for inmates from southern Nevada. A close Simpson friend, Tom Scotto, said Simpson is scheduled to be released 'shortly after' Oct. 1. Scotto cast doubt on the Monday release date, saying officials were keeping plans secret. Scotto has offered to have Simpson live with him in Naples, Florida. Such a move would require an agreement between parole departments in Nevada and Florida. Nevada Parole and Probation Capt. Shawn Arruti, who is involved in Simpson's release, and the Florida Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to messages seeking further details. Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson's lawyer in Las Vegas, also didn't respond to questions about a release plan. Simpson was acquitted in 1995 of murder charges in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. He was found liable for the killings in civil court two years later and ordered to pay the victims' families $33.5 million.
  • Trump heads to Indiana to sell tax plan
    Trump heads to Indiana to sell tax plan
    President Donald Trump is trying to build momentum behind his plan to overhaul the nation's tax system in hopes of reviving his moribund legislative agenda in Congress. The president touched down in Indiana Wednesday, hours after the White House and congressional Republicans released a framework for making sweeping changes to the tax code. That includes slashing the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent and creating three individual tax brackets with rates of 12 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent, with a recommended surcharge on the very wealthy. Trump will be selling the plan in a speech at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon. The tax push is increasingly critical for the president after repeated attempts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law failed.
  • DA: Funeral director took photos of corpses to ‘gross out’ friends, family
    DA: Funeral director took photos of corpses to ‘gross out’ friends, family
    A Pennsylvania funeral director is facing charges of abusing the corpses she was tasked with caring for after allegations surfaced that she was taking photos of her deceased clients to show to friends and family.  Angeliegha Stewart, 27, of East Stroudsburg, is charged with abuse of a corpse, criminal use of a communication facility (her cellphone), drug possession with the intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and harassment, court records show.  Stewart, a funeral director at Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home in East Stroudsburg, was arrested Friday. She was later released on her own recognizance.  The Pocono Record reported that investigators with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office began looking into Stewart’s alleged actions in August, after receiving complaints that she was “flaunting” photos of the deceased. They executed a search warrant at the funeral home, where they found “alarming” photos on her cellphone.  They also found photos and correspondence on her phone that indicated she was selling marijuana, the Record reported.  WNEP in Moosic reported that the photos found on Stewart’s phone included one of a body with its organs removed. Another body photographed was covered in maggots.  Stewart, who goes by the nickname Angel, described her actions as a prank, the news station reported. Detectives said she admitted to taking the photos and showing them to people to “gross them out.” Investigators are working to identify the people in the photos.  >> Read more trending news Area residents expressed horror over the allegations. “My mother passed away some time ago, and to think that somebody’s actually taking pictures of a dead corpse and showing them to friends as a prank, I think that’s very insensitive,” Gordon Palmer, of East Stroudsburg, told WNEP.  The funeral home also issued a statement. “We were disappointed to learn of the allegations, and we are taking them very seriously,” the statement read. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we are fully cooperating with authorities and are not able to comment further at this time.” Stewart’s LinkedIn profile describes her as an intern in funeral services for the past five years. Prior to that, she worked as a night supervisor at Dunkin Donuts, her page said. 
  • Trump open to possibly firing HHS Secretary Tom Price over private jet flights
    Trump open to possibly firing HHS Secretary Tom Price over private jet flights
    With a U.S. House committee now asking for details about private charter jet travel at taxpayer expense by HHS Secretary Tom Price and other top administration officials, President Donald Trump on Wednesday left open the possibility that he might fire the former Georgia Congressman, bluntly telling reporters he is ‘not happy’ with news reports about Price’s flights. “I will tell you personally, I’m not happy about it,” the President told reporters as he left the White House on Wednesday afternoon for a speech on tax reform. “I am not happy with him,” Mr. Trump said of Price, who left Congress earlier this year to join the Trump Administration. Asked by reporters if he might fire Price, the President left his HHS chief hanging. “We’ll see,” Mr. Trump said. President Trump on HHS Secretary Price's use of private planes: 'I'm not happy about it' https://t.co/qZh3t7mo6N https://t.co/wLPF5VEToq — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 27, 2017 The President’s comments came hours after the House Oversight Committee signaled that it was reviewing press reports about private charter jet trips taken by Price and other top officials in the Trump Administration. “The Committee is examining the extent to which non-career officials at federal departments and agencies either use government-owned aircraft for personal travel or private non-commercial aircraft for official travel,” read a bipartisan letter sent to the White House Chief of Staff. Signed by Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the letter is the clearest signal yet that Congress is raising red flags about private charter travel, detailed in recent stories about HHS Secretary Tom Price, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Gowdy and Cummings – the top two members of the House Oversight Committee – asked for documents and information on such flights by October 10. Rep Trey Gowdy R-SC & Rep Elijah Cummings D-MD ask for data on private jet travel by Trump administration officials pic.twitter.com/iLB2IsUHkZ — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 27, 2017 Last week, when stories first emerged about travel by Price on charter flights, officials at the Department of Health and Human Services defended his decision to take private jets instead of commercial flights. “The travel department continues to check every possible source for travel needs including commercial, but commercial travel is not always feasible,” the statement read. But those answers did not mollify the President, who was reported by some news organizations to be very unhappy with Price – and then showed it. “I’m not happy about it,” the President said when asked about Price, though Mr. Trump has made his anger known about other top officials in his administration – like Attorney General Jeff Sessions – but not forced them out of a job.
  • Dems wield Equifax, Wells Fargo in fight over arbitration
    Dems wield Equifax, Wells Fargo in fight over arbitration
    Equifax and Wells Fargo. Democrats determined to stop Republicans from overturning a consumer-oriented rule are using the scandals roiling both companies to hammer the GOP's efforts. A hack of Equifax's computer system exposed the sensitive personal information of 143 million Americans. Wells Fargo was fined $100 million by federal regulators for its illegal sales practices in which employees trying to reach unrealistic sales goals opened accounts without customers' permission. In July, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau decided to ban most types of mandatory arbitration clauses. The clauses require credit card or bank customers to use an arbitrator when they have a dispute rather than sue in court, and the clauses were commonly used by both companies. The House has since voted to block the consumer bureau's rule. Now the clock is ticking on action by Senate Republicans. 'These companies did terrible, terrible wrong and they want to prevent consumers from having rights to sue them. That is outrageous,' Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said at a news conference Wednesday in the Capitol. 'Put simply, we're urging our Republican colleagues to say no to immunity for Equifax, Wells Fargo or anyone else who does such horrible financial misdeeds.' Democrats argued that, without the new rule, companies will be able to keep private those disputes pursued through mandatory arbitration. 'They allow corporate America to take advantage of a shadow justice system,' Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., said of the arbitration clauses. Banks have strongly opposed banning arbitration clauses, arguing that arbitration is a more efficient way of handling small disputes and that class-action lawsuits largely benefit the lawyers handling the cases. In voting to overturn the rule in late July, House Republicans said the average payout for consumers in financial class-action lawsuits was $32 and attorneys made nearly $1 million. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has not scheduled a vote on repealing the rule, but Democratic aides said he is trying to get fellow Republicans on board with repeal of the rule. With Equifax's former CEO expected to testify before congressional panels next week, a news conference Wednesday gave Democrats an opportunity to link the credit reporting agency with the use of arbitration clauses. 'Whether it is fake accounts at Wells Fargo or a massive data breach at Equifax, recent scandals have demonstrated that consumers need to access the justice system when a big, powerful company opens accounts in their name, without their consent, and leaves them vulnerable to fraud by failing to secure their personal data,' said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Equifax, after criticism from consumer advocacy groups, announced that it had removed arbitration clauses for those who enroll in its free credit monitoring and identity theft protection. ___ On Twitter, reach Kevin Freking at https://twitter.com/APkfreking
