Georgia authorities are investigating a theft at rapper R. Kelly’s two metro Atlanta homes. Police have identified a suspect they said stole everything inside the two homes and sold it off.

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s homes in Johns Creek were entirely cleaned out during the burglaries in November -- from couches to tables and even the singer’s diamond-encrusted hoodie.

Johns Creek Police Captain Chris Byers said when officers checked both of Kelly’s homes, they found everything missing.

"Many televisions. Furnishings. We're talking about couches, chairs, tables,” Byers said.

Neighbors said they saw suspicious trucks at the homes for about a week. Then last week, neighbor Mark Gibson said another truck showed up, and so did police.

"They blocked the guy in,” Gibson said. “One of the guys got out with his gun drawn."

"Ultimately led them to an individual that they say hired them that works for Mr. Kelly's organization,” Byers said. “They were told he was moving his organization out of Atlanta back to Chicago and was selling off all of his belongings."

Byers said Alfonso Walker was, in fact, selling each room of Kelly's homes to the highest bidder.

"They wouldn't sell an individual item for a certain price, but say a bedroom for $6,000,” Byers said.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images R. Kelly performs during the Buffet Tour at Allstate Arena on May 7, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

Byers said Walker, 50, is now on the run.

"One of the indications he made was that he was owed some money and this was his way of getting it back,” Byers said.

Gibson said the whole situation is surprising.

"I didn't even know who was living there to be honest,” Gibson said. “We didn't know if there was anything inside there to steal.”

Police said Walker was planning to turn himself into police Tuesday, but that didn't happen.

He's facing a number of charges, including burglary and theft by deception.

Kelly’s representative did return requests for comments.

EXCLUSIVE: Police say associate of R. Kelly broke into his homes, sold off all his stuff to the highest bidder. At 4, the big break that helped them identify the suspect. pic.twitter.com/qWlXrc1OER — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) December 6, 2017