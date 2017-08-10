Listen Live
President Trump on his 'fire and fury' warning to North Korea: Maybe statement wasn't tough enough.

Celebrity News
Rapper Big Boi gives service puppy to girl paralyzed in bounce house shooting
Rapper Big Boi gives service puppy to girl paralyzed in bounce house shooting

Rapper Big Boi gives service puppy to girl paralyzed in bounce house shooting
Big Boi (R) gave 5-year-old Abriya Ellison a puppy nearly four months after she was injured in a shooting at a party.

Rapper Big Boi gives service puppy to girl paralyzed in bounce house shooting

By: Lori Wilson, WSBTV.com and Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA -  A girl who was paralyzed when someone shot her while playing in a bounce house is getting some big help from a rap icon.

Antoine “Big Boi” Patton, half of the rap duo Outkast,  is currently on tour as a solo act and promoting the release of his new album, “Boomiverse,” but slowed down long enough for a good deed for 5-year-old Abriya Ellison.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Abriya was shot while playing in a bounce house in April and paralyzed from the waist down.

“My brother saw her story that morning and was like, ‘Bro, we got to do something for this little girl,’” Patton said.

“One thing that struck me about Abriya is her energy and her spirit was just up,” he said.

Big Boi’s passions are music and the bulldogs he breeds at Pitfall Kennels. He wanted to give Abriya a puppy, which she quickly named King.

>> Read more trending news

Last week, Abriya finished three months of intense therapy and fell in love with the service dogs at the hospital. Now, she has a dog to call her own.

In additon to givng Abriya a service dog, Patton has also offered to pay her medical costs that were not covered by her GoFundMe page. So far the fund has raised more than $2,500 of the needed $5,000. 

The rapper is also paying for Ellison’s wheelchair-accessible bathroom in her home and he and his brother, James, said they will cover the veterinary costs for King. 

Abriya’s mother, Andreauna Douglas, said the puppy will help her recovery.

“She’s been asking for it for the longest and I know that a puppy that she can take care of and now she has responsibility, it’s going to do nothing but help her,” Douglas said.

“I’ve been born ready for a puppy,” Abriya said.

“There’s nothing like having a companion of a service dog or something therapeutic that you can love on (and) that can love you back,” Patton said. “She’s been through a lot, and to see how strong she is now, that was just ... very inspiring. It just touched our heart, so we’re just trying to do what we can to help.” 

