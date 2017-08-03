Rap pioneer Kidd Creole, of Grandmaster Flash, facing murder charge

Rap pioneer Kidd Creole, a founding member of the legendary hip hop group Grand Masterflash and the Furious Five, is facing murder charges in New York.

Nathaniel Glover, 57, was arrested Wednesday night after surveillance video was used to identify him near the scene of the stabbing death of a homeless man, according to Rolling Stone.

Glover works as a security guard and handyman near where the attack happened, and reportedly had an altercation with the victim who was drunk, a police source told the NY Daily News.

“They had no prior relationship. They had words. Things got out of hand. It was some sort of diss,” The NY Daily News’ source said.

The homeless man was identified as John Jolly, 55, who lived a few miles from the stabbing scene in a homeless shelter. Jolly was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital.

Glover was still performing concerts with members of the Furious Five and had dates scheduled in late August and October.

As a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Kidd Creole was with the group when it first formed in 1976. Their 1982 hit, “The Message,” is on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.