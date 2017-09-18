For over a year, Prince Harry has reportedly been dating “Suits” actress Meghan Markle. Rumors of an impending engagement continue to build for the two since reports first emerged in October that they were dating.

>> Read more trending news

Here is a timeline of the couple’s relationship:

﻿July 2016

Markle would later reveal in an October 2017 interview Vanity Fair that she and Harry met in London in July 2016.

Nov. 8, 2016

Kensington Palace confirms Harry is dating Markle by issuing a statement calling for an end to sexist and racist harassment of Markle on social media. Markle is referred to as Harry’s girlfriend in the Nov. 8 statement from his communications secretary.

Kensington Palace has issued a statement this morning about the harassment currently being experienced by Meghan Markle and her family. pic.twitter.com/EuFZ4fmUIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2016

“His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public—the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments,” part of the statement said.

The statement went on to say Harry is worried about Markle’s safety and is “deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her.”

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Prince Harry (L) and actress Meghan Markle have reportedly been dating since 2016.

Close Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A relationship timeline Photo Credit: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Prince Harry (L) and actress Meghan Markle have reportedly been dating since 2016.

﻿Nov. 26, 2016

Prince Harry’s brother, Prince William, issues a statement of his own supporting Harry and Markle.

“The Duke of Cambridge absolutely understands the situation concerning privacy and supports the need for Prince Harry to support those closest to him,” William said in a statement to The Daily Telegraph.

﻿Dec. 14, 2016

The first photos emerge of Harry and Markle as a couple, according to a claim from British tabloid The Sun. Wearing winter coats and beanies, the couple was reportedly going to the Gielud Theatre in London. The day before, the tabloid said the two picked out a Christmas tree together.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle have been pictured together https://t.co/XurKUPYtxJ pic.twitter.com/jDzWCetk1e — The Sun (@TheSun) December 15, 2016

﻿Jan. 15, 2017

The Sun reports that Markle has met Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte.

“It went really well and Meghan was very excited about meeting her,” an unnamed friend told the paper.

﻿Feb. 2, 2017

The Sun once again publishes photos of the couple together, this time after a dinner date at Soho House in London. An unnamed person who saw the two told the tabloid the couple “tried to keep as low-key as possible.”

﻿March 3, 2017

Harry and Markle were photographed in Montego Bay, Jamaica, for the wedding of one of Harry’s college friends, Tom “Skippy” Inskip. The Telegraph reported that the two were affectionate during the three-day wedding event.

﻿May 20, 2017

Markle accompanies Harry to Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception, according to UsWeekly. Earlier that month, on May 7, People reports that the two were photographed kissing in the Coworth Park Polo Club parking lot in Ascot, England. Markle had been cheering Harry on during a charity polo match with William.



﻿August 2017

Markle and Harry are photographed at a Botswana airport in Africa for Markle’s 36th birthday. E! News reported they stayed with close friends of Harry, who met Markle for the first time.

Tomorrow's front page: Besotted Prince Harry wraps an arm around girlfriend Meghan Markle on romantic holiday for her 36th birthday pic.twitter.com/kf6VBiGMog — The Sun (@TheSun) August 4, 2017

﻿Sept. 5, 2017

Markle speaks publicly for the first time about her relationship with Harry in an interview with Vanity Fair. She expressed the support she has from her boyfriend after the media attention since they began dating.

October cover star Meghan Markle may be just the perfect woman for Britain’s iconoclastic royal https://t.co/3XHI3zRLnS pic.twitter.com/lriNBSfHgS — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 5, 2017

“(T)he only thing that changed was people’s perception,” she told the publication. “Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

“We’re in love. I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

﻿Sept. 13, 2017

﻿UsWeekly reports that Merkle has met Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Sept. 3.

“It went well. It’ll no doubt be the first of many encounters,” an unnamed source told the magazine.

The report comes as engagement rumors continue. UsWeekly claims Harry has already created an engagement ring.

