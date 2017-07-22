Listen Live
clear-night
74°
H 92
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-night
74°
Mostly Cloudy
H 92° L 75°
  • clear-night
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 92° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Celebrity News
Prince George marks his fourth birthday with official photo
Close

Prince George marks his fourth birthday with official photo

Prince George marks his fourth birthday with official photo
Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince George smiles for his fourth birthday pictures.

Prince George marks his fourth birthday with official photo

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Prince George celebrates his fourth birthday on Saturday, and the royal family released photographs of the beaming child, the Independent reported.

>> Read more trending news

The son of Prince William and his wife Kate is third in line to the British throne.

In a statement, Kensington Palace said that "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's fourth birthday tomorrow.

"The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this lovely picture as they celebrate Prince George's fourth birthday, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received."

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Police recommend charges against teens investigators said taunted, recorded drowning man
    Police recommend charges against teens investigators said taunted, recorded drowning man
    The teenagers who police said did nothing to help a drowning man and instead recorded the incident and mocked him may now face charges, Cocoa police said.. At first, the suspects were not going to be charged in connection with 31-year-old Jamel Dunn’s death. >> Read more trending news Investigators were told by the State Attorney’s Office that while there was no moral justification for the July 9 incident at Bracco Pond Park, there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution under Florida statutes. Related: Teens recorded video, laughed while man drowned Dunn’s body wasn’t found until July 14 when a passerby saw his body floating in the pond. Police announced Friday that they would be able to recommend charges against the teens under a Florida statute saying that a person who witnesses a death must report it to a medical examiner. Police said it’s a misdemeanor charge that hasn’t been applied in a case like this. “When we initially reviewed this case it was determined there were no laws broken as the teens were not directly involved with the death,” said Chief Mike Cantaloupe. “Further research of the statutes and consultation with the State Attorney’s Office yielded the decision to move forward with charges under this statute. It’s our belief that this law has never been enforced in a scenario like this, but we feel it could be applicable.” Link: Fundraiser for Jamel Dunn’s family The State Attorney’s Office will decide if a case is filed. In the video, police said a group of teenage boys can be heard yelling things like, “We’re not going to help you and you never should have gotten in there,” as Dunn screamed for help and struggled in the water. Police said video evidence showed that Dunn went into the water on his own. A neighbor’s security camera showed Dunn scaling a fence and intentionally going into the pond, police said. “Regardless of the circumstances surrounding his decision to enter the water that day, there is absolutely no justification for what the teens did,” Cantaloupe said. “Pursuing criminal charges is a way to hold them accountable for their own actions.” One of the teenagers mentioned marijuana in the nearly three-minute video.  The identities of the teens have not been released. 
  • Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    Father of baby killed in hot car wants forgiveness for the mother
    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Louis Williams II was deployed in the Middle East when word came his 1-year-old daughter was gone. The 26-year-old Air Force reservist could hardly see through his grief as he packed a bag to fly home to this small town outside of Charleston.  Police say the child’s mother, Williams’ ex, Dijanelle Fowler, 25, left her in a sweltering car for some six hours while getting her hair done in DeKalb County, Georgia. Fowler surrendered this week on charges of second-degree murder and child neglect. In an extensive interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Williams said Thursday he is grief-stricken, angry and utterly confused at how this happened. He said he never saw the mother, who kept Skylar when he deployed in March, treat her badly. As much as it hurts, he wants forgiveness for the mother, whose mugshot has been plastered in the news across the country as ire for her floods social media. “I understand that God has already forgiven her,” he said, sitting in his living room. “Who am I not to?” For more on the story, visit myajc.com. In other news: 
  • Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Former UPS worker accused of stealing guns, phones
    Authorities say a former UPS worker stole guns, phones, watches and expensive shoes from shipments he was supposed to deliver. Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was the first to break the news of the investigation in Lilburn. He allegedly admitted to investigators that he took nine guns, 22 phones, 31 smartwatches, as well as shoes. Rick Holmes works at Main Street Guns in Lilburn and said two weeks ago, UPS was supposed to deliver a package containing 10 guns. When the box arrived, it had already been opened and nine guns were missing. 'We immediately called ATF and UPS to report these guns were missing,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Corrections officers killed in inmates escape 'made several mistates' Rodents fell from ceiling of Chipotle, customers say Police: 11-year-old asked neighbor for food while mom out 'clubbing' Police said they questioned the driver, Seun Long Vang. Investigators said his story didn't add up. 'It was clear he violated some internal policies, so UPS terminated Vang's employment after the interview,' Lilburn police Capt. Thomas Bardugon said. Police went to Vang's Lilburn home and spoke to his girlfriend, Chhun Hath Kheav. 'During the interview she was very nervous. You could tell something wasn't right with her and investigator Belcher asked her straight up, 'Where are the stolen guns?' and she said, 'Right here in my car,'' Bardugon said. Police recovered the guns and got a search warrant for the home where they found dozens of other items. Police said Vang has been charged with felony theft by taking. Kheav has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
  • The Latest: Trump complains on Twitter about 'illegal leaks'
    The Latest: Trump complains on Twitter about 'illegal leaks'
    The Latest on the probe into allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election (all times local): 6:55 a.m. President Donald Trump is complaining about a Washington Post report that the Russian ambassador to the U.S. said he discussed election-related issues with U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions when the men met during the 2016 presidential race. Trump tweeted on Saturday morning: 'A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post,this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions.These illegal leaks, like Comey's, must stop!' The Post on Friday cited anonymous U.S. officials who described U.S. intelligence intercepts of Ambassador Sergey Kislyak's descriptions of his meetings with Sessions, who was a Trump foreign policy adviser and now serves as attorney general. The Department of Justice says Sessions stands by his previous assertion he never had conversations with Russian officials about any type of interference with the election. ____ 3:15 a.m. Congressional lawmakers say President Donald Trump's eldest son and his former campaign chairman won't testify publicly next week as part of the Russia election meddling investigation. Donald Trump Jr. and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort are discussing undergoing a private interview with the Senate Judiciary Committee. The committee's chairman, Chuck Grassley, and its top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein, also say they are negotiating with Trump Jr. and Manafort about possibly turning over documents. Both men face questions about attending a Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016 that was described to Trump Jr. in emails as part of a Russian government effort to help his father's campaign. Trump Jr. was told the lawyer had damaging information that could be used against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
  • Prince George marks his fourth birthday with official photo
    Prince George marks his fourth birthday with official photo
    Prince George celebrates his fourth birthday on Saturday, and the royal family released photographs of the beaming child, the Independent reported. >> Read more trending news The son of Prince William and his wife Kate is third in line to the British throne. In a statement, Kensington Palace said that 'The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's fourth birthday tomorrow. 'The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this lovely picture as they celebrate Prince George's fourth birthday, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received.
  • Republican tax reform plan may be limited by GOP budget
    Republican tax reform plan may be limited by GOP budget
    Republican plans for tax reform could be less sweeping than originally envisioned by the White House and GOP leaders in Congress, as a provision in a House GOP budget blueprint would require any tax bill to be ‘budget neutral,’ which would force lawmakers to offset any tax cuts with revenue increases that could be difficult in some cases to gain approval. Deep in the fine print of the budget resolution for next year, the Republican plan allows for a tax reform bill under budget reconciliation, “if such measure would not increase the deficit for the total of fiscal years 2018 through 2027.” In other words, you can’t just cut taxes – which technically deprive the federal treasury of revenue, and therefore increase the budget deficit – you have to find revenue to pay for those tax cuts. And Republicans on the House Budget Committee were actively trumpeting that message. It’s time for deficit-neutral #taxreform, and our budget makes that possible. pic.twitter.com/naed7nv7o9 — House Budget GOP (@housebudgetGOP) July 19, 2017 On Thursday, House Speaker Paul Ryan was touting tax reform during a trip to a New Balance factory in Massachusetts. “First and foremost, we’re going to cut your taxes,” the Speaker said. But when a tax plan is deficit neutral – a cut for one person means that revenue must be found somewhere else to offset that reduction – in other words, some other tax increase, mainly one would assume by taking away deductions in the tax code. And many veterans of Capitol Hill say that’s not going to be easy. “I spent much of 2011-16 negotiating tax reform proposals in the Senate,” said Brian Reidl, a Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, who used to work for Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH). “Revenue-neutral tax reform will make health care look easy,” Riedl said in a post on Twitter. Key Republicans have made clear that they want to put together a proposal that dramatically simplifies the current tax system. “So 96% of the people can do their tax return on a single postcard size,” said House Budget Committee Chair Rep. Diane Black (R-TN). To do that, you would lower tax rates, and then most likely eliminate or reduce tax deductions – and that’s where things get tricky. Revenue neutral tax reform is hard. pic.twitter.com/B5ohufu90y — John Arnold (@JohnArnoldFndtn) July 20, 2017 Do you get rid of the deduction for mortgage insurance? Lots of people talk about that, but it always goes nowhere. What about the deduction for state and local taxes? That has bipartisan opposition in and around big cities on the East Coast. The tax break on employer provided health care benefits? That went nowhere fast in the negotiations over the GOP bill to overhaul the Obama health law. End or restrict the business interest deduction? Hard to imagine. Deficit neutral tax reform – it sounds wonky. But it’s a pretty important development that may rein in the scope of a GOP tax plan.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.