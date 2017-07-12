Before he went out to play for about 60,000 fans at the CMA Music Festival in downtown Nashville on June 9, country star Trace Adkins admitted to breaking the law earlier that day while in the buff.

It all started early in the morning when Trace was rudely awakened by wildlife outside his home.

“I walked outside this morning in my boots naked and shot a woodpecker who was beating on the end of my house and woke me up. I just ratted myself out, cause that’s actually against the law to kill a woodpecker. But, he woke me up,” Adkins told fans at the concert.

In telling the story, Adkins revealed that he sleeps with a double barrel shotgun beside his bed, which is loaded with buckshot.

“I have a double barrel shotgun by the bed, and I just picked it up, dumped the buckshot out, put the light load back in … pulled on my Red Wings, walked out the door, walked to my truck. Saw him up there. Beat on the hood so he’d fly, and shot him,” the musician admitted in an interview.

Education Images/UIG via Getty Images Here’s an example of what one particular woodpecker looks like. The yellow-shafted Flicker is part of the woodpecker family and is mostly found in the eastern U.S.

You can get as upset as you want to about Adkins killing the woodpecker, but we assure you he won’t care.

He isn’t quite as wild as he used to be, though. In his new song “Watered Down,” he sings about mellowing out as time goes by