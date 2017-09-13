Listen Live
NTSB report: Mechanical problems caused Troy Gentry's fatal helicopter crash
Close

NTSB report: Mechanical problems caused Troy Gentry’s fatal helicopter crash

NTSB report: Mechanical problems caused Troy Gentry’s fatal helicopter crash
Photo Credit: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images
Troy Gentry sang during the 29th Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala in May.

NTSB report: Mechanical problems caused Troy Gentry’s fatal helicopter crash

By: Rare.us

Mechanical problems are the cause for the fatal helicopter crash on September 8 in New Jersey that claimed the life of Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry.

>> Read more trending news

According to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilot reported he couldn’t control the RPM of the engine just a few minutes after takeoff. He discussed options for landing with two flight instructors on the ground, and they decided he would stop the engine and perform something called an autorotation. It was a maneuver the experienced pilot had performed several times before.

>> Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash

>> Country music community reacts

The report\ reads, “During the descent, the rotor rpm decayed to the point where the instructor could see the individual rotor blades. The helicopter descended from view prior to reaching the runway threshold and the sounds of impact were heard.”

The pilot was also killed in the crash. The listed reason for the flight was “to provide an orientation/pleasure flight to the passenger who was scheduled to perform in a concert on the airport later that evening.”

Montgomery Gentry was to play a concert at the Flying W Airport & Resort that night.

Troy Gentry will be remembered with a celebration of life service at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET. The service will be livestreamed at Opry.com/Troy-Gentry.

News

    Mechanical problems are the cause for the fatal helicopter crash on September 8 in New Jersey that claimed the life of Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry. >> Read more trending news According to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilot reported he couldn’t control the RPM of the engine just a few minutes after takeoff. He discussed options for landing with two flight instructors on the ground, and they decided he would stop the engine and perform something called an autorotation. It was a maneuver the experienced pilot had performed several times before. >> Troy Gentry killed in helicopter crash >> Country music community reacts The report\ reads, “During the descent, the rotor rpm decayed to the point where the instructor could see the individual rotor blades. The helicopter descended from view prior to reaching the runway threshold and the sounds of impact were heard.” The pilot was also killed in the crash. The listed reason for the flight was “to provide an orientation/pleasure flight to the passenger who was scheduled to perform in a concert on the airport later that evening.” Montgomery Gentry was to play a concert at the Flying W Airport & Resort that night. Troy Gentry will be remembered with a celebration of life service at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville Thursday at 11:30 a.m. ET. The service will be livestreamed at Opry.com/Troy-Gentry.
