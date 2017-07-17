Mindy Kaling pregnant with first child, report says

Actress Mindy Kaling is pregnant with her first child, according to E! News, citing multiple unnamed sources.

The website reported Monday that the 39-year-old star’s pregnancy is “an unexpected surprise,” according to an unnamed insider.

If he tus true, the Los Angeles Times reported, nothing is known about who Kaling’s partner may be.

In September 2015, Kaling told Yahoo Style she was open to having children, but it wasn’t something she intended to have planned out.

“I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids. I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen,” she said. “I’m not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.”

Neither Kaling nor her representative has commented on the report.

Kaling’s last season of her show, “The Mindy Project,” is set to air on Hulu later this year. She is also appearing as Mrs. Who in Disney’s “A Wrinkle In Time,” directed by Ava DuVernay and co-starring Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.