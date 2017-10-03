Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary Tuesday.

In honor of the milestone, Michelle Obama posted an Instagram photo of the couple on their wedding day with the heart-melting caption, “Happy 25th anniversary Barack Obama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I love you.”

Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you. A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

The former first couple were married on Oct. 3, 1992.

They met in 1989 when Michelle Robinson, who worked at a Chicago law firm, was assigned to mentor a young Harvard associate named Barack Obama.