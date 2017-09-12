Listen Live
Celebrity News
Miami ‘Real Housewives’ star has no regrets about fleeing Irma on private jet
Close

Miami 'Real Housewives' star has no regrets about fleeing Irma on private jet

Miami ‘Real Housewives’ star has no regrets about fleeing Irma on private jet
Photo Credit: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
‘Real Housewives of Miami’s’ star Lisa Hochstein is pictured here in this photo from October 2013.

Miami ‘Real Housewives’ star has no regrets about fleeing Irma on private jet

By: Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

Over the weekend, Lisa Hochstein — who appeared on “The Real Housewives of Miami” — was criticized after she shared a photo of her family preparing to flee Hurricane Irma’s destructive path on a private jet.

>> Read more trending news

Hochstein’s former co-star, Joanna Krupa, took to Twitter to launch a tirade of vitriol. “All those (expletive) posting and showing off w their private jets in Miami, why don’t u offer to help families and animals that can’t get out?” Krupa wrote on Twitter on Sept. 7.  

She added, “Otherwise stop posting and showing off when people and animals are being left behind during this catastrophic hurricane. Idiots !”

In response to the negative attention, Hochstein updated the caption of her Instagram post to address “all of these ignorant people leaving nasty comments.”

“Although it’s none of your damn business we were not the only ones in this plane,” she fired back.

“Every seat was occupied and my son had to sit in my lap. EVERYONE IS POSTING ON SM about how they escaped! This happens to be mine and I don’t need to apologize or hide to ANYONE ABOUT HOW WE DO SO.”

>> Related: Tamra Judge fires back ay the ‘RHOC’ co-stars who claimed her husband is gay

She continued to respond to the “nasty” commenters, saying, “Get off my page and worry about yourself and how you can help instead of wasting your energy on attacking me.”

News

  • Grandmother pushes grandkids out of the way as tree falls through home
    Grandmother pushes grandkids out of the way as tree falls through home
    One DeKalb County woman's home, which was always considered the safe haven for her family, became a danger zone when a tree fell through her house. Channel 2’s Wendy Corona visited the woman's Decatur home Tuesday and was told how the woman she saved her grandkids' lives. Rosa Kitchens said she still can't believe it happened. “I wasn't trying to get myself out. I was trying to get them out,” Kitchens said. “It was like breaking. Sticks breaking. Planks breaking.” For more than 24 years, Kitchen’s home was the safe place to ride out storms. But this time, Tropical Storm Irma gave Kitchens and her family the scare of a lifetime. Kitchens, who goes by the name 'Miss Rosa,' was laying on a bed with her two granddaughters. She was looking up and saw the ceiling begin to crack and knew she immediately had to do something. IRMA RELATED STORIES: Here are the metro Atlanta roads closed from Irma More than 1 million without power in Georgia Widespread damage across south Georgia from Irma “I actually pushed them off the bed. ‘Move over, move over,’ and when they hit the floor I said, 'get out,’” Miss Rosa told Corona, saying she pushed away her two grandchildren: One a teen, the other 2 years old. “My son came in and he had tears in his eyes. I know he thought, 'I could've lost my mom,' you know?” Kitchen said. The tree limbs pierced two bedrooms, a bathroom, the dining room and her back porch. The damage stretched the entire back length of her home. While Miss Rosa is a bit sore, she and her granddaughters feel blessed. “They just looked at me and grinned. They just happy I pushed them out of the way. I thought this could've been my last day on earth. I'm so glad God saved me. I'm here for a reason. I know that.” She does have insurance, but no one has come out to check out her damage yet. She told Corona that she’s just hopeful the damage will get fixed before the holidays because her home is where the entire family always gathers.
  • Trump reaches out to Democrats on tax reform, DACA and more
    Trump reaches out to Democrats on tax reform, DACA and more
    After a surprise deal last week with Democratic leaders in Congress on a disaster relief bill for victims of Hurricane Harvey, President Donald Trump is continuing to woo Democrats on other issues, having dinner with several Senators on tax reform, as a top White House official publicly signaled on Tuesday that the President may accept a bill to legalize immigrant “Dreamers” without tying it to his campaign vow to build a wall along the Mexican border. “He wants to continue building unity by working on more issues supported by both parties, especially restoring fairness to our broken tax code and cutting taxes for hardworking Americans,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The outreach to Democrats comes as some Republicans grumbled about his agreement on the Harvey aid bill, which also included a short term increase in the nation’s debt limit, and temporary stop-gap budget that will run until December 8. “The President truly believes, as he often says, that in order to succeed and grow, we must work as “one team, one people, and one American family,” Sanders told reporters at Tuesday’s White House briefing. Members of bipartisan problem solvers caucus mtg w/POTUS Wed. 'I'm hoping this is part of a new era of bipartisanship' NJ D Rep Gottheimer — Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrewalshcnn) September 12, 2017 After a Tuesday night dinner with Senators from both parties that was to focus on tax reform, on Wednesday Mr. Trump will meet with a bipartisan group of moderates from both parties, who have dubbed themselves the “Problem Solvers Caucus,” as they try to reach across the aisle on major issues like health care, the budget and more. At that meeting with the President, the group is expected to discuss Mr. Trump’s push for tax reform, and his desire to solve the DACA situation involving illegal immigrant “Dreamers” who were brought to the U.S. as minors. On Tuesday, the President’s top legislative aide, Marc Short, told reporters that in order to approve such a DACA relief bill, the White House was not going to require that Congress include money for a wall along the Mexican border with that legislation. Marc Short on #borderwall: 'I don't want us to bind ourselves into a construct that makes reaching a conclusion on #DACA impossible. pic.twitter.com/zdBUdgYwge — CSPAN (@cspan) September 12, 2017 Short’s words were immediately interpreted on Capitol Hill as confirmation that the President is ready to sign a bill to legalize DACA recipients, something that would run counter to the desires of many Republican lawmakers in the Congress. What’s not clear is whether GOP leaders in the House and Senate are ready to move such a measure, and what other provisions they might seek to add on to it, as Democrats called for action by Christmas. “It’s been one week since the President announced his DACA deadline,” said Rep. David Valadao (D-CA), referring to the President’s March date when his administration will stop processing DACA renewals. “The clock is ticking.” But while Democrats are eager to come to an agreement on DACA, tax reform may be a much more difficult bipartisan assignment for Mr. Trump, as lawmakers in both parties have sharply divergent views on what changes need to be made. Congress hasn’t passed a major tax reform bill since 1986, as GOP leaders keep reminding voters. Your phone is getting an update. Your tax code should, too. #iphoneX pic.twitter.com/USx9bX58Gp — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) September 12, 2017 But those two words – ‘tax reform’ – mean much different things to Democrats and Republicans, just like the three word phrase, ‘health care reform,’ making bipartisanship much more difficult to formulate. Still, some Democrats have reacted positively to the cajoling from the President. “I’ve had more personal time with Trump in two months, than I had with Obama in eight years,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said earlier this year.
  • Atlanta Humane Society creates makeshift shelter for four-legged Irma refugees
    Atlanta Humane Society creates makeshift shelter for four-legged Irma refugees
    Some of the smallest storm refugees are 4-week-old puppies in Waycross, Georgia, and there’s no telling how long they’ll be there. “If we weren’t able to be here for these guys they’d be in shelter that flood, facing the wind and the hurricane and it’s be horrible because they wouldn’t have any safe place to go,” said Christina Hill, with the Atlanta Humane Society. She and others with the group are on 12-hour shifts and even staying overnight to look out for these animals from Georgia and Florida. Leaders have Federal Emergency Management Agency training and were able to put together a makeshift animal shelter almost overnight. TRENDING STORIES: Here is the damage Tropical Storm Irma has caused in Georgia 55-year-old man killed when tree falls on home VIDEO: Large tree nearly lands on woman driving down road Donors stepped up quickly with crates and supplies but now the Atlanta Humane Society needs donations through its website to cover serious medical needs. Several animals need surgery or treatment for infections. “Some are sick some need a little foster care like these guys. We’re planning that out and potentially have some of them up for adoption at our facility and we’ll keep everybody up to date,” Hill explained. Once workers get back into shelters, even more dogs and cats might be on the way. Until they get the all-clear, this warehouse is home sweet “temporary” home.
  • An expert explains how to stay safe from tree, water damage in your home
    An expert explains how to stay safe from tree, water damage in your home
    If you have damage to your home from a tree or water, there are certain steps you need to take to stay safe. On Tuesday, Channel 2’s Craig Lucie spoke with officials from a heating and electrical company who said there are hidden dangers like live wires in your home and carbon monoxide triggers that need to be dealt with immediately. There are trees down everywhere and while you know to stay away from downed power lines, there could also be live wires inside your home from trees falling. “If you've had a tree come down on your home, nine out of 10 times you will have damage to the infrastructure on your home so wires could be pulled loose, certain connections could be broken (including) live wire you don't know about it,” said Daniel Jape, the president of Reliable Heating and Air. Jape met with Lucie in their call center where they were busy fielding calls from people with storm damage. TRENDING STORIES: Here is the damage Tropical Storm Irma has caused in Georgia 55-year-old man killed when tree falls on home VIDEO: Large tree nearly lands on woman driving down road “If a part of your heating unit is located in the basement or in a crawl space, what you want to do is a visual inspection. You don’t need to go all the way in there but if you see there is some standing water, you need to call a heat and air conditioning company to come out there and inspect it,” Jape explained. If you try to fix it yourself, it can be extremely dangerous. “If you are standing in water and plug something in and the outlet is wet, you can create a direct short. Electricity will flow from the outlet, into you and into the water and you could essentially cause death,” he said. Jape also said since wires to your home are hidden in the walls, if you try and plug something in an outlet, the wire could catch fire, setting the insulation on fire and next thing you know, your home could be engulfed in flames. He also says if a tree or branch came down near your HVAC system outside, call a professional. “Things can hit those pipes and break them at home or inside house. They can even have carbon monoxide buildup in there,” he said.
  • Ohio teacher fired for ‘dragging’ kindergartner across gym
    Ohio teacher fired for ‘dragging’ kindergartner across gym
    A Dayton Public Schools teacher was terminated after he reportedly “grabbed a student by the wrist during gym class” at Rosa Parks Early Learning Center in Dayton, Ohio. According to a letter detailing the district’s accusations, the teacher twisted a student’s arm and dragged him across the gym floor. David Cameron was accused of dragging the kindergarten boy “on or about” Nov. 28, 2016, according to a March 15 letter DPS Treasurer Hiwot Abraha wrote Cameron detailing the specifications of the grounds for termination. The school board approved a resolution to terminate Cameron during Tuesday night’s meeting. Attempts to reach Cameron for this story at a telephone number listed online were not successful. >> Read more trending news The Dayton Daily News obtained the letter using Ohio’s public records laws. “The kindergarten student expressed that you were hurting him, yet you did not release him,” the letter states. “On Feb, 23, 2017, you were present at an administrative hearing regarding the charges and specifications surrounding this matter. It was noted in the hearing that you have been counseled previously regarding appropriate student disciplinary procedures.” Cameron initially requested a hearing before a referee appointed by the Ohio Department of Education, according to the resolution from the meeting. But the document says Cameron “withdrew his request and waived any right to a hearing” before the Aug. 2 meeting. Cameron was placed on leave for several months after the incident. A 2014-15 staff roster for Fairview PreK-8 School lists Cameron as a physical education teacher. A 2016-17 staff roster lists Cameron as the physical education teacher at Rosa Parks ELC. Cameron earned $65,006 in base compensation in 2016, according to the Dayton Daily News I-Team Payroll Project.
  • Wisconsin Senate approves $3 billion for Foxconn
    Wisconsin Senate approves $3 billion for Foxconn
    The Wisconsin Senate approved nearly $3 billion in cash payments for Foxconn Technology Group on Tuesday, while also giving the Taiwanese company a slightly less expedited path to the state Supreme Court for certain legal challenges related to a planned massive electronics manufacturing factory. Foxconn plans to invest up to $10 billion to build a flat-screen production factory in Wisconsin that would initially employ 3,000 but the company said could grow to 13,000. The proposed subsidy — which now heads to the state Assembly for a final vote Thursday — would be the largest ever from a U.S. state to a foreign company and 10 times bigger than anything Wisconsin has extended to a private business. The Republican-controlled Senate discounted Democratic concerns that there weren't enough protections for taxpayers under the unprecedented incentive package. It would take 25 years for taxpayers to see a return on the investment, the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau said. 'Taxpayers know it's going to cost them $3 billion but they have no idea what they're buying,' said Sen. Jon Erpenbach, a Democrat from Middleton, during debate. 'There are no guarantees in this legislation and we don't even know what we're buying.' Republican Sen. Alberta Darling, co-chair of the Legislature's budget committee, urged Democrats to get on board with a project she said was both a good deal for taxpayers and would be transformational for the state by making it a leader in the advanced manufacturing world. 'Passing this up would be a huge mistake,' she said. The Senate passed it on a 20-13 vote with 19 Republicans in support along with Democratic Sen. Bob Wirch, of Pleasant Prairie, which is near where the plant plans to locate. Twelve Democrats and Republican Sen. Rob Cowles, of Allouez, voted against it. Republicans changed the bill to give the Wisconsin Supreme Court the option to take appeals related to the Foxconn project directly from the circuit court and speed up filing requirements for attorneys. The bill as amended by committee last week required the Supreme Court to take all appeals directly from the circuit court, skipping the state appeals court. Legal experts had questioned the constitutionality of such a move. Madison attorney Lester Pines said the new approach still raises constitutional questions about separation of powers. The lower court decision would be automatically suspended during the appeal. It would apply to appeals of circuit court rulings related to decisions made by a state or local official or entity related to the Foxconn project. 'This is bad for democracy, bad for our government, bad for the whole process,' Democratic Sen. Fred Risser said. A dozen Democratic changes pushed Tuesday and rejected by Republicans sought to prioritize Wisconsin workers and businesses, protect taxpayers from overpayments to Foxconn and increase environmental oversight. Under the bill, Foxconn would receive $2.85 billion in cash payments over 15 years if it invests $10 billion in the state and employs 13,000 people. It could also qualify for $150 million in sales tax exemptions for construction equipment. Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who led negotiations on the deal, faces a deadline under terms of the agreement to sign a bill by the end of the month. Walker and other supporters say Foxconn is giving the state a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get a foothold in the world electronics market. Foxconn is the largest contract maker of electronics, best known for making iPhones, but with a long list of customers including Sony Corp., Dell Inc. and BlackBerry Ltd. The Wisconsin plant would be the first outside of Asia to construct liquid crystal display panels for televisions, computers and other uses. Foxconn wants to open the factory by 2020 and initially employ 3,000 people. Environmental groups and others concerned with waiving certain state regulations to speed construction of the plant have been threatening to file lawsuits. Foxconn would be allowed to build in wetland and waterways and construct its 20-million-square-foot (1.86-million -square-meter) campus without first doing an environmental impact statement. Foxconn was eyeing locations in southeastern Wisconsin, in between Milwaukee and Chicago. On Monday, the mayor of Kenosha sent a letter to Walker saying the bill didn't do enough to make it possible for the city to support the project, leaving Racine County as the likely home to the factory, although no exact location has been announced. ___ Follow Scott Bauer on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sbauerAP
