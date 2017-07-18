Listen Live
Celebrity News
Mariah Carey set to produce drama series based on her life
Mariah Carey set to produce drama series based on her life

Mariah Carey set to produce drama series based on her life
Photo Credit: D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Hilton
Mariah Carey is reportedly executive producing a Starz drama based on her life.

Mariah Carey set to produce drama series based on her life

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mariah Carey is reportedly an executive producer for a drama series based on her rise to super stardom. 

On Monday, Deadline reported that the hit-maker and her longtime friend Brett Ratner are producing the as-yet-untitled fictional scripted drama. It is in development with Starz.

>> Read more trending news

Set in 1986 in New York, the drama will follow a 16-year-old biracial girl navigating her way through a tough childhood to becoming a top-selling singer-songwriter.

Carey’s last foray into television was her E! docuseries “Mariah’s World,” which chronicled her life on tour, the end of her engagement to billionaire James Packer and her relationship with backup dancer and now ex boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

It has been a year of many new projects for Carey. In April, the singer announced she was forming her own record label, Butterfly MC Records, and recording a new album. 

Read More
News

  • Ebenezer's Rev. Raphael Warnock arrested during Capitol protest
    Ebenezer's Rev. Raphael Warnock arrested during Capitol protest
    The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock was among several pastors arrested in Washington, D.C. during a protest against the proposed budget and efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. A photo shows Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, was escorted out of the building in handcuffs by Capitol police. Spokeswoman Tenisha Bell said Warnock and other faith leaders were singing and praying in the Russell Senate Office building. Warnock and the Rev. Cynthia L. Hale, senior pastor of Ray of Hope Christian Church, were among a group of pastors who went to Washington to highlight the cuts in President Donald Trump's budget that would adversely affect black communities, including proposed decreases in funding for education and civil rights programs. TRENDING STORIES: Injured firefighter out of ICU after tree limb fell on him 'Some of the most dangerous drugs' may be in your county Thousands sign petition protesting school start date 'This budget, which slashes programs for those who need it the most in order to provide a tax cut to those who need it the least, suggests that there is a spiritual sickness in the body politics,' Warnock said. Likewise, Trump proposed zeroing out federal support for legal aid, which the White House said would put more control in local hands. After his arrest, Warnock released the following statement. As a pastor, I believe that the national budget is not just a fiscal document, but a moral document. It reflects what we believe and who we are for one another. And if this mean spirited budget were an EKG, it would indicate that America has a heart condition. The government is taking student aid, job training and medicine from those who need it most in order to give a tax cut to those who need it least. We came to Washington as voices of healing and justice. America is better than this. That's our message. And when I consider those who will suffer, my getting arrested is a small price to pay.
  • 8th person at 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer identified
    8th person at 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer identified
    An eighth person who attended a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, in which Donald Trump Jr. was promised compromising information on his father’s then-rival for the presidency, Hillary Clinton, has been identified, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Irakly “Ike” Kaveladze, 52, was asked to attend the meeting by Aras Agalarov, a billionaire Azerbaijani construction magnate. >> Related: Donald Trump Jr. releases email exchange with Russian intermediary An attorney for the Agalarovs, Scott Balber, told the Times that Kaveladze was asked to attend the Trump Tower meeting 'purely to … make sure it happened.
  • The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying a new health care strategy after the 'repeal and replace' measure failed. McConnell says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. ___ 11 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his 'Obamacare' replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday. Sens. Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined two other senators in opposing the legislation, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. The Kentucky Republican says, 'regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.' McConnell says that in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay. He is not saying when the vote will occur. __ 10:25 p.m. President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation's current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a 'clean slate.' Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure. Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, 'Dems will join in!' Republican lawmakers have spent the last several months working to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package. ___ 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  • Republican lawmakers give California climate law a boost
    Republican lawmakers give California climate law a boost
    When California lawmakers backed a landmark law that seeks to combat global warming, the key support came from a surprising group of legislators: Republicans. As the GOP nationally looks to roll back climate policies, a contingent of California Republicans is tentatively embracing them in defiance of much of their party's base and its congressional leaders. California's top Republican Assemblyman and a handful of his colleagues are looking to put a conservative imprint on climate policy and a new face on their party, which has seen its influence steadily decline in the state. 'California is different from the rest of the country, and California Republicans are different,' said Chad Mayes, the Assembly GOP leader. 'The truth is, there are a large number of California Republican constituents who believe that we have to do something about climate change.' Mayes, 40, the son of a preacher, has had a fast rise in Sacramento, where he became the GOP leader during his first term. He has tried to put a fresh face on the party, steering clear of President Donald Trump, who is unpopular in California, and looking to engage — from a conservative perspective — on issues like climate and poverty that are often seen as Democratic priorities. Mayes said he began working with Brown's administration and Democratic leaders when a dozen GOP Assembly members expressed interest in it. They were concerned that a California law enacted last year — which requires the state to meet aggressive goals for carbon reduction — would lead to much more costly regulations if cap and trade was allowed to expire. But the eight Republicans who jumped on board are now seeing backlash from constituents who are frustrated they engaged on a policy that many in the party view as a stealth tax hike. 'A lot of conservative activists and donors work hard to elect our Republican legislators with the expectation that they're going to hold the line against tax increases,' said Jon Fleishman, former executive director of the California Republican Party. 'I feel taken advantage of.' Enough Republicans voted for the cap and trade bill that some vulnerable Democrats were able to abstain or vote against the measure, said Fleishman, who runs a conservative blog. That could help them keep their seats in swing districts. They also got pressure from Washington. Four Republicans in California's congressional delegation — including Kevin McCarthy, the U.S. House majority leader — wrote a letter to their GOP counterparts in Sacramento last week urging not to vote for cap and trade. Assemblyman Marc Steinorth, a Republican from a swing district in Southern California who voted for the bill, said he received more than 60 calls on his cellphone Tuesday about cap and trade. He shared the number on his Facebook page. He said he thinks much of the backlash is in response to misleading criticisms of the bill on conservative talk radio and blogs. The GOP lawmakers joined most Democrats on Monday night to approve a bill that keeps California's cap-and-trade program alive for another decade. The five-year-old program, which was set to expire in 2020, puts a cap on carbon emissions that's reduced each year. Businesses such as oil refiners, cement producers and food processors must obtain permits for each ton of carbon they emit. Republicans have a long history with cap and trade, which was developed through legislation signed in 2006 by-then Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican. It was conceived as a market-based approach to reducing greenhouse gases, giving businesses to flexibility to figure out on their own how to reduce their carbon footprint or to choose not to, albeit at a price. 'I hope Republicans around the country can learn from the example of Assemblyman Mayes and his fellow Republicans that we can fight for free market policies to clean up our environment for our children at the same time we fight for a booming economy,' Schwarzenegger wrote on Facebook Monday night. To win over Republicans, Democrats agreed to continue a series of expiring tax breaks and repeal a controversial fire-protection fee paid by rural landowners. They passed another measure that may give Republicans more of a say in how to spend money collected through cap and trade in the future. And they included provisions that will make it easier for oil, agriculture and other industries to comply. Many business groups, including the California Chamber of Commerce, came out in support of the deal. The Western States Petroleum Alliance called the deal a 'balanced approach' between limiting emissions and protecting jobs. The concessions — and the hint of involvement by the oil industry — sparked a rebellion on the left that nearly tanked the legislation. Environmental justice advocates said the program was a gift to the oil industry and should be far more aggressive. But Brown and lawmakers who backed the bill argue California's bipartisan approach is one that can be replicated elsewhere. California is 'the leader that's going to show other states and other countries how you can use a market-based system to reduce carbon and how you can change your economy to be a green economy so that we can protect this earth,' said Assemblyman Rocky Chavez, an Oceanside Republican.
  • 6 people injured after restaurant roof comes crashing down
    6 people injured after restaurant roof comes crashing down
    A roof collapse at an Atlanta restaurant injured six people Monday night. It happened at Blu Cantina in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood in southwest Atlanta. Fire officials told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus nearly half of the restaurant's roof collapsed. Some customers told Klaus they were left in shock. 'I'm really lost for words,' patron Tiara James said. Breaking: @Atlanta_Police: 'We have officers and fire responding to a partial roof collapse with possible injuries' on Peters St.-- Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) July 18, 2017 James was inside Blu Cantina around 8:40 p.m. Monday, when the ceiling started caving in. 'Out of nowhere, the roof collapsed. I honestly thought that it was getting shot up, so I was ducking and diving like trying to get over stuff, like is everything OK?' James told Klaus. She showed Klaus how she was missing a shoe afterward and the shirt tied around her waist was soaked. James said she was concerned about her friends and wasn't sure where they were. Fire rescue spokesman just said he will talk with us soon. pic.twitter.com/3v4VTXyNEJ-- Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) July 18, 2017 'My other friend has a big gash on her forehead. I'm really hoping she's OK, but this is just ridiculous right now,' James said. Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said six people were hurt with mostly minor injuries. 'One person, a male, was injured more severely than the other individuals. That person was conscious and alert, but they did possibly have a head injury,' Stafford said. Firefighters said wood, sheeting and lights rained down from the ceiling and blocked the entrance. TRENDING STORIES: High school student, friend killed in crash because of speed, police say Father accused of leaving 4-year-old, baby in car after chase Firefighter's daughter hospitalized after skateboarding fall Inspectors went to the site of the roof collapse Tuesday and told Channel 2's Liz Artz that they've requested a report by a structural engineer. Dozens of people went by Blu Cantina to take pictures, go live on Facebook, and many stood in shock telling Artz that the restaurant was one of their favorite hangouts. 'This is bananas, this is our hangout spot, you know we're here all the time,' Dominique Bowen said. Bowen is one of the dozens of people who just wanted to see the damage for themselves. 'I'm always going to 255 or Blu Cantina,' Bowen said. The Atlanta Fire Department told Artz that the weight from water on the roof during a rain storm caused it to collapse. Artz flew News Drone 2 above the building to get a birds-eye view of the damage. The city's Office of Buildings inspected the structure and recommended Blu Cantina's business owner have a structural engineer inspect the property. The city also recommended the two businesses adjacent to the restaurant remain closed until the inspection is done. Bowen also told Artz that it's a great area to be in and said he hopes it's not shut down for too long. The owner of the Blu Cantina was asked how far along he was in the process of getting everything fixed, but escorted Artz off the property and declined to comment. One person associated with the two adjacent businesses told Artz off-camera that this will hurt them. The city says they have no idea when the three businesses will be reopened or when the structural engineer will inspect the property.
  • House approves delay of Obama-era smog reductions
    House approves delay of Obama-era smog reductions
    The House voted Tuesday to pass a Republican-backed bill delaying implementation of Obama-era reductions in smog-causing air pollutants. Congress voted 229 to 199 to approve the Ozone Standards Implementation Act of 2017. The measure delays by eight more years the implementation of 2015 air pollution standards issued by the Environmental Protection Agency under the prior administration. The bill also makes key technical changes that environmentalists say will weaken the Clean Air Act, including switching the EPA's mandated review of air quality standards from every five years to every 10. Ground-level ozone can cause breathing problems among sensitive groups, causing thousands of premature deaths each year. The House voted largely along party lines to approve the bill and defeat a series of Democratic amendments. Similar legislation is advancing in the GOP-controlled Senate. House Republicans on Tuesday lauded what they called common-sense legislation to protect American jobs. The GOP bill is supported by groups representing the chemical and the fossil-fuel industries. It is part of a larger push by congressional Republicans and the Trump administration to weaken, block or delay stricter pollution and public health standards approved under President Barack Obama, a Democrat. Primary sponsor Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas, praised the progress made in cleaning up the nation's air since the 1970s, when choking blankets of smog regularly blanketed U.S. cities. But he said the stricter standards approved by Obama's EPA would force American companies to invest billions in new pollution reduction measures. 'This bill keeps us moving forward toward cleaner air,' said Olson, whose Houston-area district depends on the oil and gas industry. 'This bill is about listening to job creators back home.' Democrats countered that the GOP bill, which they derided as the 'Smoggy Skies Act,' would cost lives through increased rates of asthma and lung disease while endangering decades of hard-won progress in cleaning up the environment. 'This is a blueprint to Make America Sick Again,' said Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., mocking the Trump campaign slogan. Ground-level ozone is created when common pollutants emitted by cars, power plants, oil refineries, chemical plants and other sources react in the atmosphere to sunlight. The National Ambient Air Quality Standards adopted by EPA in 2015 reduced the allowed amount of ground-level ozone from 75 parts per billion to 70 parts per billion. EPA estimated at the time that the $1.4 billion it would cost to meet the stricter standards would be far outweighed by billions saved from fewer emergency room visits and other public health gains. The agency cited recent studies showing ozone at 72 parts per billion is harmful to healthy adults exercising outdoors. Children are at increased risk because their lungs are still developing and they are more likely to be active outdoors when ozone levels are high, the agency said. EPA projected that the 'vast majority' of U.S. counties would meet the stricter standards by 2025 under state and federal rules and programs then underway. Many of those clean-air initiatives are now in the crosshairs of regulatory rollbacks and budget cuts championed by the Trump administration. ___ Follow Associated Press environmental writer Michael Biesecker at www.Twitter.com/mbieseck
