Listen Live
cloudy-day
78°
H -
L 75

!
Traffic
DONATE NOW:

The WSB Care-a-Thon Total: $643,631

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
78°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H -° L 75°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H -° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H -° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 87° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Celebrity News
Luke Bryan breaks no touching rule for terminally ill fan
Close

Luke Bryan breaks no touching rule for terminally ill fan

Luke Bryan breaks no touching rule for terminally ill fan
Photo Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Luke Bryan performs at the Faster Horses Music Festival in the Brooklyn Trails Campground at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Brooklyn, Mich. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Luke Bryan breaks no touching rule for terminally ill fan

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -  Country singer Luke Bryan broke his famous “no touching” rule at meet and greets for one special fan.

People reported that the rule gained attention when Bryan appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016.

>> Read more trending news

At the time, Bryan said fans got a little too handsy with his back end at shows and meet and greets before the show.

KSHB reported that before the singer’s show Friday at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Francis Stanaway, 88, was able to break the rule.

Stanaway, who is under hospice care at Crossroads Hospice, was able to coordinate a meet-and-greet with her family and event organizers before the show. 

“We’re excited for her because she used to love country so much before she went to the nursing home,” daughter-in-law Linda Sokolaski said. “She doesn't get to experience it much more.”

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Stanaway was able to meet and pose with the 41-year-old singer and give him a pat on the behind in the photo.

Crossroads Hospice was able to make the encounter happen through its Gift of a Day program, according to KHSB.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Matt Kuchar fights dizzy spells in Canadian Open
    Matt Kuchar fights dizzy spells in Canadian Open
    Matt Kuchar fought dizzy spells in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday, four days after finishing second behind Jordan Spieth in the British Open at Royal Birkdale. 'I had a couple of spells where I got a little bit of dizzy and I feel weak,' Kuchar said. 'I don't know where it came from. I've had plenty of time to get over the travel. Hopefully, it's just something that passes real quick. ... I shook it off the couple times it happened.' The 39-year-old American became dizzy marking a ball and sought medical attention during the morning round at Glen Abbey. After playing the first 11 holes in 4 under, he made a double bogey on the par-4 third and bogeyed the par-4 eighth en route to a 1-under 71. Kuchar was six strokes behind leaders Kevin Chappell, Matt Every, Hudson Swafford, Brandon Hagy and Ollie Schniederjans in the round that was suspended because of darkness after afternoon play was interrupted for nearly two hours by lightning and rain. 'He had been over to mark a putt after he missed it and got a little light-headed,' said playing partner Bubba Watson, a stroke back after a 66. Kuchar has an endorsement deal with tournament sponsor RBC. On Sunday in England, he finished three strokes behind Spieth. Kuchar had a one-stroke lead with five holes to play before Spieth rallied and pulled away with a birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie stretch.
  • Police fault Venus Williams in crash but say she won’t be cited in video from June crash
    Police fault Venus Williams in crash but say she won’t be cited in video from June crash
    Newly released body cam video shows a police officer telling Venus Williams she was at fault for an accident in which a man died from his injuries. “You were at fault,” a Palm Beach Gardens police officer told Williams in one of four body-camera video files police released Thursday. Officer David Dowling said he won’t ticket Williams, saying, “You just got stuck in a bad situation there.” Williams responds, “In a situation like that, what are you going to do?” Jerome Barson, 78, the passenger in the second vehicle, is seen in the video saying, “I’m a little confused.” He died two weeks later. His widow, Linda, now is suing Williams. >> Read more trending news Police at first declared Williams at fault in the June 9 crash outside the entrance to BallenIsles Country Club, the gated community where she owns a home. They later said she lawfully entered the intersection. The crash remains under investigation. Williams has told police she had a green light when she left Steeplechase, a community on the south side of Northlake Boulevard, in her 2010 Toyota Sequoia and had to stop in the middle of Northlake for traffic. By the time Williams thought it was safe to drive, she said, the light for westbound traffic on Northlake turned to green from red. Linda Barson, the 68-year-old driver of a Hyundai Accent, said Williams cut in front of her and Barson couldn’t avoid hitting her. Williams told police she never saw Barson coming. Video released by police July 7 shows a third car, a Nissan Altima, leaving BallenIsles. The Altima turned left in front of Williams, forcing her to stop to avoid a crash. Police still are trying to identify the Altima driver nearly two months after the wreck. Related: Venus Williams responds to reports of involvement in fatal car crash In one of four 911 calls police also released Thursday, a motorist says, “These people need help.” At the end of the call, she tells the dispatcher she’s 95 percent sure that “one of the people in this accident is one of the Serena sisters … the Williams. And unfortunately she was at fault.” Serena Williams, another star in women’s tennis, is Venus Williams’ sister and also lives in Palm Beach Gardens. The earliest of the videos released Thursday shows Officer Tim Connors walking up to the crash and finding Williams out of her car. “Are you involved?” he asked Williams, who was dressed in a white skirt and T-shirt and ball cap. “I am,” she says. Connors asks if the people in the other vehicle are OK and Williams says, “I think so.” Connors then walks to the other car and has to pull away the activated driver’s air bag to get to Linda Barson. “Someone -- they ran a red light. They ran the red light,” she said. “My husband’s on blood thinners and he’s bleeding.” Connors tells her “Fire Rescue’s coming.” The woman mentions an arm injury and Connors tells her to put pressure on it and “try not to move it.” He then tells the Barsons, “It looks like that other car might have violated your right of way.” Related: Venus Williams posts personal response about deadly crash on Facebook Connors then approaches a woman who appears to have been the 911 caller. She “It’s one of the Williams (sisters) that is in the accident,” the woman said. “She was coming out of Steeplechase. It was coming out. Her light had turned red.” Connors again approaches Williams. “You’re sure you’re fine?” Williams nods. He asks if anyone else is in the car. Just her dog, she says. He asks if the dog was thrown; Williams says no. Moments later, Connors tells someone off-camera, “Yes, she is,” apparently confirming it’s Williams. Then, asked if anyone’s hurt, he says: “She’s not. The other people are.” Related: Police: New evidence in Venus Williams crash investigation shows she had green light After Williams has returned to her car the other officer, Dowling, tells her on his body-camera video that she’s at fault but he won’t cite her. “You just got stuck in a bad situation there. Let the insurance companies work it out,” Dowling says. “I don’t feel comfortable writing you a citation when I’m not 100 percent sure, and I’m not 100 percent sure in this case.” Williams says, “I never saw that car coming, so I don’t know if they...I don’t think they stopped at the red light.” Dowling explains that because of the changing traffic light, “You kind of violated his right of way.” Nothing in any of the videos conclusively says whether the Barsons were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, although Linda Barson appears to have a seat belt that is unbuckled but still stretched across her lap when the first officer approaches her car. Related: Venus Williams wins emergency protective order in fatal crash lawsuit This week, lawyers for Williams said in a court filing that Barson wouldn’t have died if he had worn a seat belt. The police crash report says Barson and his wife both wore a belt across both lap and shoulder, and lawyers for Barson said this week his car’s “black box” says the same thing. Lawyers for Williams did not respond to inquiries made this week by The Palm Beach Post. At the end of one video, Dowling, now in his patrol car, tells Connors “if any media show up, I need you to keep them away. Keep them back. Don’t let them in the scene.” Connors asks, “What makes you think any of them are coming?” Dowling says: “They already got an email. A station. I want to get them out of here as quick as we can so we can beat the media.” Police did not publicly acknowledge the crash until after the TMZ broke the story on June 29, three weeks after the crash and a week after Jerome Barson died on June 22. Conner Mitchell, Palm Beach Post and Jorge Milian, Palm Beach Post contributed to this story.
  • MAC to give out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day
    MAC to give out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day
    MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick to commemorate National Lipstick Day. To snag your tube, which normally retail at about $17, show up to any MAC store or retailer such as Sephora or Ulta. >> Read more trending news Stores will be providing free full-size lipstick Saturday. “There’s no catch,” the company said in a news release, according to Teen Vogue. This isn’t the first time that the company has given out freebies. Last month, it offered free lip products online and in stores for its #MACLipsLipsLips campaign, which gave fans a chance to scoop some of their favorite MAC goodies. The lipstick will be available until supplies last.
  • New garbage patch full of tiny pieces of plastic found in South Pacific
    New garbage patch full of tiny pieces of plastic found in South Pacific
    A huge section of the South Pacific Ocean, 1.5 times the size of Texas, is covered in tiny pieces of plastic smaller than grains of rice. >> Read more trending news A team of scientists, led by Algalita Marine Research and Education scientist Charles Moore, made the discovery during a six month expedition to the remote area.  Unlike the more well-known garbage gyre in the North Pacific, scientists had not studied the more remote areas in the South Pacific.   “We discovered tremendous quantities of plastic,” Moore said, in an area possibly “as large as 965,000 square miles.” “My initial impression is that our samples compared to what we were seeing in the North Pacific in 2007, so it’s about ten years behind,” he said. Utrecht University oceanographer Erik van Sebille has started a project to track the plastic and how it’s distributed in the oceans. Once the plastic particles get caught up in the ocean currents, or gyres, it’s almost impossible to clean up, according to van Sebille, who said the best hope is to prevent the pollution in the first place. >> Related: Can this plastic-eating bug save the planet? “Gone are the silly notions that you can put nets in the ocean and solve the problem,” Erikson told ResearchGate. “This cloud of microplastics extends both vertically and horizontally. It’s more like smog than a patch. We’re making tremendous progress to clean up smog over our cities by stopping the source. We have to do the same for our seas.”
  • Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance
    Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance
    Channel 2 Action News has learned a man has been charged in his grandmother's disappearance. Millicent Williams, 78, was reported missing by her family from her home on Brookgreen Point in DeKalb County. When police searched the home for a welfare check, they found blood inside. Police said the woman disappeared under 'highly suspicious' circumstances. We're speaking with family friends as the search continues for Millicent Williams, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. Her 37-year-old grandson, Gregory Williams, has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking in her disappearance. Police said they saw Gregory Williams driving his grandmother's car and took him into custody when he pulled into a shopping center near the home around 1 p.m. Millicent Williams is still missing. 'Our biggest goal right now is to talk to the suspect and try to see if he knows her whereabouts,' DeKalb police Capt. J.A. Lewis said. TRENDING STORIES: DeKalb Sheriff banned from all parks as part of guilty plea Teen charged in crash that killed recent high school graduate Police: Mother arrested after toddler found unresponsive from drug overdose Crews are searching a nearby park. Family members said they last spoke to Millicent Williams Sunday. They said Gregory Williams lived with her. Neighbors said they noticed red flags with Gregory Williams' behavior. 'He would be screaming, numerous times, out in the middle of the circle here. Praying, yelling, whatever, and my grandkids were afraid of him and came running inside,' neighbor Louis Walker said. Police confirmed that Gregory Williams is a U.S. Army veteran with an honorable discharge. Police said their focus is finding Millicent Williams. 'Time is of the essence. We're already behind the power curve as it is, so by getting him into custody, we can hopefully get some answers to the questions that we have,' Lewis said. Investigators said Gregory Williams has a lawyer, which will limit their ability to speak with him.
  • Senate sends bill to Trump that toughens sanctions on Russia, Iran, North Korea
    Senate sends bill to Trump that toughens sanctions on Russia, Iran, North Korea
    In an overwhelming vote of 98-2, the U.S. Senate on Thursday sent President Donald Trump a bipartisan bill that places new economic sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, as members of both parties joined to send a message not only to those three regimes, but also the the White House, on the subject of U.S.-Russian relations and the 2016 campaign. “We will not tolerate attacks on our democracy. That’s what this bill is all about,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) declared on the Senate floor, as Senators in both parties directly linked Russian interference in last year’s elections to this legislative effort. “This bill will prevent President Trump from relaxing sanctions on Russia without Congressional review,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH). “We’re all concerned about that.” “Today’s legislation will help us more forcefully defend our interests and hold these destabilizing regimes accountable,” said Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA). “This measure makes clear that Iran, North Korea and Russia will always be held accountable for their malicious actions,” said Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK). US senate has passed a sweeping new Russia sanctions bill by a vote of 98-2. Now headed to Trump for signature or veto — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) July 27, 2017 But because of the provisions that limit the President’s authority on sanctions against Russia, the White House has been reluctant to endorse the effort, as hours before the vote, officials were still refusing to say whether President Trump would veto this bill. “We continue to support strong sanctions against those three countries. And we are going to wait and see what that final of legislation and make a decision at that point,” said spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. But the Senate vote of 98-2, and the House vote of 419-3, showed a Congress that was almost united in support of the plan, suggesting there would be more than enough votes to override a veto by Mr. Trump. Just voted for Russia sanctions. @POTUS needs to sign our bill now and show Russia that meddling in our elections has serious consequences. — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) July 27, 2017 “President Trump should sign this bill as soon as it hits his desk,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA). “Otherwise, he risks encouraging Russia’s interference in future elections.” From the outset, Mr. Trump has advocated a less confrontational approach with Russia, one that has been repeatedly rejected by members of both parties – and this bill was one more piece of evidence on that front. “This bipartisan bill is about keeping America safe, and I urge the president to sign it into law,” said Rep. Ed Royce (R-CA), the Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.