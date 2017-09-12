Listen Live
‘Little People, Big World’ stars Jeremy, Audrey Roloff welcome new daughter
'Little People, Big World' stars Jeremy, Audrey Roloff welcome new daughter

‘Little People, Big World’ stars Jeremy, Audrey Roloff welcome new daughter
‘Little People, Big World’ stars Jeremy, Audrey Roloff welcome new daughter

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

The Roloff family just got a little bit bigger after Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Sunday.

Little Ember Jean Roloff was born on Sunday, September 10 at 9:40 a.m. and weighed 7.13 lbs.

People are constantly asking me, "Are you so ready to get that baby out of you?!" And as excited as I am to meet her, I'm also trying to cherish our final days "just us" before baby girl rocks our world. In the waiting, I've been focusing on thankfulness, and gratitude has made me even more in awe of the beauty of pregnancy. I am so blessed to carry this life inside of me, not of my own strength and striving, but through God's miraculous design for creating life. Focusing on each present moment, rather than longing for future moments, has made my heart abundantly thankful - and "thanksgiving always precedes the miracle." As @annvoskamp so beautifully puts it, "In a world addicted to speed, we blur the moments..." I don't want to live through blurred moments. I want to experience the abundance of a life lived fully present - wide eyed, thankful, and brimming with joy. #39weekspregnant #beating50percent #journeyofjerandauj

A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on

“Labor is such a wild and miraculous process and meeting our baby girl for the first time filled us with uncontainable joy,” the couple said in a statement to US Weekly. “We are so thankful for this little life we’ve been blessed with and cannot wait to see all that she becomes. ”

The new dad had nothing but nice things to say about his wife and how she handled labor.

“Audrey did amazing. Natural labor is no joke. I have a renewed appreciation for her strength,” he said. “And Ember is just miraculous. Perfect little baby. I’m in awe by the circle of life.”

The couple wed in September 2014 and announced they were expecting in February.

  • Irma: Live updates
    Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm Monday evening. >> Scroll down for the latest
  • MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA canceled all of its transit services Monday with Irma set to blow through north Georgia this afternoon. Spokesman Erik Burton said it may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day. Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday. And decisions about Tuesday’s service likely will come later today. “We are meeting frequently today to provide an answer about Tuesday's service,” Burton said. In addition to MARTA, the state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday. CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon. Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only. Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site. Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle. Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day. Burton noted that  Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma. “We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said. RELATED: Atlanta school closings for Hurricane Irma RELATED: Atlanta traffic conditions, Atlanta road conditions
  • Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    If residents here want to know about hazards of severe weather, they have plenty of examples to consider. This January, two rounds of tornadoes shredded homes and a massive mobile home park, killing four and leaving hundreds homeless. There, of course, was also 1994’s Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused flooding along the Flint River, killed 31 people in Georgia — several around this city — and unearthed hundreds of caskets, sending them floating away. On Sunday, the city joined all of southwest Georgia in awaiting Irma. It’s a rare hurricane for this landlocked portion of the state, a storm which conjures bad memories and threatens to create new ones. WATCH: Albany residents reminded of Alberto, as Irma nears HURRICANE HELP: Latest news, map and resources Officials warned Sunday of potential flooding and heavy, sustained winds that could cause lengthy delays in emergency responses, crush homes and knock out electricity. In Valdosta, which contended last year with 50 mph winds from Hurricane Hermine, leaders feared power outages could last weeks in some areas. “This will set records for us,” Lowndes County spokeswoman Paige Dukes said. In Albany, officials passed out sandbags, opened shelters and asked that everyone be off the streets by 5 p.m. Sunday. A few hours early, Clarence and Virginia Robinson, 52 and 55, lay side-by-side on cots in the Albany Civic Center, holding hands. They remember the shock and tragedy of Tropical Strom Alberto three decades ago, but it was January’s tornadoes that brought them to the shelter. “You have a tornado outside your window, it makes you think,” the husband said, draped in an American Red Cross blanket. “Something told us to come here,” said the wife. That something was actually a couple things: confusion about why their city can’t have some peace and why a hurricane is barreling toward southwest Georgia. “This ain’t real,” Clarence Robinson said. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is worried about what Irma does here, but also what it does farther up the Flint River. He saw the local consequences of heavy rains during Alberto. He remembered how the storm stalled over central Georgia, sending rain water down the river to bury Dougherty County. “We had water shooting out of manholes,” he said Sunday afternoon at Albany and Dougherty County’s joint emergency operations center. “It was something that none of us were prepared for.” Albany would be better prepared now because Alberto led to changes, including extensive improvements to drainage systems along the river, the chief said. The emergency command center also started because of Alberto, with a seat set aside for local and nearby officials so they could more efficiently coordinate their responses. Down in Valdosta, Tim Riser filled up his gas tank on the way to work Sunday. He’s a chaplain at Valdosta State Prison. His job now is to calm inmates and prison workers, who all would probably rather wait for the storm to pass with loved ones. “I’m there for morale and encouragement,” he said. Morale could need help. Valdosta’s location near the Florida border has it set to be the first large Georgia city to see Irma. Before the storm’s projected path shifted from the Atlantic Coast, Valdosta’s location also made it seem like a good place to hide from the storm. Countless Floridans fled up I-75. “The influx into the city and county is unprecedented,” said the chaplain, a 53-year-old native Valdostan. Back in Albany, people passed the time playing cards, poking at smart phones and just being together. They tried to stay positive. The biggest fear for Denise Derosia was if her trailer will be there when she gets back home. “The hardest part is waiting,” she said, while playing a card game called Hand and Foot with her family at a table in the civic center. “There’s no way of knowing how bad this is gonna be.” She and her husband had no interest in finding out in a mobile home. “They tend to get destroyed,” Douglas Derosia said. “It’s the life of the mobile home.” Neko Green knows about that life. Back in January, she stared in disbelief at her mangled trailer in the Big Pines Estates mobile home park in Albany. “It ain’t nothing left,” she said in disbelief as she looked at the remains of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom. It took her and husband Adrian Green weeks to get their family of five on steady footing after the tornado. Now, they’re worried their apartment, a first-floor unit, will flood. They didn’t know their area was prone to flooding until Irma was already on the way. Concerned as they are, they felt resigned to fate. “We just gotta pray,” Neko Green said as her family prepared for a long night.
  • Age matters when it comes to screening for cervical cancer
    Age matters when it comes to screening for cervical cancer
    Getting checked for cervical cancer isn't one-size-fits-all: Millions of women may soon have to decide between a routine Pap or a newer test that detects if they have a cancer-causing virus. Draft national guidelines released Tuesday for the first time say either option is reasonable for certain women — those ages 30 to 65. Paps, a mainstay for women's health for decades, can spot pre-cancerous abnormalities in time to prevent cancer. Newer HPV tests detect the virus that causes nearly all of that cancer, and while they're widely used to confirm Pap results, most U.S. medical groups haven't yet pushed them as a stand-alone alternative for screening. Tuesday's proposal doesn't signal an imminent end to the Pap era. Paps, not HPV tests, still are recommended for screening women in their 20s, stressed the guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. And don't let the which-test debate blur the main message: 'Screening for cervical cancer saves lives,' said Task Force member Dr. Carol Mangione of the University of California, Los Angeles. Today, too many women still miss out. Some things to know: CERVICAL CANCER STILL A THREAT Cervical cancer has dropped dramatically over the past half-century thanks to Pap testing. Still, this year an estimated 12,820 U.S. women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer, and about 4,200 will die. Most haven't been screened, or have gone too long between checks. Paps examine cells scraped from the cervix. HPV testing looks for high-risk strains of the human papillomavirus, the nation's most common sexually transmitted infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just about everyone will get at least one strain at some point in their lives. But only certain strains cause cervical cancer — and only if they linger long enough in the body. __ AGE MATTERS FOR SCREENING Otherwise healthy women need a Pap every three years from age 21 to 29, agree most U.S. physician groups and the draft Task Force guidelines. Cervical cancer grows so slowly that regular Paps can find a problem early enough to treat. While the Food and Drug Administration has approved an HPV test for women as young as 25, national guidelines have long recommended Pap screening for 20-somethings. That age group is most likely to get HPV — and the vast majority of the time their bodies clear the infection before it harms. __ WHAT CHANGES AT AGE 30? The older you get, the greater the chance that an HPV infection is the yearslong, harmful kind. To better catch those cases, today what's called co-testing is increasingly common for women 30 and over — a Pap-plus-HPV test combination. If the results of both tests are negative, women can wait five years to test again. But both Paps and HPV testing can trigger false alarms, prompting unneeded, and sometimes harmful, additional care to rule out cancer. New studies show co-testing leads to more false alarms than either test alone, without adding benefit. That spurred Tuesday's Task Force proposal to let women 30 and over choose an HPV test by itself every five years — or a Pap every three years instead. The proposal is open for public comment through Oct. 9, before it will be finalized. Some countries already are moving to make HPV testing the chief screening tool, including the Netherlands and Australia. 'Most experts in this area are in agreement that HPV testing alone is the future of cervical screening,' said Debbie Saslow of the American Cancer Society, who wasn't involved with Tuesday's draft guidelines. __ WEIGH PROS AND CONS Women in their 30s and older need to discuss screening options with their health providers, said Dr. Jason Wright, gynecologic oncology chief at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, who also wasn't involved with the new guidelines. An HPV test can cost twice as much as a $40 Pap, but doesn't require screening as often. Some data suggest HPV testing leads to more diagnosis of risky pre-cancer — but even by itself, an HPV test can spark more false alarms than a Pap, Wright said. Also, some follow-up tests can alter the cervix in ways that may affect future pregnancies, a consideration for women still interested in childbearing, added the Task Force's Mangione. __ WHO CAN SKIP CERVICAL CANCER SCREENING? It's not recommended for women younger than 21, or those who had a cervix-removing hysterectomy. Women can stop screening after age 65 if proper checks until then show they're healthy, current guidelines agree. __ WHAT IF WOMEN RECEIVED THE HPV VACCINE AS AN ADOLESCENT? Keep getting screened, following recommendations for your age. The first HPV vaccine hit the market about 10 years ago, too soon to know if it's safe for the now-grown first recipients to be screened less often, and newer vaccine versions protect against more strains, said Saslow, the cancer society's senior director of HPV-related and women's cancers. Eventually, if enough young women grow up fully vaccinated, screening recommendations may change, she said.
  • Apple kicks off event; $1,000 iPhone is expected
    Apple kicks off event; $1,000 iPhone is expected
    Apple has kicked off a September product event at which it is expected to unveil a dramatically redesigned iPhone that could cost $1,000. It's the first product event Apple is holding at its new spaceship-like headquarters in Cupertino, California. True to its secretive ways, Apple hasn't confirmed what it will be announcing, though a financial forecast issued last month telegraphed something significant in the pipeline. The event, opened in a darkened auditorium, with only the audience's phones gleaming like stars, along with a sign that said 'Welcome to Steve Jobs Theater.' A voiceover from Jobs, Apple's co-founder, opened the event before CEO Tim Cook took stage. 'Not a day that goes by that we don't think about him,' Cook said. 'Memories especially come rushing back as we prepared for today and this event. It's taken some time but we can now reflect on him with joy instead of sadness.' The souped-up 'anniversary' iPhone, which would come a decade after Jobs unveiled the first version, could also cost twice what the original iPhone did. It would set a new price threshold for any smartphone intended to appeal to a mass market. WHAT A THOUSAND BUCKS WILL BUY Various leaks have indicated the new phone will feature a sharper display, a so-called OLED screen that will extend from edge to edge of the device, thus eliminating the exterior gap, or 'bezel,' that currently surrounds most phone screens. It may also boast facial recognition technology for unlocking the phone and wireless charging. A better camera is a safe bet, too. All those features have been available on other smartphones that sold for less than $1,000, but Apple's sense of design and marketing flair has a way of making them seem irresistible — and worth the extra expense. 'Apple always seems to take what others have done and do it even better,' said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst with Creative Strategies. NEW WATCH Apple's latest Watch has built-in cellular service. The number on your phone will be the same as your iPhone. The Series 3 model will also have Apple Music available through cellular service. 'Now, you can go for a run with just your watch,' said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer and in charge of Watch development. Apple is also adding more fitness features to the Watch, and says it is now the most used heartrate monitor in the world. Now, Apple Watch will notify users when it detects an elevated heart rate when they don't appear to be active. It'll also detect abnormal heart rhythms. The Series 3 will start at $399. One without cellular goes for $329, down from $369 for the comparable model now. The original Series 1, without GPS, sells for $249, down from $269. The new watch comes out Sept. 22.
  • Hillary Clinton signs copies of new book at NYC bookstore
    Hillary Clinton signs copies of new book at NYC bookstore
    Hundreds of people are crowding into a New York City bookstore to see Hillary Clinton. The former Democratic presidential nominee appeared Tuesday to promote her new book about the 2016 presidential campaign. Clinton didn't offer public remarks but signed copies of 'What Happened' for several hundred supporters. Some waited outside the Manhattan Barnes & Noble for more than five hours. The book was officially released Tuesday. Clinton lashes out at President Donald Trump in her new book and lays out some of the factors she believes contributed to her loss, including Russian hackers and her gender. A Barnes & Noble spokesman said the store sold 1,200 copies of the book related to Tuesday's appearance. That's more than Clinton sold when she appeared there to promote her last book in 2014.
