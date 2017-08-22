Listen Live
Lindsey Vonn: Nude photo hack of her, and ex Tiger Woods ‘outrageous,’ ‘despicable’ 
Lindsey Vonn: Nude photo hack of her, and ex Tiger Woods ‘outrageous,’ ‘despicable’ 

Lindsey Vonn: Nude photo hack of her, and ex Tiger Woods ‘outrageous,’ ‘despicable’ 
Photo Credit: Jennifer Graylock/FilmMagic
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: (L-R) Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn attend the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/FilmMagic)

Lindsey Vonn: Nude photo hack of her, and ex Tiger Woods ‘outrageous,’ ‘despicable’ 

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and golfing great Tiger Woods are the latest victims of a nude hacking leak, and are threatening legal action over the invasion.

Vonn’s private cell phone was hacked, and intimate photos of her and her ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods were stolen. The photos were later posted on a website.

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” Vonn’s spokesman said in a statement to People.com 

Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”

The photos were reportedly taken when Vonn, 32 and Woods, 41, were dating. They split in 2015 after three years together.

News

  • Couple gets $3.25 million after adopted son was murdered by biological father 
    Couple gets $3.25 million after adopted son was murdered by biological father 
    An Iowa couple was awarded $3.25 million last week after their adopted son was reclaimed by his biological parents and then murdered.  >> Read more trending news Rachel and Heidi McFarland, of Des Moines, Iowa, sued their attorney, Jason Rieper, for malpractice after Rieper claimed the biological parents signed release-of-custody papers when they didn’t, according to the Independent. The couple claimed Rieper acted negligently in not getting the child’s biological parents to sever their parental rights, Rare.us reported. >> Related: Woman on trial after faking son’s cancer, getting $40,000 in donations  Gabriel was born on Dec. 28, 2013, but the couple had to give him back 78 days later after the birth mother, Markeya Atkins, decided she wanted to keep the child, People magazine reported. “We coached her through labor,” Rachel said of Atkins, according to People. “I cut the umbilical cord. He was in our arms and care the second he was born.” Five weeks later, Gabriel was shaken to death by his father, 17-year-old Drew James Weehler-Smith. According to People, Rachel and Heidi found out about Gabriel’s death while watching the local news. Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to 50 years in jail, the Des Moines Register reported.  >> Woman breaks neck shielding 3 kids from falling tree in Central Park Rachel and Heidi filed suit against their attorney in 2014, and a verdict was reached Aug. 1 “The release-of-custody never got signed by either birth parent,” Rachel told People. “Obviously, our child and us weren’t a priority to (Rieper). We are just happy he was found negligent. That was what our goal was. We will not see any money from this.” But Rieper’s attorney wants to challenge it, according to People.  “I don’t believe he did anything inappropriate at all,” David L. Brown, Rieper’s attorney said. “And I think if he forced the issue and forced her to sign away her rights, I think someone could make a case that it was inappropriate.”
  • Ecstasy pills shaped to look like Donald Trump seized by German police
    Ecstasy pills shaped to look like Donald Trump seized by German police
    Authorities in Germany seized thousands of bright orange ecstasy pills over the weekend, each shaped and stamped to look like President Donald Trump. >> Read more trending news Police in Osnabruck, a city in northwest Germany, said in a news release that officers stopped a Peugeot 307 around 9 p.m. Saturday as it was traveling toward Hanover on the A30. Inside the car, officers said they found a 51-year-old Austrian man and his 17-year-old son. The pair told officers that they had been in the Netherlands to look at a vehicle they were planning to buy, but inside the car, authorities said they found 5,000 ecstasy pills and a large amount of cash. Police believe that the pills, which were stamped with “NL” and the name “Trump,” originated in the Netherlands, according to BBC News. Police estimated that the pills were valued at about €39,000 (about $45,900) once sold. Officers arrested both the father and the son, who were not identified. It’s not the first time the Trump-shaped ecstasy pills have made the news. British tabloids reported last month that the pills, reportedly made in both pink and orange, were flooding the UK illegal drugs market. The Daily Star reported that one seller, who was not identified, was marketing the pills with the tagline “Trump makes partying great again,” a play on the president’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. Those pills were also believed to have come from the Netherlands, according to the Daily Star.
  • Critics: Pardon would nix chance to hold Arpaio accountable
    Critics: Pardon would nix chance to hold Arpaio accountable
    Gary Donahoe learned firsthand the consequences of crossing Sheriff Joe Arpaio when the lawman was still one of Arizona's most powerful politicians. Arpaio was launching criminal investigations against county officials eight years ago because he was upset at them over budget cuts and opposed the county's plan to build a new courthouse building. Donahoe — at the time a judge who ruled against Arpaio in the fight — got charged with bribery. The case was later thrown out, but he says his reputation was ruined. Now that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning Arpaio's conviction for disobeying another judge's order in an immigration case, Donahoe fears the lawman is going to wiggle out of his legal troubles yet again. 'It looks like he's going to walk away from it without any repercussions,' said Donahoe. Critics say a pardon would remove the last chance the community has to finally call Arpaio into account for a litany of misconduct over his 24 years as sheriff. They cited Arpaio's investigations of his legal and political foes, a racial profiling case that led to his criminal conviction and his failure to adequately investigate more than 400 sex-crimes cases. Arpaio, who was booted from office last year, said Donahoe's case and other instances in which he was accused of misconduct aren't relevant to the discussion of his possible pardon. 'They have been after me for years,' Arpaio said Monday. 'The same people. What's new?' Here is a look at some of Arpaio's legal issues over the years: INVESTIGATING FOES Arpaio has a reputation for investigating officials who cross him in legal or political disputes. Maricopa County paid $8.7 million to settle lawsuits filed by county officials who claimed Arpaio had launched criminal investigations against them on trumped-up allegations. The disputes centered on cuts to agency budgets, a plan to build a new court complex and other issues. Donahoe, who in the end won a $1.2 million settlement, drew the sheriff's ire by disqualifying a prosecutor who was an Arpaio ally from an investigation into the construction of a court building in downtown Phoenix. Donahoe and two county officials were charged with crimes but their cases were dismissed. A federal grand jury conducted a nearly three-year investigation of Arpaio's office on criminal abuse-of-power allegations, specifically examining the investigative work of the sheriff's anti-public corruption squad. But the federal investigation was closed in September 2012 without any charges being filed. He was re-elected two months later. RACIAL PROFILING Arpaio was convicted in July of misdemeanor contempt of court for disobeying a judge's order to stop his immigration patrols that targeted immigrants. The conviction stems from a civil rights case in which Arpaio's officers were found to have racially profiled Latinos in his patrols. Arpaio faced many other allegations of wrongdoing in the profiling case that didn't result in criminal charges. He was accused of ordering some immigration patrols not based on reports of crime but rather on letters from Arizonans who complained about people with dark skin congregating in an area or speaking Spanish. His office acknowledged throwing away or shredding some traffic-stop records during immigration patrols. Traffic-stop videos that the sheriff's office had failed to turn over to opposing lawyers were discovered nearly two years after the trial concluded. After some videos were discovered at the home of a sheriff's deputy who was charged in a drug case, the sheriff's office bungled a plan to gather the recordings from officers. That led the judge to voice concerns that some officers may have destroyed unflattering videos. And Arpaio was accused of investigating the judge who ruled against him in the profiling case — an allegation the sheriff vigorously denied. BOTCHED INVESTIGATIONS Arpaio spent years trying to cultivate an image as a law enforcer who was tough on criminals. But that reputation was undermined when his office failed to adequately investigate more than 400 sex-crimes cases, including dozens of child molestation reports, over a three-year period ending in 2007. The sheriff, who dismissed the controversy about the botched cases as 'old history,' apologized in December 2011 for mishandling the cases, and his office has since said it moved to clear up the cases and taken steps to prevent the problem from happening again. An internal review attributed the failures to understaffing and mismanagement, including hundreds of pieces of evidence intended for storage that were instead left in offices or taken home by detectives. A former supervisor says her investigators were pulled away from time to time to help with training efforts and Arpaio's immigrant-smuggling squad. Officials agreed in 2015 to pay $3.5 million to settle a lawsuit that alleged Arpaio botched the investigation into the rape of a 13-year-old girl and failed to arrest the suspect who then went on to attack her again. LEGAL COSTS Maricopa County spent $141 million defending Arpaio against lawsuits. That includes $54 million in the racial profiling case alone and $82 million in judgments, settlements and legal fees for the sheriff's office, covering issues such as lawsuits over deaths in his jails and the lawman's failed investigations of political enemies. County officials said Arpaio has never had to pay judgments, settlement costs and legal fees in lawsuits directly connected to his official duties as sheriff. ___ Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/jacques%20billeaud.
  • YOU could win the 2nd-largest jackpot in Powerball history as amount swells to $700m!
    YOU could win the 2nd-largest jackpot in Powerball history as amount swells to $700m!
    The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is up to an estimated $700 million, the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history! The jackpot began rolling June 14 and has rolled 20 times. Although there were no jackpot winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, four winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Georgia. >> Read more trending news  According to the Powerball website, winning tickets were also sold in South Carolina and Tennessee won a $2 million prize, while $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Powerball offers two jackpot payment options. You can take the $700 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments, or the cash option, which is approximately $443.3 million. Powerball tickets are $2 per play. POWERBALL FAST FACTS Draw Date: Wednesday Estimated Jackpot Amount: $700 million Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments Cash Option Amount: Approximately $443.3 million Cost to Play: $2 per play; an additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier Drawings: 11 p.m.  Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87 Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million Date Jackpot Began Rolling: June 14 Number of Rolls: 20 Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: June 10 ($447.8M – California) #1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (Calif.; Fla.; and Tenn.)
  • The Latest: Groups protest ahead of Missouri execution
    The Latest: Groups protest ahead of Missouri execution
    The Latest on Missouri's planned execution of inmate Marcellus Williams (all times local): 10:40 a.m. Death penalty opponents are protesting Missouri's planned execution of an inmate who maintains his innocence. Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty and other groups are organizing rallies and vigils throughout the state ahead of the scheduled 6 p.m. Tuesday execution of Marcellus Williams. One will take place outside of the Capitol office of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, whom Williams has asked for clemency. Williams was sentenced to death in the 1998 fatal stabbing of Lisha Gayle, a former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter who left journalism for social work. Authorities say she surprised Williams while he was robbing her home in the St. Louis suburb of University City. Williams' attorneys contend that testing conducted in December using techniques that weren't available at the time of the killing showed that DNA found on the knife matches an unknown man, but not Williams. ___ 12:05 a.m. Missouri is preparing for its second execution of 2017, even as condemned inmate Marcellus Williams continues to declare his innocence. Williams is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre for the 1998 stabbing death of Lisha Gayle. The onetime St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter surprised the burglar and was killed at her University City home. Attorneys for Williams contend that testing conducted in December using techniques that were not available at the time of the killing showed DNA found on the knife matches an unknown man, but not Williams. They say previous DNA testing of hairs from Gayle's shirt and fingernails also excluded Williams, and that footprints at the scene did not match Williams.
  • Powerball jackpot jumps to second largest in history
    Powerball jackpot jumps to second largest in history
    The estimated jackpot for the Powerball jackpot has increased to $700 million. That is a $443.3 million cash value. If awarded, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball game history and the second largest among lottery jackpots in North America. The Powerball drawing is Wednesday on WSB-TV before the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. The Powerball jackpot hit $650M Sunday after nobody won Saturday’s drawing. It was previously at $541.9M. 
