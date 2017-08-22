Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and golfing great Tiger Woods are the latest victims of a nude hacking leak, and are threatening legal action over the invasion.
Vonn’s private cell phone was hacked, and intimate photos of her and her ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods were stolen. The photos were later posted on a website.
“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” Vonn’s spokesman said in a statement to People.com
“Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”
The photos were reportedly taken when Vonn, 32 and Woods, 41, were dating. They split in 2015 after three years together.
