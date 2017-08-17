LeToya Luckett engaged a year after divorce

Lithia Springs High School in Lithia Springs, Georgia, cancelled classes Thursday morning after an incident involving a teacher, according to Douglas County sheriff’s officials. The officials said a school employee was flown to a hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot at the school. >> Read more trending news No students were involved or injured. Just before 9 a.m., students could be seen walking through the parking lot and then back into the building. “No students were in the building at the time. The campus has been secured, and students are in the gym. Students may be picked up by a parent or guardian, and buses will be available to take bus riders home. There will be no classes at Lithia Springs High School today,” Nell Boggs, community relations specialist for the Douglas County School System, said. Boggs said a teacher suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 7:15 a.m. while alone in his classroom. During a news conference about the incident, the school's superintendent thanked first responders and emergency personnel for their swift efforts. Sheriff's officials said the teacher arrived at the school Thursday morning, went to his classroom and suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 'There were no students who ever saw this. This was a very isolated incident,' a sergeant said. Sheriff's officials said student safety is the first priority of theirs and the school board. There were several hundred students who had made their way to the campus at the time of the shooting, but very few were inside the school building, sheriff's officials said. Authorities said there were only two people involved: the teacher who suffered the gunshot and another teacher who was able to call 911. 'He was able to call to another teacher to call 911 upon his behalf,' the sergeant said. Authorities are not releasing information about whether or not the shooting was accidental. Sheriff's deputies said the teacher was stable as of 12 p.m. Authorities said grief counselors are at the high school and will remain there for the time being. 'They will be here until they don't need it anymore,' a sergeant said. Deputies said the teacher had been an employee at the school for 18 years. They said that while the gunshot was self-inflicted, there is a criminal investigation. Students said the man is their math teacher. They said he has a wife and young daughter. “His daughter is actually pretty smart. He bragged about her in class and loved her,” student Gustavio Ruiz told WSB-TV. This is a developing story. Check WSBTV.com for updates.