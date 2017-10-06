Listen Live
Hurricane warnings issued along Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Nate moves toward U.S.

Celebrity News
Last Comic Standing Star, Ralphie May dead at 45
Last Comic Standing Star, Ralphie May dead at 45

Last Comic Standing Star, Ralphie May dead at 45
Photo Credit: Barry Brecheisen
Ralphie May poses backstage during the 26th Annual PollStar Awards at Ryman Auditorium on February 21, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for Pollstar)

Last Comic Standing Star, Ralphie May dead at 45

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ralphie May, one of the most successful comics to come out of “Last Comic Standing,” died Friday at the age of 45 his manager confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedian had reportedly been battling pneumonia for six weeks, but was still pushing through and performing all of his shows. According to TMZ, May died at a private residence in Las Vegas from cardiac arrest. He had two shows scheduled this weekend in Las Vegas.

May’s stand-up comedy career launched after he came in second place on “Last Comic Standing” in 2003. After that, he went on to have several televised comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central.

He and his wife Lahna Turner divorced in 2015.

The comedian was an avid performer, touring nearly non-stop around the country. May had been touring the United States for over a decade.

Many of May’s fellow comedians took to social media to share their condolences after the tragic news broke.

News

  • Polk County police chief injured in crash while helping mother, child
    Polk County police chief injured in crash while helping mother, child
  • Trump's one-two punch hits birth control, LGBT rights
    Trump's one-two punch hits birth control, LGBT rights
    In a one-two punch elating religious conservatives, President Donald Trump's administration is allowing more employers to opt out of no-cost birth control for workers and issuing sweeping religious-freedom directions that could override many anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people and others. At a time when Trump finds himself embattled on many fronts, the two directives — issued almost simultaneously on Friday — demonstrated the president's eagerness to retain the loyalty of social conservatives who make up a key part of his base. Leaders of that constituency were exultant. 'President Trump is demonstrating his commitment to undoing the anti-faith policies of the previous administration and restoring true religious freedom,' said Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council. Liberal advocacy groups, including those supporting LGBT and reproductive rights, were outraged. 'The Trump administration is saying to employers, 'If you want to discriminate, we have your back,'' said Fatima Goss Graves, president of National Women's Law Center. Her organization is among several that are planning to challenge the birth-control rollback in court. The American Civil Liberties Union filed such a lawsuit less than three hours after the rules were issued. 'The Trump administration is forcing women to pay for their boss' religious beliefs,' said ACLU senior staff attorney Brigitte Amiri. 'We're filing this lawsuit because the federal government cannot authorize discrimination against women in the name of religion or otherwise.' Xavier Becerra, the Democratic attorney general of California, said he planned to file a similar lawsuit as soon as feasible. Other Democratic attorneys general said they were mulling the same step. Both directives had been in the works for months, with activists on both sides of a culture war on edge about the timing and the details. The religious-liberty directive, issued by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, instructs federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate those who claim their religious freedoms are being violated. The guidance effectively lifts a burden from religious objectors to prove that their beliefs about marriage or other topics that affect various actions are sincerely held. 'Except in the narrowest circumstances, no one should be forced to choose between living out his or her faith and complying with the law,' Sessions wrote. In what is likely to be one of the more contested aspects of the document, the Justice Department states that religious organizations can hire workers based on religious beliefs and an employee's willingness 'to adhere to a code of conduct.' Many conservative Christian schools and faith-based agencies require employees to adhere to moral codes that ban sex outside marriage and same-sex relationships, among other behavior. The Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian law firm, called it 'a great day for religious freedom.' But JoDee Winterhof of the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBT-rights group, depicted the two directives as 'an all-out assault, on women, LGBT people and others' as the administration fulfilled a 'wish list' of the religious right. The new policy on contraception, issued by the Department of Health and Human Services, allows more categories of employers, including publicly traded companies, to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious or moral objections — another step in rolling back President Barack Obama's health care law that required most companies to cover birth control at no additional cost. Employers with religious or moral qualms will also be able to cover some birth control methods, and not others. Experts said that could interfere with efforts to promote modern long-acting implantable contraceptives, such as IUDs, which are more expensive. The top Democrat in the House of Representatives, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, said the birth-control rollback was despicable. 'This administration's contempt for women reaches a new low with this appalling decision to enable employers and health plans to deny women basic coverage for contraception,' she said. On the Republican side, however, House Speaker Paul Ryan welcomed the decision, calling it 'a landmark day for religious liberty.' The new policy took effect on Friday, but its impact won't be known immediately and may not be dramatic. 'I can't imagine that many employers are going to be willing to certify that they have a moral objection to standard birth control methods,' said Dan Mendelson, president of the consulting firm Avalere Health. Nonetheless, he worried that the new rules would set a precedent for undermining basic health benefits required under federal law. The administration has estimated that some 200 employers who have already voiced objections to the Obama-era policy would qualify for the expanded opt-out, and that 120,000 women would be affected. Since contraception became a covered preventive benefit, the share of female employees paying with their own money for birth control pills has plunged to 3 percent, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Many Catholic hospitals now rely on an Obama-era workaround under which the government pays for the cost of birth control coverage. That workaround can continue under the new rules. Despite that workaround, there have been extensive legal battles waged by religious institutions and other parties challenging the birth-control mandate. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops hailed the new policy as a 'return to common sense' that would enhance 'peaceful coexistence' between church and state. Doctors' groups that were instrumental in derailing Republican plans to repeal Obama's health law outright expressed their dismay. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said the new policy could reverse the recent progress in lowering the nation's rate of unintended pregnancies. 'Instead of fulfilling its mission 'to enhance and protect the health and well-being of all Americans,' HHS leaders under the current administration are focused on turning back the clock on women's health,' said the organization's president, Dr. Haywood Brown. ___ Crary reported from New York. Associated Press writers Sadie Gurman and Eric Tucker in Washington and Religion Writer Rachel Zoll in New York contributed to this report.
  • New reward offered to help find missing DeKalb woman
    New reward offered to help find missing DeKalb woman
    Almost 2 months after their daughter’s disappearance, a new reward is being offered for information that will help find her. Jenna Van Gelderen was last seen in August at her parent’s home in DeKalb County. Roseanne Glick and her husband Leon were out of town and Jenna, was house sitting when she disappeared. “Everything stopped, it just stopped,” Roseanne Glick said. No social media, no cell phone pings… they immediately knew something was wrong. Atlanta police found Jenna’s car Sept. 5. It was out of gas and her suitcase and other belongings were still inside. Hear from the parents about what they believe happened to her, on Channel 2 Action News at 5
  • Pink announces 2018 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' dates
    Pink announces 2018 'Beautiful Trauma World Tour' dates
    Pink is returning to the road to support her new album, “Beautiful Trauma,” out Oct. 13. The “Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018” will play 40 dates in North America, kicking off March 1 in Phoenix. >> Read more trending news Tickets for the show are between $47.45 and $207.45. An American Express card member pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. Oct. 10 through 10 p.m. on Oct. 12. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13. Registration through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program is available now. Fans who purchase tickets online between Oct. 10-20 can redeem one physical copy of “Beautiful Trauma” (redemptions must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 20). ‘Beautiful Trauma 2018 Tour’ Dates DATECITYVENUE03/01/18PhoenixTalking Stick Resort Arena03/03/18Wichita, KansasINTRUST Bank Arena03/05/18Tulsa, OklahomaBOK Center03/06/18Lincoln, NebraskaPinnacle Bank Arena03/09/18ChicagoUnited Center03/12/18St. Paul, MinnesotaXcel Energy Center03/14/18St. LouisScottrade Center03/15/18Kansas City, MissouriSprint Center03/17/18IndianapolisBankers Life Fieldhouse03/18/18Grand Rapids, MichiganVan Andel Arena03/20/18Toronto, Ontario*Air Canada Centre03/23/18Montreal, QuebecBell Centre03/25/18Detroit*Little Caesars Arena03/27/18Louisville, Kentucky*KFC Yum! Cneter03/28/18Cleveland*Quicken Loans Arena04/04/18New York*Madison Square Garden04/07/18Pittsburgh*PPG Paints Arena04/09/18Boston*TD Garden04/13/18PhiladelphiaWells Fargo Center04/14/18Newark, New JerseyPrudential Center04/16/18Washington, D.C.*Capital One Arena (fka Verizon Center)04/19/18Charlottesville, VirginiaJohn Paul Jones Arena04/21/18AtlantaPhilips Arena04/24/18Orlando, FloridaAmway Center04/25/18Fort Lauderdale, FloridaBB&T Center04/28/18HoustonToyota Center05/01/18DallasAmerican Airlines Center05/08/18DenverPepsi Center05/09/18Salt Lake CityVivint Smart Home Arena05/12/18Vancouver, British ColumbiaRogers Arena05/13/18SeattleKeyArena 05/15/18Portland, OregonModa Center05/18/18Oakland, CaliforniaOracle Arena05/22/18Fresno, CaliforniaSave Mart Center05/23/18Ontario, CaliforniaCitizens Business Bank Arena05/25/18Anaheim, CaliforniaHonda Center05/26/18Las VegasT-Mobile Arena05/28/18San DiegoValley View Casino Center05/31/17Los AngelesSTAPLES Center 06/02/18Los AngelesThe Forum * Bleachers supporting
  • Eric Church gets emotional over fan killed in Vegas massacre
    Eric Church gets emotional over fan killed in Vegas massacre
    Eric Church headlined the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sept. 29, which was his last full show of 2017. His fans came from all over the country to see him one more time, and Church instantly recognized the fans as his own. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ During an emotional appearance on the Grand Ole Opry a few nights later, Church remembered his time with the Route 91 crowd. He said, “I watched them hold American flags up during ‘How ‘Bout You.’ I watched them put an American scarf around my neck during ‘Springsteen.’ They held records up when I played ‘Record Year.’ They held boots up when I played ‘These Boots.’ And I was so moved by it, mainly because I looked at ’em and went, ‘This is my crowd. I’ve seen this crowd all year. They’re mine.'” RELATED: Jason Aldean’s expectant wife, Brittany, describes her first thoughts in the midst of Las Vegas shooting Since it was the last show of the year, Church decided to get out into the crowd in Vegas and thank the fans for giving him such an incredible year on the road. There was an open space that ran through the middle of the fans, and he ran through it towards the middle of his set. “I went down the right side, and I shook everybody’s hand, and I told them, ‘Thank you for coming. It’s been a heck of a year. It’s been a hell of a year, actually.’ I went all the way down the right side. Waved at my sound guy. Came back up the left side. Smiling faces. Hands in the air. Pictures being taken. I jumped back up onstage. I played ‘Holdin’ My Own’ and ‘A Man That Was Gonna Die Young.'” RELATED: Miley Cyrus resurrects an old country hit in honor of Las Vegas shooting victims He then watched in horror on the news as a gunman shot into that same crowd on Sunday night during Jason Aldean’s show. He told the Opry audience, “Forty-eight hours later, those places that I stood was carnage. Those were my people. Those were my fans.” Church admitted he didn’t want to be onstage at the Opry this week, but then he saw a woman named Heather Melton being interviewed by Anderson Cooper on CNN while wearing one of his tour t-shirts. Her husband, Sonny, was gunned down in the mass shooting, and Heather Melton told the anchor they were at the festival to see Church, who was Sunny’s favorite artist. Church continued, “Then she said, ‘We have tickets for the Grand Ole Opry tomorrow night.’ Over here, section three, row F, if you’re there, row four, there’s some empty seats. Those are their seats.” The tribute to those fallen fans continued as Church added, “The reason I’m here tonight is because of Heather Melton, and Sonny, who died, and every person that was there. Because let me tell you, I saw that crowd. I saw them with their hands in the air. I saw them with boots in the air. What I saw, that moment in time that was frozen, there’s no amount of bullets that can take away. Nothing.” Church remembered the victims in Las Vegas with a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” He also said the shooting “broke something” inside of him, and that the only way he’s ever fixed anything broken inside himself is through music. So, Church wrote a new song to cope with the tragedy called “Why Not Me” and debuted it on the Opry stage that night.
  • Column: NASCAR faces a generation that's just not into cars
    Column: NASCAR faces a generation that's just not into cars
    That's undeniable. What's not so clear is why this sport, which was supposed to be America's next big thing, has stalled in recent years. Oh sure, plenty of explanations have been floated, from tedious races and boring drivers to big-name stars retiring and hard-core fans resenting efforts to detach the sport from its Southern roots. Well, there is an underlying issue that will likely have a more profound impact on its future. Many Americans — young Americans, especially — just don't dig cars like their parents and grandparents. 'I know that NASCAR is thinking about it and worried, just as the car companies are worried,' said Cotten Seiler, a professor of American studies at Dickinson College in Pennsylvania and author of the book 'Republic of Drivers: A Cultural History of Automobility in America.' Indeed, if you make your living off the car business, there are plenty of reasons to be concerned. A study released last year by the Transportation Research Institute at the University of Michigan showed a significant decrease in the share of young Americans with a driver's license — especially among 16-year-olds, a group that plunged 47 percentage points from 1983 to 2014. 'One of the draws of a sport like NASCAR has always been living vicariously through the drivers,' Seiler said. 'Well, if you don't drive yourself, it's hard to see how that would be attractive to you.' On a personal level, I can vouch for this profound cultural shift. When our son turned 16, he was surprisingly in no rush to get a driver's license. As I dropped him off at high school each morning, the line of child-toting parents created a daily bottleneck in front of the school, while the students' parking lot was largely empty. Our son is 18 now. A college freshman. He still doesn't have a driver's license. 'It's really kind of a curious development,' said John Heitmann, author of 'The Automobile and American Life' and a history professor at the University of Dayton. 'Of course, it's driving the auto industry crazy right now. They realize that so many young people are really not interested in their product anymore. That's why they're jazzing them up all with all these electronic goodies, thinking that's what will lure them back into the car.' Several factors have conspired to make the automobile much less of a must-have product for young people. Most notably, a generation that has grown up on computers and smartphones views the car as nothing more than a major crimp on their lifestyle. When they're behind the wheel, they can't be on all their devices (at least not legally and safely). This is perhaps the biggest challenge facing the car industry and, by extension, NASCAR. 'We have to get it right,' said Dave Pericak, the global director of Ford's racing division. 'If we get it right, the future will be bright. If we get it wrong, it's not going to be good.' The manufacturers are devoting plenty of resources toward making the automobile more attractive to future generations, knowing it has become a bit of an anachronism in our highly connected world, largely unnecessary when you can hook up with friends via the internet or get around heavily congested urban areas cheaply and with less aggravation using ride-share services such as Uber and Lyft. 'We've got to figure out how to better incorporate the technology and things that are important to them into our vehicles, so the vehicle will be an extension of them,' said Pericak, who pointed to voice controls and autonomous cars as two of the most intriguing developments. 'Just like iPads and iPhones are an extension of who they are, an extension of their freedom. Our freedom was getting in a car and blasting down the road. It's just totally different now.' Adding to the challenge: Environmental concerns that are particularly relevant to young people, many of whom view racing as an energy-guzzling pursuit that, at least symbolically, contributes to climate change. Pericak said it's not unfathomable to envision a time when stock cars are powered by electricity, not fossil fuels. 'It was a shocker to me,' he said. 'For the younger generation, the environment absolutely matters. The more we can look at hybrid technology and show responsibility as automakers, it will resonate with the younger generation. They will appreciate that.' In the meantime, NASCAR is taking numerous steps toward connecting with potential fans of the future. Starting this year, free tickets were offered to those 12 and under for Xfinity and truck series races. More than 10,000 schools are using racing-related materials to study aerodynamics and NASCAR's 'Three D's of Speed' — drag, downforce and drafting. There are summer programs designed to bring kids closer to the sport, and an increased emphasis on connecting with young fans through social media platforms. Even that most traditional method of reaching the fan base — the paid sponsorship — often has a youth-oriented theme. For instance, two September races at Chicagoland Speedway were sponsored by Nickelodeon and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies. 'There are a lot of kids that are growing up in a social media environment, whereas my generation didn't,' said Dale Earnhardt Jr., long the sport's most popular driver but retiring at the end of the year. 'They are on these different platforms and we need to go there with people they relate to, to connect to them in those areas.' Pericak isn't worried that racing will go the way of the dinosaur. He still sees a fascination with speed and high-tech machines that spans the generations. He knows we are still a nation that relies almost totally on the automobile to get around. But the current trends do not bode well for NASCAR, even more so than other forms of racing. The sports has always relied on the association they have with actual street machines, which is why they still pass off today's sleek racers as the Ford Fusion, Chevrolet SS and Toyota Camry. It's a selling technique that ties into America's long love affair with the automobile, a way to build brand loyalty and keep cars moving off the lots. There was a time when cars such as the General Lee ('Dukes of Hazzard') and KITT ('Knight Rider') were the stars. No longer. And if fewer young people are driving, and even when they finally do it's more out of necessity than any affection for being at the wheel, it could strike at the very core of NASCAR. It already is. ___ Paul Newberry is a sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry@ap.org or at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry ___ AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Long Pond, Pennsylvania contributed to this column. ___ For more AP racing coverage: http://racing.ap.org/
