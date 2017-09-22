Kylie Jenner is pregnant, according to reports.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, is reportedly pregnant, according to TMZ.

The website, which first reported the news, cited “multiple sources close” to the reality TV star.

Jenner, 20, and her boyfriend of five months, rapper Travis Scott, 25, have been telling their friends the news, according to TMZ’s Friday story. TMZ said it could not verify it, but Scott may have told friends they are expecting a girl.

BuzzFeed News, citing “a source with knowledge of the situation,” also reported that Jenner is pregnant.

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” a source told People. “The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!”

TMZ reported that Jenner has been posting older photos on her Instagram as of late, and in a recent Snapchat, she posed for a photo in a baggy T-shirt. Recent photos Jenner posts are from the chest-up.

The latest Instagram photo she posted Thursday was at least from November of last year, according to BuzzFeed News.

Jenner is due in February, a source told People.

Representatives for Scott and Jenner have not responded to reports.