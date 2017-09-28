Listen Live
cloudy-day
91°
H 90
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
91°
Mostly Clear
H 90° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 90° L 66°
  • clear-day
    90°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 90° L 66°
  • clear-day
    85°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 85° L 64°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Celebrity News
Kim Kardashian West confirms third child on the way with Kanye West
Close

Kim Kardashian West confirms third child on the way with Kanye West

What You Need To Know About Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West confirms third child on the way with Kanye West

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES -  While teasing an upcoming episode of season 14 of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian West may have confirmed she and rapper husband Kanye West are expecting a third child.

>> Read more trending news

E! News reported that Kardashian West confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday that included a teaser trailer for the show.

At the end of the clip, Kardashian West is seen on a video call with younger sister Khloé Kardashian, saying, “What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’”

“Pregnant, or the person’s pregnant,” Khloé Kardashian says.

“We’re having a baby!” Kardashian West responds.

Related: Kylie Jenner is pregnant, according to reports

Kardashian West, who has had pregnancy complications when carrying daughter North West, 4, and son Saint West, 21 months, has hired a surrogate this time around. The third baby is reportedly a girl and is due in January.

It may be only a matter of time before two other family members confirm their reported pregnancies.

Related: Khloé Kardashian is pregnant, reports say

Half-sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly four months along with her first child with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The two are expecting a girl in February, according to reports. 

Khloé Kardashian is also pregnant, according to reports, and expecting her first child with boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Kim Kardashian West seems to confirm she and Kanye West are expecting a third child in a trailer for season 14 of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."
Close

Kim Kardashian West confirms third child on the way with Kanye West

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Kim Kardashian West seems to confirm she and Kanye West are expecting a third child in a trailer for season 14 of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Related

Kylie Jenner is pregnant, according to reports

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, reports say
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the event LIVE on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • After wrong winner was announced, school will have two homecoming queens
    After wrong winner was announced, school will have two homecoming queens
    A local high school will have two homecoming queens. The school crowned the wrong student - and her family believes it was on purpose. Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke with Atlanta Public Schools about this and they admitted a mistake was made and plan to crown the actual winner, but the student’s father says that’s not enough. TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested in Brookhaven You're welcome: Here's Chick-fil-A's Chicken Salad recipe Council votes to revoke DeKalb sheriff's certification over Piedmont Park incident The father of Derrie Jones, Derrick, told Washington he is beyond upset by what happened. “They crowned the wrong person,” he said. “They didn’t want my daughter to win.” He said his daughter ran for Douglass High School homecoming queen but said she was robbed of the title, when another student was crowned. Jones told Washington his daughter actually got more votes, but says it was a school staff member who switched the names he believes, on purpose. “We believe it was a planned thing and that’s my point, another teacher at the time, tried to tell them they were doing it and instead of stopping the event, they continued on and did it anyway,” he explained. Thursday, Washington called Atlanta Public Schools, they say after an investigation, it was found that a mistake was made. They said quote: “It’s alleged that a staff member made a unilateral decision that resulted in the error. The actions of the staff member are being investigated and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.” As for a solution, the school went on to state: “Principal Ellis Duncan has decided to correct the improper action by allowing both students to represent the school as Miss Douglass.” But having two homecoming queens doesn’t sit well with Jones. “Both of these girls have to share this crown now. My daughter won with 83% of the vote,' he said. “Regardless of what reason this shouldn’t have been done.” Washington asked the district why the mistake was made in the first place, they told me that was still under investigation. As for the now, the second Miss Douglass, will be crowned at the school’s pep rally.   APS on Homecoming Queen mistake:'...unilateral decision that resulted in the error.' Father says names PURPOSELY switched. Story next.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Zi69zotiwn — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) September 28, 2017
  • AP Exclusive: Chicago nanny no accidental photographer
    AP Exclusive: Chicago nanny no accidental photographer
    Yawning gaps in the life story of enigmatic Chicago nanny Vivian Maier, whose gritty street photography became a sensation and the subject of an Oscar-nominated documentary only after she died, led to early depictions of her as a camera-wielding Mary Poppins who may not have fully grasped nor cultivated her raw talent. But new research reveals the French-speaking Maier as obsessive about honing her craft starting in 1950. Within years, the self-taught Maier had so mastered photography she often took just one shot to capture streetscape images heralded by critics more than five decades later. Researcher Ann Marks showed her findings exclusively to The Associated Press in advance of the release of her book 'Vivian Maier Developed: The Real Story of the Photographer Nanny' this week. Marks drew on her access to 140,000 mostly unpublished Maier photos as well as personal notes Maier kept and documents uncovered in public archives. Maier's Golden Era in the quality of her photographs ran from mid-50s into the late 1960s in New York City, where she was born, and then Chicago. Her some 15-year burst of creativity steadily waned beginning around 1970. She died penniless and living alone at 83 in 2009. It's a fluke her photography was ever discovered. A key player in the discovery was John Maloof, a writer and historian who went on to help direct 2014's 'Finding Vivian Maier.' He bought a box full of Maier's negatives and undeveloped film at auction from a storage locker repossessed in 2007 because Maier was delinquent on the payments. He only later recognized their significance. He learned of Maier's whereabouts from her obituary. He now owns 90 percent of her work. Even to those who knew her when she was alive, Maier was often an enigma. She was drawn to children but seemed incapable of forging relationships with adults. Marks also calls her an early feminist who 'believed she could outdo any man.' Her demeanor could be striking. She wore floppy hats and sometimes men's shoes. She walked in marching style, arms swinging. She rarely smiled and complained Americans smiled too much. Marks' findings offer a credible answer to one mystery: Why did Maier only ever develop and print a tiny percentage of her photos? Part of the explanation, Marks says, was a hoarding disorder that became so severe that a floor in her apartment buckled under the weight of her newspaper collection. The act of taking pictures — snapshots of time saved on rolls of undeveloped film — satisfied her urge to collect, psychologists told Marks. Among Marks' findings was that Maier disliked the happy-go-lucky main character in the 1964 Walt Disney's movie 'Mary Poppins.' Maier jotted one terse note about the story of the English nanny and the children she cared for: 'Out of date, child servant relationship.' But Marks' main insight is how Maier threw herself into photography at age 25. She devoted years to experimenting with lighting and angles. She delved into books on photography. She took nanny work for parents with an interest in photography or other creative arts, including members of popular lounge act The Mary Kaye Trio. By the mid-1950s, Maier had solidified her technique. She was always on the lookout for good subjects. When she spotted one, she moved quickly. One child recalled embarrassment at how Maier was oblivious to the discomfort of her photographic targets. Maier was a risk-taker. She ventured into crime-ridden areas alone at night to take pictures of vagabonds and even corpses. She invaded the private space of strangers without qualms, even tracking Frank Sinatra, Cary Grant and other Hollywood stars like a modern-day paparazzi. One of her most acclaimed photos — among thousands she never developed — was taken in 1957. It's of a young woman in a white dress who seems to float ghost-like toward a car at night. Examining the negatives, Marks could see Maier got it in one take. One of her hallmarks was the use of a boxy, square-format Rolleiflex camera. Users hold it at waist level and look down into a viewfinder. That enabled Maier to move in, head down, and shoot before subjects knew what was happening. Marks writes that Maier's camera choice made it 'easier to operate as an outsider looking in.' Marks also uncovered new evidence of a painful childhood. Maier's dad was alcoholic; her mother, cold and distant. Before Vivian's birth in 1926, her brother, Carl, was placed in a children's home at the age of 5. He later said his parents 'obviously didn't want me.' He and Vivian were never close. He died childless at 57. That Maier died with no close surviving heirs led to a legal tussle over copyrights to her increasingly sought-after photographs. A judge last year approved a copyright agreement between Maloof and Cook County, which represents Maier's estate. Maier's childhood, which included years in France, haunted her into adulthood, and influenced her photography. She showed an affinity for vulnerable children as subjects. Dolls also featured prominently, harkening to her time in the 1940s sewing at New York's Madame Alexander Doll Factory. Maier had an aversion to any physical contact with adults. She once slugged a man who grabbed her when she stumbled. He suffered a concession and sued. Maier also sometimes hit kids in her care as discipline, at least once prompting parents to fire her. Her emotional distance makes her knack for conveying emotion through her photography all the more remarkable. But in the 1970s, her pictures lost their sense of intimacy. She began to stand back while taking them. She started photographing inanimate objects, frequently newspapers. Her creative decline coincided with the end of her happiest period, from 1956 to 1967, when she cared for three brothers in suburban Chicago's Highland Park. The Gensburgs embraced her quirkiness, and she reveled in affection never received from her own family. After she stopped working in the 1990s, she stopped taking photographs altogether. ___ Online: 'Vivian Maier Developed: The Real Story of the Photographer Nanny,' http://amzn.to/2xFhIPT ___ Follow Michael Tarm on Twitter at http://twitter.com/mtarm ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas at http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv
  • Senate confirms Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    Senate confirms Huntsman as US ambassador to Russia
    Jon Huntsman, the former Utah governor who once called for Donald Trump to drop out of the presidential race, won easy confirmation Thursday as U.S. ambassador to Russia, taking over a high-profile diplomatic post amid investigations into Moscow's election meddling. The Senate approved Huntsman's nomination by voice vote. He breezed through his confirmation hearing last week as Republicans and Democrats praised his qualifications for the job. The Senate also confirmed the nominations of John Bass to be ambassador to Afghanistan and Justin Hicks Siberell to be ambassador to Bahrain. Also approved was A. Wess Mitchell's nomination to be assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs. Huntsman has twice served before as a U.S. ambassador. He was the nation's top diplomat to Singapore under President George H.W. Bush and ambassador to China under President Barack Obama before returning to the U.S. to run for president in 2012. During his appearance before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Huntsman struck a tough tone amid heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow. The relationship has been marred in recent months by a series of expulsions of diplomats and closures of diplomatic missions. Although Trump has called Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election a hoax pushed by Democrats to sully his victory at the polls, Huntsman said 'there is no question, underline, no question' that Moscow interfered. He also said Russia 'continues to meddle in the democratic processes of our friends and allies' and disregards its commitments to arms control treaties. Huntsman said he would not hesitate to remind Russian officials that they are accountable for their actions. The former governor had an up-and-down relationship with Trump during last year's campaign. He was slow to endorse any candidate for the Republican nomination, though he did back Trump once he became the presumptive nominee. But Huntsman then called for Trump to drop out after the October release of a 2005 audio in which Trump was captured on a hot microphone making lewd comments about women. Huntsman said then that the 'campaign cycle has been nothing but a race to the bottom' and called for Trump's running mate, then-Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, to top the GOP ticket. Trump also went after Huntsman during his tenure as ambassador to Beijing. In a series of tweets in 2011 and 2012, the celebrity businessman called Huntsman a 'lightweight' and 'weak' and claimed that China 'did a major number on us' during his tenure. Huntsman and Trump buried their differences during Trump's transition. ___ Follow Richard Lardner on Twitter at http://twitter.com/
  • Children dismissed from private school because parents have open marriage
    Children dismissed from private school because parents have open marriage
    Akia Brown released her self-published memoir in February. A few months later, she learned her decision to reveal her life in print would get her children dismissed from their school. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ The book, “Beyond Love,” details Brown’s journey from a single parent in Detroit to her current life as a mother of six in Atlanta who said she is happy in an open marriage with her husband. It took a few months for news of her book to travel to administrators at Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw, Georgia, where her daughter had been a student for two years and her son was set to begin pre-kindergarten this fall. In late July, Brown received a call from two administrators at the school. Via speaker phone, they told her that her daughter would not be allowed to return and her son was being denied admission. Mount Paran is a private Christian, nondenominational, college preparatory day school that serves students ages 3-12. Parents are required to sign a covenant agreement upon enrollment, school officials said. The admission policy states: The applicant and his/her parents must express a belief of biblical teachings, and a willingness to follow them, as well as student and parent’s affirmation of faith. Parents and students must read and agree to support the Statement of Faith (p. 4-5 in parent/student handbook on MPCS website), commit to uphold Christian principles in their daily lives, and actively participate in a local church body. As a covenant Christian school, MPCS reserves the right to determine whether Mount Paran Christian School is an appropriate placement for the applicant and/or the family. MPCS reserves the right to deny acceptance, terminate, or suspend enrollment of students at the school’s discretion with non-disclosure of reasons. In this case, the school did give a reason -- Brown and her husband’s open marriage -- but Brown wanted the opportunity to plead her case. “They haven’t even read the book. I don’t know how they even found out about the book,” Brown said. She said her daughter, a shy first-grader, was flourishing at Mount Paran and misses her friends. She and her husband had made sure their children were supported academically and socially, she said. In the book, Brown describes her nontraditional life. Her husband, Brian Maurice Brown, was incarcerated for almost 10 years on drug charges. In 2012, he started BMB Records, which has hosted a roster of hip-hop artists including Charli Baltimore and Ray J. According to a recent story in the Detroit News, the company has been under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration since 2013. Brian Maurice Brown has not been charged with a drug-related crime. Over the years, their relationship evolved from husband and wife to one between her, her husband and at least two other women, which they refer to as “wife-in-laws.” In the vein of urban nonfiction, Brown offers salacious details, but she contends the book is about unconditional love. Brown said she was able to enroll her children in a new Christian school. She told the school administrators right upfront what happened and explained her views, an opportunity she said she never had at Mount Paran. “Yes, (the book) discusses open marriage – or what others may consider an open marriage – but the real meaning and everything I have ever talked about is unconditional love and having a forgiving heart,” Brown said.
  • Bills-Falcons matchup a college reunion for McDermott, Quinn
    Bills-Falcons matchup a college reunion for McDermott, Quinn
    Dan Quinn and Sean McDermott were filled with nostalgia this week as they remembered their time together on a William & Mary team that was a launching pad for NFL coaches. Quinn's Atlanta Falcons will face McDermott's Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The two were frequent NFC South opponents the last two years when McDermott was the Carolina Panthers' defensive coordinator, and McDermott now is in his first season as the Bills' coach. Each spotted leadership qualities in the other when Quinn was the defensive line coach in his first college coaching job for William & Mary in 1994 and McDermott was a sophomore safety. Another member of the team was current Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who was a senior wide receiver. 'It just so happened there were two guys who were going to be seen as fantastic leaders on their college teams,' Quinn said Wednesday. Quinn said he formed a 'really good bond' with the players, including McDermott, because they were so close in age. He said he has remained close with McDermott as each moved up through college and the NFL as defensive coaches. 'The defenses in which he's been involved were always hard-nosed and really good,' Quinn said. 'Now, you can see that coming through to the entire team. That's not easy to do, but that's now his personality coming through to the team.' McDermott said Quinn 'was one of those coaches that just had it.' 'He had a great way with players,' McDermott said. 'Having that great way with players, he still had a tough-minded approach to the game, which being a defensive player and then defensive coach, and head coach now, I really appreciated. He was close enough with the players, but not too close in terms of the relationships he was able to form. He had something, even then when I was in college, and it's been fun to watch his career.' McDermott has made an early impact in Buffalo. The Bills (2-1) have allowed only two touchdowns , matching the franchise low through three games from 1981, '82 and '83. The Falcons (3-0) should be a good test for Buffalo's surprising defense. Atlanta led the NFL in scoring in 2016 and, led by quarterback Matt Ryan , has scored 30 or more points in two straight wins over Green Bay and Detroit. Here are some things to watch when Buffalo tries to give Atlanta its first loss: ANTHEM UPDATE: Quinn said Wednesday the Falcons will lock arms as they stand during the national anthem, and no players are expected to kneel. Defensive tackles Dontari Poe and Grady Jarrett knelt during last week's anthem in Detroit. Quinn said that was a 'one-off for us' and he wants solidarity this week. Bills running back LeSean McCoy sat on the field and stretched during the anthem last week, drawing criticism from former Buffalo quarterback Jim Kelly. BILLS AIM FOR 3-1: Buffalo is looking for its first 3-1 start since 2011. A win would make McDermott the first Buffalo coach to win three of his first four games since Kay Stephenson in 1983. INDOOR FOOTBALL: The retractable roof on Atlanta's new $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be closed. It was open for the Falcons' first regular-season home game against the Packers two weeks ago. RUNNING TO WIN: The Bills were held to 75 yards rushing in last week's 26-16 win over Denver . Before the win, Buffalo had lost nine straight when not running for more than 75 yards. Two weeks ago, the Bills had only 69 yards rushing in a 9-3 loss to Carolina. The totals are scary for a team which doesn't want to put too much pressure on quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Since Taylor took over as the starter in 2015, the Bills are 1-10 when he attempts 30 or more passes. When Taylor throws 29 or fewer passes, the Bills are 16-5. Taylor is 16-5 when attempting 29 or fewer passes. INJURY UPDATE: Atlanta starters who could miss the game with injuries include: safety Ricardo Allen (concussion), linebacker Vic Beasley (hamstring), right tackle Ryan Schraeder (concussion) and defensive end Courtney Upshaw (ankle, knee). Wide receiver Julio Jones has been limited in practice with a lower back injury but is expected to play. Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (right foot), tackle Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle) and McCoy (wrist) are among the key names on Buffalo's injury list. McCoy had full participation on Wednesday. ___ For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.