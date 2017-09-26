Listen Live
Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, reports say
Us Weekly, citing multiple unnamed sources, says Khloe Kardashian is pregnant.

Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, reports say

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES -  Kylie Jenner may not be the only first-time mother in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

According to Us Weekly, Khloe Kardashian is pregnant. 

Citing multiple unnamed sources, the publication says she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

>> Read more trending news

The 33-year-old reality TV personality and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, have been dating since September 2016. Thompson has a 9-month-old son from a previous relationship.

TMZ also reports that Kardashian is expecting a child with Thompson, again citing multiple sources. BuzzFeed News said on Tuesday it confirmed the news with “source with knowledge of the situation.”

If the claim is true, Kardashian joins big sister Kim, who is reportedly expecting a baby girl via surrogate, and younger stepsister Kylie Jenner, who is reportedly four months pregnant with a baby girl. None of the rumors have been confirmed by the reality TV stars. When Ryan Seacrest texted matriarch Kris Jenner about reports of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, she responded, “Kylie is not confirming anything.”

An unnamed source told People the couple was not in a rush to announce the news,

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled. This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle,” the source told People. “Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore.” 

Representatives for Kardashian and Thompson have not responded to the reports. Thompson only tweeted a few emoji eyes, but that could be in response to reports that Dwayne Wade may be joining the Cavaliers after agreeing to a buyout with the Chicago Bulls Sunday. He followed up the tweet with another that read, “Can't wait for the season to start!!!”

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the live event LIVE on WSBRadio.com or on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Equifax CEO out after massive internet breach
    Equifax CEO out after massive internet breach
    Equifax CEO Richard Smith is out after a massive data breach. Smith announced he is retiring effective Tuesday. The board will now search for a new permanent CEO.  Earlier this month, officials with the Atlanta-based credit reporting and technology company said a “cyber security incident” may have exposed the personal information of 143 million U.S. consumers. The data that might have been accessed includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses. Experts and consumers told Channel 2’s Nicole Carr they have mixed feelings about Tuesday’s sudden departure by CEO Richard Smith. At the end of the day, everyone Carr spoke with said what they want is some reassurance that Smith will be held responsible for everything that’s been compromised.   Smith has vowed his dedication to make things right in a release about his retirement. “Were you expecting this to happen?” Carr asked Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard.  “One-hundred percent. I think everyone watching the Equifax situation knew the CEO had to go,” Howard said.  But news of the Equifax chief’s retirement is leaving people with even more questions about what’s next. “I’m one of the people that’s been impacted by having my credit compromised,” Pam Anthony told Carr.  'If he’s retiring from the company, that shows that he’s potentially taking responsibility,” consumer Louis Puster said.  RELATED STORIES: Clark Howard: Everything you need to know about the Equifax data breach You can sue Equifax if your data was exposed – Here's how Passionate Clark Howard: ‘Equifax, you are lame!' SEC filings show Smith let the feds know of his departure on Monday and the company alerted the public on Tuesday. The company's president of Asia-Pacific operations will take the reigns. Channel 2 Action News obtained video of Smith from mid-August where he addressed the UGA business school.  At the time, he knew the company had compromised personal information of 143 million people. Yet his message to students and faculty gave no warning of the infamous breach. 'I'm convinced if this team continues to remain focused, the days are bright at Equifax,' Smith said at the time.  “That’s arrogant. It’s mean-spirited. It’s uncaring,” Howard said about Equifax’s limited offering of a year-long credit freeze amid the security hack. “A new CEO though, it’s not his or her situation. So the new one may be even more willing to settle whereas the current administration had to fight.” Anthony said she is looking for government intervention.  “I’m kind of dismayed that on the federal level they’re trying to pull away on some of the regulations on credit reporting agencies,” Anthony said.  Howard said a more immediate Band-Aid can come in different forms.  “Here’s what I hope Equifax will ultimately do, is cover the cost that everyone is incurring for a credit freeze,” Howard told Carr.  Howard said he also would like to see the start of top to bottom rehabilitation of security practices as requested of the company in a group of growing class action suits. Smith will still have a hand in the company with an advisory role through the data breach scandal.
  • Young Dolph shot multiple times, rushed to hospital, reports say
    Young Dolph shot multiple times, rushed to hospital, reports say
    Rapper Young Dolph was shot multiple times in Hollywood, California. >> Read more trending news According to TMZ, officials said the rapper was outside Shoe Palace at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue when he was struck. Officers were nearby and responded immediately. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to the celebrity news website. Back in February, Young Dolph was riding to his concert when more than 100 rounds were fired into his vehicle. No one was injured in the incident. Fellow Memphis rapper, Blac Youngsta, was charged for his involvement in the Feb. 26 shooting. 
  • Pacifier causes second-degree burns, sends screaming toddler to hospital
    Pacifier causes second-degree burns, sends screaming toddler to hospital
    An Ohio toddler has finally recovered from a second-degree burn she received from a pacifier clip and her mother is warning other parents about the possible dangers. >> Read more trending news The pacifier was attached to the 2-year-old Cuyahoga County girl while she napped in late July, and doctors said the heat from her body caused the pacifier’s rubber ring to stick to her body, WOIO-TV reported. Ashley Bilek said when her daughter, Madelynn, pulled the pacifier off, it left an angry-looking, painful wound on the girl’s stomach.  'When I picked her up she screamed and she grabbed her side,' Bilek told WOIO. 'I lifted up her shirt and saw that she had this perfect circular wound on her. I didn't know what it was.' The Bileks rushed the toddler to a nearby hospital, and eventually had to take her to a burn center when the wound didn’t heal properly with medicated bandages.  Unfortunately these kinds of injuries are not uncommon in children, but Bilek said she wants other parents to understand the risks of children falling asleep on top of objects. 'When someone is laying down on something like this and it causes pressure, it can decrease blood flow to the skin. That area of the skin kind of dies off and essentially mimics a burn injury,' Dr. Anjay Khandelwal of the Comprehensive Burn Center told WOIO. 'If she was laying on this clip for a prolonged period of time, sometimes we see damage that mimics third-degree burns, and there's a lot of times where something like that can even cause damage to the underlying muscle.' >> Related: Baby abandoned on road with $5,500 stuffed in car seat rescued by church group Luckily in Madelynn’s case only her skin, and not her muscle, was affected.
  • ERA and UFO: Indians pitcher Bauer loses drone in park
    ERA and UFO: Indians pitcher Bauer loses drone in park
    One of Trevor Bauer's infamous drones is missing. The Indians won't help him look for it. The Cleveland pitcher, who also is an enthusiast of flying the unmanned, remote-controlled devices, lost the drone on Monday in a suburban park where he was zipping it around trees and other obstacles with a camera attached. 'I was flying at the park, and about a minute in, I bumped the ground and the GoPro came loose, but I didn't realize it because the drone stayed in the air,' he said Tuesday. 'I kept flying, and at the end of flight about a minute later, at a completely different part of the park, the drone crashed. It just landed basically.' Bauer was unable to locate the drone. On Tuesday, he posted a message on Twitter asking the person who took it to return it as soon as possible. It's one of two drones Bauer owns. 'If I don't get it back, I'll have to make a third one,' Bauer said with a smile. 'And no Cleveland fan wants me to be building a drone right now.' That's certainly the last thing the Indians want. Before Game 2 of last season's AL Championship Series, Bauer sliced open his right pinky — his throwing hand — while working on a drone. Bauer needed stitches, and the injury put his postseason in doubt. He started Game 3 in Toronto, but Bauer didn't make it through the first inning before the cut opened and blood dripped from his hand, making it impossible for him to pitch. Bauer recovered to pitch in the World Series, losing Games 2 and 5 to the Chicago Cubs. He has become one of the team's most dependable starters this season, going 16-9 with a 4.28 ERA in 30 starts. Bauer has also learned not to be so serious, and knows there's an amusing side to his latest drone mishap. 'I hope I find it,' he said. 'If not, it's a pretty funny story.' ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • FEMA head says more ships and troops headed to Puerto Rico
    FEMA head says more ships and troops headed to Puerto Rico
    The Trump administration said Tuesday it was sending a flotilla of ships and thousands more military personnel to Puerto Rico to address the growing humanitarian crisis caused by Hurricane Maria. The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Brock Long, said the devastation wrought by the Category 4 storm presented logistical challenges, with badly damaged airports and seaports making it difficult to get aid and personnel to the stricken island. Long said 16 Navy and Coast Guard ships were in the waters around Puerto Rico, with 10 more ships on the way. They include the USS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship. Planes and ships were also bringing in a military force numbering in the thousands to help distribute aid. Military aircraft were dropping food and water to areas of the island still isolated and unable to receive help by road, he said. 'We're dramatically increasing the federal footprint that's there,' Long said, speaking outside the White House. The shift, six days after the storm made landfall, came amid a growing chorus of criticism that the federal response so far had been insufficient. Long said the federal government has provided 4 million ready-to-eat meals and 6 million liters of water. That would account for less than a day's supply for each of the island's 3.4 million U.S. citizens. Large sections of the territory remained without adequate food, water and fuel Tuesday. Flights off the island were infrequent, communications were spotty and roads were clogged with debris. Officials said electrical power may not be fully restored for more than a month. Long stressed that coordinating the response in Puerto Rico offered greater challenges than FEMA faced after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and Hurricane Irma hit Florida. 'It's an island. We don't just drive trucks and resources onto an island,' Long said, stressing that all supplies had to cross hundreds of miles of water to get to the U.S. territory. He said relief efforts were initially hampered by damage to air traffic control systems at the airport in San Juan, limiting the flow of government and commercial flights. Federal personnel were now working to repair two other airfields, he said, to increase the capacity to bring in supplies by air. He also suggested Puerto Rico was less able to withstand and recover from the storm than the U.S. states on the mainland. 'The infrastructure is weak, and there were no building codes, so there is a lot of devastation,' Long said. 'Unfortunately, because of the severity of the hit, there is diminished capacity of local governments and state government to respond similar to what we saw with Texas and Florida.' Long also warned people not involved with the relief effort to stay away. 'If you're going to Puerto Rico right now, it should be for only a life-sustaining, life-support mission,' he said. 'Because everybody that's trying to get in that's not supporting that is getting in the way.' ___ Follow Biesecker at http://twitter.com/mbieseck
More

