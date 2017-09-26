Khloe Kardashian is pregnant, reports say

Kylie Jenner may not be the only first-time mother in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

According to Us Weekly, Khloe Kardashian is pregnant.

Citing multiple unnamed sources, the publication says she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old reality TV personality and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 26, have been dating since September 2016. Thompson has a 9-month-old son from a previous relationship.

TMZ also reports that Kardashian is expecting a child with Thompson, again citing multiple sources. BuzzFeed News said on Tuesday it confirmed the news with “source with knowledge of the situation.”

If the claim is true, Kardashian joins big sister Kim, who is reportedly expecting a baby girl via surrogate, and younger stepsister Kylie Jenner, who is reportedly four months pregnant with a baby girl. None of the rumors have been confirmed by the reality TV stars. When Ryan Seacrest texted matriarch Kris Jenner about reports of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, she responded, “Kylie is not confirming anything.”

An unnamed source told People the couple was not in a rush to announce the news,

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled. This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle,” the source told People. “Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn’t going to work anymore.”

Representatives for Kardashian and Thompson have not responded to the reports. Thompson only tweeted a few emoji eyes, but that could be in response to reports that Dwayne Wade may be joining the Cavaliers after agreeing to a buyout with the Chicago Bulls Sunday. He followed up the tweet with another that read, “Can't wait for the season to start!!!”

👀👀 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) September 26, 2017