Celebrity News
Photo Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images/Getty Images
GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Singer Jordin Sparks performs the National Anthem before the start of the the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GLENDALE, Ariz. -  The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals were not the only ones in University of Phoenix Stadium expressing support of protests across the NFL.

>> Read more trending news

Jordin Sparks, who performed the national anthem at the game Monday at Glendale, Arizona, has a subtle but still direct message for those in the league who have been protesting for social and racial equality.

KNXV reported that the singer, who is the daughter of former NFL player Phillippi Sparks, had “Prov. 31:8-9” written on the back of her left hand. It was noticeable has she used that hand to hold the microphone as she sang the anthem.

Related: Cowboys, coach Jason Garrett, owner Jerry Jones take a knee before national anthem in Phoenix

According to the New International Version of the Bible, the verses say, “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.”

Before Sparks sang the anthem, the Dallas Cowboys -- along with head coach Jason Garrett and team owner Jerry Jones -- kneeled as they linked hands.

Both the Cowboys and Cardinals linked hands and stood as Sparks sang.

Watch a video of Sparks singing the anthem below:

﻿Related video: The NFL Responds to Trump’s ‘Divisive’ Remarks

News

  • Sister of murder victim hit by car outside Vegas courthouse
    Sister of murder victim hit by car outside Vegas courthouse
    The sister of a murder victim was hit by a car Monday on a sidewalk outside the Las Vegas courthouse where the man charged in the killing is standing trial and she is on a list of potential witnesses, authorities said. It wasn't clear if the crash was directly related to the injured woman's possible testimony, or if she and the driver had a separate dispute, police Capt. Andrew Walsh said. 'She was here for a court proceeding when she was struck by that vehicle,' Walsh said. 'We believe it was an intentional act.' Las Vegas police refused to immediately identify a suspect arrested several hours after the hit and run. However, court officials said she is a relative of the man accused in the killing a year ago at a Las Vegas apartment complex. The victim of the hit-and-run was identified in court as Queva Stafford. Prosecutor Giancarlo Pesci said she was not expected to testify at the trial, even though her name was on the witness list. Walsh had said the victim knows and described the driver of the cream-colored Cadillac sedan that hit her and drove away. Stafford suffered a lower leg injury in the lunchtime crash outside the downtown Regional Justice Center and was treated at University Medical Center. Both women had been in court for opening statements in the trial of Asa Javon Brown, 24, in the killing a year ago of 47-year-old Jessie Mann Bush. The suspect could face felony charges including battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of a crash causing bodily injury, officials said. Walsh said the driver was apparently alone inside the Cadillac. Witnesses said it struck the woman on the sidewalk near a bus stop at the bottom of concrete stairs and drove away. The police captain said investigators were collecting surveillance video from several locations outside the courthouse. Before afternoon testimony began, Clark County District Court Judge Douglas Herndon questioned jurors about whether they had seen or heard anything about the crash. No jurors were removed from the case.
  • Former high-ranking official now charged in Atlanta City Hall bribery investigation
    Former high-ranking official now charged in Atlanta City Hall bribery investigation
    A former high-ranking official in Atlanta's city government is now facing charges in a bribery scandal. A court official indicated to Channel 2’s Mark Winne that a hearing is set for 3 pm Tuesday for Adam Smith before U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, who has handled previous cases involving the Atlanta City Hall corruption investigation. TRENDING STORIES: Georgia to pay $550K to convicted murderer because of amputation If you lost food during Irma power outages, SNAP benefits may replace it Falcons players explain why they knelt during national anthem On Monday night, a source told Winne it is the same Adam Smith who formerly served as the city of Atlanta's chief procurement officer until the mayor fired him months ago.                   The source said a criminal information charge -- a type of formal criminal charge often used when a suspect waives his right to indictment by a grand jury -- has now been filed against Smith charging him with conspiracy.                   According to what appears to be the city's official biography, Smith was responsible for all purchasing matters quote: 'amounting to billions of dollars in public contracts. In line with Mayor Kasim Reed’s stated objective to provide efficiencies in government services, Mr. Smith’s goal is to transform the Department of Procurement into an efficient and effective department and into one of the country’s premier purchasing agencies.' If the allegations are true, they represent a tragic turn for a man of impressive accomplishments.
  • Lone Steelers player to stand for anthem now has NFL's best-selling jersey
    Lone Steelers player to stand for anthem now has NFL's best-selling jersey
    UPDATE: Villanueva says he regrets being the lone Steelers player to stand for the anthem. 'When everyone sees an image of me by myself, everybody thinks the team and the Steelers are not behind me, and that's absolutely wrong,' he said. 'It's quite the opposite.' Villanueva apologized to his teammates, head coach Mike Tomlin and the franchise, saying he felt 'embarrassed' by photos showing him standing alone and appearing to break the image of unity the team wanted to project. ORIGINAL STORY: Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva made headlines Sunday afternoon when he was the only member of the Pittsburgh Steelers to stand on the field for the national anthem. Since that moment, the lineman now has the best-selling jersey in the NFL. Villanueva, a former Army Ranger who earned a Bronze Star and served three tours in Afghanistan, was the only Steelers player who came outside the tunnel during the national anthem Sunday afternoon. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin previously said the team collectively decided not to be on the sideline during the song. Pictures and video of the 29-year-old West Point graduate standing alone, with his hand on his heart, quickly spread across social media. According to ESPN, a spokesman for Fanatics, confirmed that over the past 24 hours, Villanueva's gear has been ordered more than that of any other NFL player. Officials with Fanatics, which runs the NFL’s official online store, said the gear includes jerseys and name T-shirts. The offensive lineman beat out four quarterbacks for the top spot: Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers. Villanueva jerseys are available in men’s and women’s sizes. ESPN's Darren Rovell said this is the first time he can remember seeing an offensive lineman's jersey available in women's sizes. Jerseys and T-shirts of Alejandro Villanueva are now available in men's & women's cuts. First time I've seen that for an offensive lineman pic.twitter.com/EIfozzLdEE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 25, 2017 “I was looking for 100 percent participation. We were (going to) be respectful of our football team,” Tomlin said after the game. Nearly  200 NFL players didn’t stand for the national anthem during Week 3. Three teams -- the Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks -- didn’t come to the sideline until after the anthem had finished.
  • Cowboys, coach Jason Garrett, owner Jerry Jones take a knee before national anthem in Phoenix
    Cowboys, coach Jason Garrett, owner Jerry Jones take a knee before national anthem in Phoenix
    The Dallas Cowboys took a knee before Monday night’s game -- all of them, including owner Jerry Jones -- as a show of support for those protesting police brutality and racial inequality across the United States.  >> Read more trending news Before playing the Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the Cowboys locked arms and took a knee, head coach Jason Garrett and team owner Jerry Jones included.  Sports Illustrated reported that the Cardinals players locked arms with members of the military during the anthem. Jones has applauded the Cowboys in the past for not protesting the flag. “I just feel so strongly that the act of recognizing the flag is a salute to our country and all of the people that have sacrificed so that we can have the liberties we have,' Jones said on a Dallas sports radio show in August. “I feel very strongly that everyone should save that moment for the recognition of the flag in a positive way, so I like the way the Cowboys do it.” ﻿Related: Live updates: Trump slams NFL players for national anthem protests, athletes react﻿ The joint effort took place before the anthem was performed by Jordin Sparks. The players and personnel were audibly booed as they kneeled. Earlier Monday, 105.3 The Fan reported that the Cowboys planned to make a “statement of unity” before the game. During the anthem, players on both sides were seen standing and locking arms.
  • U.S. House derails GOP package of tax relief for hurricane victims
    U.S. House derails GOP package of tax relief for hurricane victims
    A move by Republicans to quickly pass a GOP-designed package of tax relief for those hit by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria was rejected by the House on Monday evening, when the bill failed to get a two-thirds vote for fast-track approval, as a small group of Republicans joined with most Democrats to vote against the plan, amid complaints of what was in – and not in – the measure. The vote was 245-171 – a majority – but less than the two-thirds needed for expedited approval under a process that is normally reserved for non-controversial legislation. “There are people out there who need the help,” said Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL), who pleaded with lawmakers to approve the aid package, telling stories of the devastation in his district, which includes the Florida Keys. “It’s been a tough couple of weeks in my community,” Curbelo said on the House floor. 245-171: House defeated FAA funding extension past 9/30 &amp; hurricane tax relief bill. Fell 33 short of 2/3rds needed to pass. 163Ds voted No. pic.twitter.com/6azGdHZhsy — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) September 25, 2017 Democrats argued the plan didn’t do enough to help those in need, especially with fresh reports of the extensive damage in Puerto Rico, which was hit last week by Hurricane Maria. “We are coming up short on our responsibility,” said Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), who labeled the tax aid plan, “anemic.” “We should be sitting down here in the next 48 hours and putting together a massive package of relief,” Neal added. Democrats also pointed out that the tax relief would be available only for recent hurricanes, and not for victims of Hurricane Sandy, opening an old wound in the halls of Congress, where Democrats feel like victims of that disaster were denied quick help by GOP lawmakers in the Congress. “Front page of the papers in New Jersey today, people are still not back in their homes from Hurricane Sandy in 2013,” said Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ), who complained that Republicans had taken tax relief provisions out of a bill he had authored – which was targeted for Sandy victims – and used them in the GOP measure to help those hit by Harvey, Irma and Maria. My heart goes out to those hit by Harvey, Irma &amp; Maria. But we can't exclude Sandy victims in Disaster Tax Relief. https://t.co/IV4oV3MKLE — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) September 25, 2017 While most Democrats were against the plan, 26 Democrats voted for the bill, which combined disaster tax relief with provisions to extend the authorization for the Federal Aviation Administration, and separate sections to spur the creation of a private market for federal flood insurance. Those extra flood insurance provisions though created opposition in both parties. “I don’t understand how the program is going to have the resources to pay the claims,” said Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA), an expert on hurricane prep and flood insurance, as he said these new provisions spurring a private market “undermines” the existing federal flood insurance program. Republican leaders in the House have several options on this bill – they can consult with Democrats and find a bipartisan deal, or they can keep the provisions the same, and bring the bill up under regular order, and pass it later this week with a simple majority. The House vote to stop the tax relief package for hurricane victims came amid growing rumblings of concern in the Congress about the level of aid being offered to several million Americans who live on the island of Puerto Rico. “A territory of 3.5 million American citizens is almost completely without power, water, food, and telephone service, and we have a handful of helicopters involved in DOD’s response,” said Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) of the U.S. military response to the disaster. “It’s a disgrace,” Smith added. Now, our most time-sensitive legislative task is helping the millions of Americans in Puerto Rico, full stop. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) September 25, 2017 At the White House, officials turned aside talk that the administration response has been less than needed. “We’ve done unprecedented movement in terms of federal funding to provide for the people of Puerto Rico and others that have been impacted [by] these storms,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
  • Fight over young immigrants ensnares aviation bill
    Fight over young immigrants ensnares aviation bill
    In a fight with the GOP over immigration, House Democrats on Monday blocked a bill to extend federal aviation programs and provide tax breaks for hurricane victims. Republicans had hoped to pass a package of legislation addressing the Federal Aviation Administration and the tax breaks, but opposition from Pelosi and other Democrats stopped the bill from being passed on an expedited basis. The vote was 245-171, short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass. 'America's patriotic young Dreamers must have swift action on the bipartisan DREAM Act,' Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said before the vote. Lawmakers are expected to try again as the week progresses. Neither party wants to be blamed for the furlough of air traffic control workers or for hurricane assistance being delayed. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., accused Democrats of putting politics before disaster relief and air traffic safety. 'It's shameful that politics will trump meaningful relief for families suffering from these devastating hurricanes,' Ryan said. 'House Democrats are willing to shut down air traffic control to make a political point.' The tax breaks put into the bill for victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria would ease requirements for deducting individual property losses and allow people to draw on their retirement funds without penalty. The legislation also seeks to encourage people around the U.S. to donate to hurricane relief efforts by temporarily suspending limits on deductions for charitable contributions. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla, said the bill would help people recover more quickly from the storms and rebuild their communities stronger than before. He called it a first step. 'My constituents and those in other communities like my district don't have time to wait,' said Curbelo who represents a far South Florida district. 'They certainly don't have time to play political games.' Democrats called the tax relief inadequate and made clear that they would seek to work with Republicans to do more. 'We should be sitting down here in the next 48 hours putting together a massive package of relief,' said Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass. Pelosi is using her leverage to keep relief for young immigrants in the spotlight after securing support from President Donald Trump to protect those immigrants while also bolstering border security. Trump rescinded the Obama-era program and gave Congress six months to come up with a solution. House Democrats also announced an effort to force Republican leaders to bring up the measure on young immigrants referred to as the DREAM Act. They began a petition that requires the signatures of 218 House lawmakers to force a vote on the bill. The tactic is rarely successful, but Democrats said they believe it could work this time. 'It's up to Congress to take action to prevent families from being torn apart and to prevent young Americans in mind and spirit from being sent back to the countries of their birth but not their homes,' said Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md. 'This is their home.' Meanwhile, three GOP senators unveiled their own proposed solution to helping young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children. Their bill would offer those who came into the country below the age of 16 a pathway to remaining permanently. For two consecutive five-year stints, they would have to meet various requirements, namely maintain a job, earn a degree or serve in the military, pay their taxes and follow the law. After that decade-long period, they could apply for a green card. 'This act is about the children. It's completely merit based,' said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. 'If you work hard, if you follow the law, and you pay your taxes, you can stay here permanently,' The bill's co-sponsors said they didn't envision their bill as a stand-alone measure. It would have to be combined with other efforts to secure the border. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, an original supporter of the DREAM Act legislation being pursued by Democrats, said he was joining with Tillis and Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., because their bill had the best shot at passing. 'Frankly, these are young people who have a real ability to contribute to our society,' Hatch said. 'In many cases, in most cases, they're educated by us. In many cases, they don't even know the former lands from which their parents came. They only know the United States of America.
More

