Celebrity News
Joel Osteen, Lakewood church respond to claims he won’t open megachurch as a storm shelter
Close

Joel Osteen, Lakewood church respond to claims he won’t open megachurch as a storm shelter

Joel Osteen, Lakewood church respond to claims he won’t open megachurch as a storm shelter
Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images/Getty Images
Joel Osteen is being criticized by some on social media for closing his megachurch as hurricane Harvey brings flooding to Houston.

Joel Osteen, Lakewood church respond to claims he won’t open megachurch as a storm shelter

By: Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

HOUSTON -  Author and evangelist Joel Osteen, senior pastor of Houston’s Lakewood Church, is responding after getting some criticism after posting messages of prayer on social media.

>> Read more trending news

Many have posted on social media demanding to know why the megachurch hasn’t been turned into a shelter for storm refugees.

The facility’s Facebook page posted an announcement that the historic flooding ravaging Houston have rendered the facility inaccessible and have suggested people seek other options:

Those who have been able reach the site explain in their own posts why the church isn’t able to function as a shelter at the moment. It’s also partially underwater:

Osteen and Lakewood Church responded with a statement late Monday, saying,

“We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need. We are prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community inthe aftermath of thris storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives.”

Lakewood Chruch posted on its Twitter page that it is coordinating with the city and collecting supplies to distribute to Houston area sheleters. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Marietta man wanted in Charlottesville assault remains at large
    Marietta man wanted in Charlottesville assault remains at large
    As they waited for an arrest warrant to be taken out against a Marietta man for his alleged role in a brutal assault more than two weeks ago in Charlottesville, Va.,  Cobb County police were preparing to pounce. But Alex Michael Ramos, 33, had a head start of nearly two weeks from the time internet sleuths identified him as a suspect in the attack, caught on video, that left counter-protester DeAndre Harris with a broken wrist and deep head wound. Finally, on Friday, the warrant was issued. Three days later, Ramos’ whereabouts are still unknown.  IN-DEPTH:  Who is Michael Ramos? “Last week we believed he was not in Cobb County,” said Cobb police spokesman Dana Pierce. Last week, Pierce told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the county’s criminal intelligence unit had called Charlottesville Police and the Virginia State Police about Ramos but never heard back. The delay proved especially frustrating to Harris, 20. In a statement provided through his attorneys, the aspiring rapper said, if not for the efforts of New York Daily News columnist Shaun King, none of his attackers would even be identified. So far, only one, 18-year-old Daniel Patrick Borden of Hamilton County, Ohio, has been arrested. Ramos did himself no favors, acknowledging his role in the assault on Harris in a rambling, profane Facebook video he recorded once he returned to Georgia.   “Nobody else was protecting us. Yeah, I’m glad I stomped some a** out there,” he said. “You hurt my people I guess we hurt you back.” Ramos was once associated with the Georgia Security Force III%, a metro Atlanta-based, right-wing militia. But the leader of that group said Ramos had severed ties and was now affiliated with the Proud Boys -- a “pro-West fraternal organization,” according to founder Gavin McInnes. The Fraternal Order of Alt Knights (FOAK), which Ramos allegedly joined, is the “tactical defensive arm” of the Proud Boys. “We don’t fear the fight. We are the fight,” FOAK’s founder said in a social media post announcing the group’s intentions. Ramos, who has pointed to his Puerto Rican heritage as proof he’s not racist, said in his Facebook video that he went to Charlottesville to fight the “common f***ing enemy ... the radical, f***cking leftists.” Besides his own public proclamations, little is known about Ramos. Pierce said Cobb police had filed three incident reports on Ramos but only one led to criminal charges. He would not elaborate on the nature of those incidents or the charges brought against Ramos. The suspect’s last known address was in north Marietta at a home rented by his parents. It was there, about two years ago, that Ramos’ father died of a heart attack, said neighbor Matt Epperson. Ramos still has family in the Marietta area and, according to Pierce, “it is alleged that he has connections in southern Georgia.”
  • Flooding disrupts care at Houston hospital, cancer center
    Flooding disrupts care at Houston hospital, cancer center
    A spokesman at Houston's Office of Emergency Management said that all 350 patients at Ben Taub Hospital would be moved, hopefully within a day. Floodwater and sewage got into the basement of the hospital's main building and affected pharmacy, food service and other key operations. 'Our kitchen is shut down so we're relying on dry foods' said Bryan McLeod, a spokesman for the hospital's parent company, Harris Health System. Fresh linens and food deliveries were expected to arrive Monday, he said, adding that the hospital had been short-staffed and running out of supplies since Friday. Heavy rains thwarted plans Sunday to move the patients to other hospitals in the Texas Medical Center, a large medical complex southwest of downtown. Only the designated 'ride-out team' has been working in the hospital, with water levels around the city too high for additional staff — including the hospital's chief medical officer — to get in. The nearby University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center also canceled outpatient services, appointments and surgeries at all Houston-area locations through Tuesday, and told patients not to attempt to travel because of high water in the area of the medical complex. Patients who already had been admitted are receiving care as usual, a spokeswoman said. Other hospitals also bore the brunt of the storm. As of Monday morning, San Antonio Fire Department firefighters had transferred about 800 hospital patients from Houston and other areas affected by Harvey, said department spokesman Woody Woodward. The city had an EMS convoy in Houston consisting of 12 workers, two ambulances and one am-bus — a 'gigantic' ambulance with multiple beds, he said. The situation at Ben Taub seemed the worst, and raised fears and memories of the dire straits at some New Orleans hospitals, where dozens of patients were trapped for days after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Ben Taub, a large public hospital that cares for many of the city's poor and uninsured, asked authorities for evacuation help on Sunday but new locations for the patients had to be found, said Houston emergency management spokesman Gary Norman. High-clearance vehicles will take patients to other hospitals in the complex and elsewhere in Houston, he said. Harris Health System operates two other medical facilities — Clinton East, a 50-bed nursing home whose residents were moved Friday to Ben Taub because of concerns Clinton East would flood, and LBJ, a hospital on the northeast side of downtown Houston that now has about 150 people from the community seeking shelter, 'another 150 mouths to feed,' McLeod said. No other Houston hospitals reported serious damage but several canceled outpatient services because of the flooding. West Houston Medical Center spokeswoman Selena Mejia said that the hospital is not offering outpatient services but has admitted a few critical care patients from other city hospitals. Ben Taub and other hospitals in Houston's medical complex shored up their defenses after the city was swamped by Tropical Storm Allison in 2001. That storm caused a blackout, inundated medical center streets with up to 9 feet of water, and forced evacuations of patients, some airlifted from rooftops by helicopter. Damage totaled more than $2 billion. After a review of the area's flood weaknesses, member hospitals moved their electrical vaults and backup generators out of basements to areas above flood level. Scores of existing buildings were fitted with flood gates, and new buildings were built surrounded by berms. Underground tunnels were outfitted with 100 submarine doors, some 12 feet tall. The $756 million bill was paid by the Federal Emergency Management Agency; millions more were spent on the public works projects. Ben Taub was the only hospital forced to shut down by the flooding from Harvey, Norman said. ___ AP Chief Medical Writer Marilynn Marchione reported from Baltimore; AP Writer Emily Schmall reported from Dallas.
  • 'Need help': Harvey victims use social media when 911 fails
    'Need help': Harvey victims use social media when 911 fails
    Need help in NE Houston! Baby here and sick elderly!' one user posted on Twitter along with her address late Sunday. Another woman, Alondra Molina, posted Monday on Facebook that her sister was desperate for a rescue for herself and her four children, including a 1-year-old. 'Please if someone could at least get them out of the city me and my mom will come get them,' Molina wrote on a Facebook group where dozens were pleading for help. 'The roads are just all blocked and we can't get in.' Annette Fuller took a video when she began fearing for her life on Sunday. She was on the second floor of a neighbor's home along with the residents of three other houses, including five children, as water rose and hit waist level on the first floor. 'We called 911 and it rang and rang and rang and rang,' Fuller said Monday after the water receded and she managed to return safely to her single-story home. 'There's just no agency in the world that could handle Harvey,' she said. 'However, none of us were warned that 911 might not work. It was very frightening.' Fuller's two daughters, who live in Austin and Dallas, posted her video to Facebook after their mother texted it to them, and the post went viral. 'Social media, in some ways, is more powerful than the government agencies,' Fuller said. A nursing home in Dickinson, a low-lying city 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston, quickly became the face of the crisis after its owner took a photo of residents , some in wheelchairs, up to their chests in water. The nursing home owner, Trudy Lampson, sent the photo to her daughter, whose husband posted it Sunday to Twitter, where it's been retweeted about 4,500 times. The photo was so dramatic that many users denounced it as fake. The nursing home residents were saved the same day. 'Thanks to all the true believers that re-tweeted and got the news organizations involved,' Lampson's son-in-law, Timothy McIntosh, posted later in the day. 'It pushed La Vita Bella to #1 on the priority list.' McIntosh told The Associated Press on Monday that his post gained traction after a local newspaper reported it. 'We are in Tampa, Florida,' he said. 'The only way we could have an impact was by trying to reach out to emergency services and trying to do social media to gain attention to the cause.' Not only are the people who need rescuing relying on social media for help, volunteers and police departments alike are posting their phone numbers and instructions on Twitter and Facebook so people can get more immediate help. An unofficial battalion of volunteers called the Cajun Navy who brought small boats to Houston posted on Facebook that people who need rescuing should download the Zello cellphone app to find rescuers close to their area. 'This will connect you with officials on the ground there that can navigate help your way. PLEASE SHARE!' said the post, which has been shared more than 12,000 times since Sunday night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted early Sunday that a woman was going into labor and shared the address. An hour later he updated his followers that the woman had been taken away in an ambulance. More than any other natural disaster, Harvey has made it clear that social media has revolutionized the search-and-rescue process, said Karen North, a professor of social media at the University of Southern California. 'And what's really fascinating is that this is not emergency services experts creating strategic systems to rescue people,' North said. 'This is evolving organically ... Not only can people reach out to 911 but to friends and family elsewhere who can not only reach out to 911 but directly to rescuers in the location where the person needs help. 'It's really just the idea of taking technology designed for one purpose and applying them to a disaster situation,' North said. Dozens of people continued to post their pleas to be rescued through late Monday. Fuller said if the water rises again at her home, she won't bother calling 911 and will post directly to social media. 'If I was desperate, I'd put it in a public Facebook site and say, 'Somebody please help,' and hope that somebody was looking,'' she said. ___ Associated Press writers Regina Garcia Cano in Las Vegas, Alina Hartounian in Phoenix and Bob Eller in Chicago contributed to this report. Myers reported from Los Angeles. Follow Myers on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AmandaLeeAP
  • Family of 6 believed drowned in Harvey floodwaters, report says
    Family of 6 believed drowned in Harvey floodwaters, report says
    Update 4:50 p.m. Aug. 28: The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon that it was not immediately able to confirm a report that a family of six was swept away by floodwaters and killed on Sunday. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo earlier told The Associated Press that he had no information on the reported drowning, but he told the wire service that he is 'really worried about how many bodies we're going to find' from Harvey's devastating flooding. ﻿Original report: Family members told a Texas news station that six of their family members drowned Sunday afternoon as they tried to escape from floodwaters brought about by Hurricane Harvey. >> Read more trending news Three members of the unidentified family told KHOU that four children were in a van with their great-grandparents and great-uncle Sunday when it was swept up by the current of flood waters as the van crossed a bridge in Greens Bayou. The news station reported that the van’s driver, the children’s great-uncle, was able to escape and cling onto a tree branch. He told the trapped children to escape from the van’s back door, but they were not able to, according to KHOU. The news station said the victims were an 81-year-old woman, her 84-year-old husband, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. Authorities did not immediately verify the report, and no bodies have been recovered. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo told The Associated Press that he had no information on the reported drowning, but he told the wire service that he is 'really worried about how many bodies we're going to find' from Harvey's devastating flooding. On Monday alone, authorities said they rescued hundreds of people from floodwaters in the Houston area. Southeast Texas was battered by strong winds and torrential rains starting on Friday, when then-Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Gulf Coast. It was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday, but continued to dump rain over the area.
  • Weathered Whataburger sign becomes rallying cry for Texans on social media
    Weathered Whataburger sign becomes rallying cry for Texans on social media
    As Tropical Storm Harvey continued to wreak havoc on Texas Sunday, one photo of a battered, but still standing, Whataburger sign has come to take on a meaning of resilience to the thousands who shared the photo on social media.  >> Read more trending news Around 1 p.m. CDT, a Facebook user shared a Snapchat photo of a torn Whataburger sign with the caption “Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.” A quick perusal through the comments shows that the photo might have originated from another user on Snapchat, and is a photo of the Whataburger at 4545 Violet Road in Corpus Christi. >> Houston braces for more flooding after Harvey: Live updates According to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, the city wasn’t hit as hard by Harvey as other cities close by, but the impact of “downed trees and power lines, broken and twisted signs, debris in the roadway, widespread power outrages and some partially torn roofs” was still felt. As of late Sunday night, the Whataburger sign photo had been shared on Facebook more than 25,000 times and had garnered almost 4,000 reactions. >> 11 amazing and heartbreaking scenes from Houston flood Many people equated the Whataburger orange and white with Texas pride, and others took it as a sign of the Texan spirit of resilience. While the photo is meant to be lighthearted, Harvey is far from over. While the Austin metro area isn’t supposed to see much more rain in the next few days, the tropical storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico around Matagorda Bay by Monday evening before moving back toward to the southeast Texas coast on Tuesday into Wednesday.
  • Harvey slams region's economy, with damages in the billions
    Harvey slams region's economy, with damages in the billions
    Flood damage from Harvey is likely to reach into the tens of billions and the storm is expected to cause the region's economy to shrink, at least in the near term. Harvey is soaking refineries along the Gulf Coast, leading to higher prices at the pump. Gasoline futures rose nearly 3 percent Monday. The storm could also put a kink in the shipment of consumer goods. Harvey, which hit the coast as a Category 4 hurricane, will likely affect the South Texas economy for months. Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, predicted that the region's economic output will be cut about 1 percent, or $7 billion to $8 billion. It will recover, he said, helped by money from insurance payments and government aid to rebuild. Here's a look at the effects on key industries: — REFINING: Prices are expected to spike over the next week or more as about 10 refineries representing more than 15 percent of the nation's refining capacity are shut down. Nearly 3 billion barrels of the 18 billion U.S. daily refining capacity has been knocked out. Most of the shut-downs have been precautionary, with only a few reports of minor flooding. But the slow-moving nature of the storm means it could cause shutdowns to linger and leave more-lasting damage, said Goldman Sachs analyst Damien Courvalin. Another 850,000 barrels per day of capacity remains under threat, he said. Exxon Mobil closed its huge Baytown refinery, which lies along the Houston Ship Channel, 25 miles east of the city. The plant can handle up to 584,000 barrels of oil per day. It turns that into gasoline and chemicals used in everything from shrink wrap to car tires. Several other refineries closed, including a Royal Dutch Shell plant along the ship channel, and several in Corpus Christi, Texas, that are operated by Valero Energy, Citgo and Flint Hills Resources. Gas stations in Houston are running dry. Rick Joswick, an analyst with S&P Global Platts' PIRA Energy, said it remains to be seen whether distribution terminals were damaged, which could crimp supplies beyond Houston. — OIL AND GAS: Oil companies have removed workers from about 100 platforms in the Gulf of Mexico since late last week. About 19 percent of oil production in the Gulf has been stopped, but that is down from nearly 25 percent on Saturday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. The Gulf accounts for about one-fifth of U.S. oil production. — SHIPPING: All major ports in the Houston and Corpus Christi areas remained closed Monday and might not open for several days until the week. That would affect barge shipments of gasoline to the East Coast — if refineries have resumed operating. Several large container ships that were headed to Houston anchored off Mexico or Louisiana to wait out the storm. The port of Houston also handles export shipments of grain. The ports can't reopen until the U.S. Coast Guard and ship pilots are confident shipping channels are clear and not obstructed by silt washed into bays by the heavy rain. Silting has been reported near the ports of Freeport and Houston, according to S&P Global Platts. — TRAVEL: Houston's two big airports are expected to remain closed to all but relief flights until later this week, with runways flooded and nearby roadways under water. More than 1,600 flights on Monday were canceled, the bulk of them at Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport, according to tracking service FlightAware.com. The Federal Aviation Administration said Bush Intercontinental was expected to reopen Thursday and Hobby on Wednesday. Those targets might be optimistic. Bill Begley, a spokesman for the airports, said they would not reopen until officials are certain they're safe, 'and I don't even want to put a deadline on that.' Exceptions have been made for flights carrying people who were trapped at the airports when the storm hit. United Airlines took 272 passengers to Chicago on Sunday and planned two more such flights Monday, said Charles Hobart. Two Spirit Airlines planes took 180 passengers to Chicago and Detroit, and Southwest flew 486 passengers to Dallas on Sunday aboard five planes, according to airline and airport officials. — INSURANCE: Property damage from Harvey will likely be counted in the tens of billions of dollars, according to Moody's Analytics, but the insurance industry will be on the hook for only a small portion of that. Much of the burden will fall on taxpayers. AIR Worldwide, which advises companies on managing risk, estimates that Harvey caused between $1.2 billion and $2.3 billion in wind and storm damage. Another analytical firm, CoreLogic, forecasts between $1 billion and $2 billion. Risk Management Solutions says it could be $6 billion, but likely much less. Don Griffin, a vice president at the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America, said insurance companies are well capitalized and able to pay claims. Those estimates, however, don't include damage from flooding because that is usually covered by federal flood insurance, not homeowner policies. AIR estimates that $60 billion in property in Harris County, where Houston is located, is insured by the national flood program, which already owes the U.S. Treasury more than $20 billion for money it borrowed to cover past storms. — BANKING: Many businesses in the Houston area are flooded, including banks. 'In areas without power, it is back to a cash-only economy in terms of securing food, medical supplies and other necessities,' said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. Many banks and credit unions will set up mobile branches to let customers get cash or apply for loans, he said. ___ Economics Writer Paul Wiseman in Washington and Business Writer Ken Sweet in New York contributed to this report.
