Actor Jesse Williams is speaking out publicly for the first time since news of his divorce from his wife of four years.

In April, news broke that the “Grey’s Anatomy” star was filing for divorce from real estate broker Aryn Drake-Lee. The two had been together for over 10 years and have two children together.

E! News reported that in a video called “Footnotes for ‘4:44,’” released as part of Jay-Z’s new album “4:44,” Williams spoke about the end of his marriage and rumors of infidelity without naming Drake-Lee directly.

“I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years and all of a sudden (expletive) are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship -- like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like, with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart -- that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

The co-worker Williams referenced is reportedly actress Minka Kelly.

In the “Footnotes” video, Williams is joined by Jay-Z, rapper Meek Mill, Will Smith, Chris Rock, Anthony Anderson and others for a revealing discussion on relationships and fame.

People reported that Williams was photographed with Kelly on a date in Los Angeles Friday. The outlet confirmed the two were dating Tuesday. According to People, the two have been working on a video game together.