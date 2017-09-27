Jane Fonda shuts Megyn Kelly down over questions about plastic surgery

Actress Jane Fonda was stunning at a recent appearance at the Emmy Awards this year, but the iconic star refused to share details about any cosmetic enhancement work she’s had done in an interview Wednesday on “Megyn Kelly Today.”

>> Read more trending news

Things took an awkward turn when Kelly asked the star about her plastic surgeries during an interview with Fonda and Robert Redford on their new movie “Our Souls at Night.”

“You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically,” Kelly said.

“You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit, but I think you look amazing. Why did you say - I read that you said - you felt you’re not proud to admit that you’ve had work done. Why not?”

“We really want to talk about that now?” Fonda shot back.

“Well, one of the things people think about when they look at you is how amazing you look,” Kelly said.

“Well, thanks,” Fonda said. “Good attitude, good posture, I take care of myself. But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, ‘Our Souls at Night,’ rather than plastic surgery,” she said.

>> Related: One of Megyn Kelly’s first guests regrets her appearance on ‘Megyn Kelly Today’

Fonda has previously been open about her experiences going under the knife, and in 2015, she told W Magazine, “I did have plastic surgery. I’m not proud of the fact that I’ve had it. But I grew up so defined by my looks. I was taught to think that if I wanted to be loved, I had to be thin and pretty. That leads to a lot of trouble.”