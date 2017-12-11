Listen Live
Celebrity News
Jane Fonda reunites with ‘favorite ex-husband’ Ted Turner for her 80th birthday bash
Close

Jane Fonda reunites with ‘favorite ex-husband’ Ted Turner for her 80th birthday bash

Jane Fonda reunites with ‘favorite ex-husband’ Ted Turner for her 80th birthday bash
Photo Credit: Rick Diamond
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 09: Ted Turner and Jane Fonda attend GCAPP "Eight Decades of Jane" in Celebration of Jane Fonda's 80th Birthday at The Whitley on December 9, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GAACP)

Jane Fonda reunites with ‘favorite ex-husband’ Ted Turner for her 80th birthday bash

By: Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA -  Jane Fonda was joined by her “favorite ex-husband” Ted Turner and friends to celebrate her 80th birthday at The Whitley in Atlanta Saturday night. 

James Taylor and Carole King performed and then helped Jane blow out candles. 

Other famous friends at the “Eight Decades of Jane” celebration included including actresses Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener, playwright Eve Ensler and Spanx founder Sarah Blakely. 

Fonda’s son, Troy Garity, was also among the 228 guests.

The Associated Press reported that the event recognized Fonda’s achievements throughout her life and also raised $1.3 million for Fonda’s Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential foundation, which she created in 1995.

More information on the event and Fonda’s GCAPP foundation can be found at myAJC.com.

News

  • Final push for Moore and Jones in Alabama Senate race
    Final push for Moore and Jones in Alabama Senate race
    Alabama Democrats see Tuesday's special Senate election as a chance to renounce a history littered with politicians whose race-baiting, bombast and other baggage have long soiled the state's reputation beyond its borders.Many Republicans see the vote as chance to ratify their conservative values and protect President Donald Trump's agenda ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.At the center are Republican Roy Moore, a former jurist twice removed as state chief justice and now accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls decades ago, and Democrat Doug Jones, an erstwhile federal prosecutor best known for prosecuting two Ku Klux Klansmen responsible for killing four black girls in the 1963 bombing of Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church.The winner will take the seat held previously by Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions. Republicans control the Senate with 52 seats.In truth, the matchup mixes both Alabama's tortured history and the nation's current divisive, bitterly partisan politics, and it has made a spectacle of a Deep South state well acquainted with national scrutiny but not accustomed to competitive general elections.'This is an election to tell the whole world what we stand for,' Jones told supporters at one stop Sunday, adding that his campaign 'is on the right side of history.' At an earlier appearance, he declared Alabama is 'at a crossroads' and that Moore, an unapologetic evangelical populist, tries only to 'create conflict and division.'Jones, 63, stops short of explicitly comparing Moore to the four-term Gov. George Wallace, whose populism was rooted in segregation. But Jones alluded Sunday to that era of Alabama politics.'Elect a responsible man to a responsible office,' Jones said, repeating the campaign slogan of another Alabama governor, Albert Brewer, who nearly defeated Wallace in 1970 in a contest Alabama liberals and many moderates still lament as a lost opportunity.Some of Jones' supporters put it even more bluntly. 'I thought Alabama's image was pretty much at the bottom,' said Pat Lawrence, a retired software engineer in Huntsville. A Moore win, Lawrence added, 'will be a whole new bottom.'Those concerns extend even to some GOP quarters. Alabama's senior senator, Richard Shelby, confirmed Sunday that he did not vote for Moore, saying he wrote in another 'distinguished' party figure he declined to name.Yet for many Republicans, Moore is a paragon of traditional values. They reject accusations that he molested two teenage girls and pursued relationships with others decades ago. Moore denies the charges.'Everyone has to vote their convictions,' said Kevin Mims of Montgomery, as he held his Bible outside his Baptist church Sunday in Montgomery. 'My conviction is he's the right man for the job.'Where Moore's critics see a state judge who defied federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court's decision legalizing same-sex marriage, Mims see a stalwart who stands 'on the word of God.' Other conservatives see an anti-establishment firebrand in the mold of Trump, who won Alabama by 28 percentage points.Moore encourages that view with fundraising emails that urge backers to help him 'defeat the elite,' a swipe at both Democrats and the establishment Republicans who tried to deny him the GOP nomination earlier this year.Ultimately, Republicans from Moore to Trump himself are betting on a simple bottom line: Most Alabama conservatives simply won't defect to a Democrat.'If Alabama elects liberal Democrat Doug Jones, all of our progress will be stopped cold,' Trump says in a robocall the Moore campaign plans to push out Monday.The president also invokes a common fear among Republicans, calling Jones 'a puppet of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,' the Democratic House and Senate leaders in Washington, both of them reviled by conservative voters. 'Roy Moore is the guy we need to pass our Make American Great Again agenda,' the president insists.Moore's baggage could make it difficult to draw conclusions about what the results might mean beyond Alabama, but both parties are watching closely.Democrats need to flip 24 GOP-held seats to reclaim a House majority, and they're trying to dent the slim Republican advantage in the Senate and its dominance of statehouses around the country. In many of those races, they'll need the same thing Jones must get to win in Alabama: strong turnout among young and non-white voters, along with improved performance among suburban moderates.A Jones victory would be hailed as a potential precursor, and Democrats have indicated they have a post-Alabama strategy even if Jones loses: They'll take Alabama's brand national, hammering Republicans as 'the party of Donald Trump and Roy Moore.'-----Barrow reported from Mobile, Alabama. Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP and Chandler at https://twitter.com/StatehouseKim.
  • High school football championship games rescheduled for next weekend
    High school football championship games rescheduled for next weekend
    Four games postponed on Friday | Complete HS coverage Saturday's high school football state championship games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium have been postponed and will be played next weekend. Two of the four games scheduled for Friday were postponed after heavy snow hit metro Atlanta during the day on Friday.  Two of Saturday's games were postponed at the time, and the final two games scheduled for today were officially postponed Saturday morning. Friday's results | Photos | Controversy in Calhoun-Peach County final Those six unplayed championship games will be hosted at school sites, despite consideration to bring the games back to the Atlanta area at a large facility, either Georgia State or McEachern High School. Under the emergency guidelines published by the Georgia High School Association  last week, the higher-seeded team earned the right to host the game. In case of two equally seeded teams, a coin flip determined the site. Warner Robins and Rabun County won a coin flip and will host their championship games. The championship schedule is: Class AAAAAAA, Colquitt County at North Gwinnett, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAAAA, Coffee at Lee County, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAAA, Rome at Warner Robins, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AAAA, Blessed Trinity at Marist, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class AA, Hapeville Charter at Rabun County, Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Class A Public, Clinch County at Irwin County, date and time to be determined.
  • Prosecutors drop charge vs. commentator Lucian Wintrich
    Prosecutors drop charge vs. commentator Lucian Wintrich
    Prosecutors have dropped a breach of peace charge filed against conservative commentator Lucian Wintrich after a confrontation with protesters last month during an appearance at the University of Connecticut.Wintrich, the White House correspondent for the right-wing website Gateway Pundit, was charged after grabbing a woman who took his notes from the lectern as he prepared to give a speech titled 'It's OK To Be White.'That woman, 35-year-old Catherine Gregory, of Willimantic, turned herself in Sunday to face charges of attempted larceny and disorderly conduct.Gregory, who is free on a $1,000 bond, is due in court on Wednesday.Wintrich, who had argued that he had every right to retrieve his property, tweeted on Monday that justice was finally being served.
  • Chef Mario Batali leaves 'The Chew' amid sexual harassment allegations
    Chef Mario Batali leaves 'The Chew' amid sexual harassment allegations
    Chef Mario Batali is stepping down as co-host of ABC's cooking and lifestyle show "The Chew" after being accused of sexually harassing and inappropriately touching women, USA Today reported. Multiple anonymous women alleged in a story by food-trade publication Eater New York that Batali had groped their breasts or buttocks, amid other allegations. Batali apologized and pledged to try and "regain" the "respect and trust" of his fans, family and business associates. "I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt," Batali said. "Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. "That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family." Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group — which services about two dozen restaurants owned by Batali, Joe Bastianich and others — confirmed that Batali "will step away from the company's operations," USA Today reported. "We have asked Mario Batali to step away from 'The Chew' while we review the allegations that have just recently come to our attention," ABC said in a statement. "ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment. While we are unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with the show, we will swiftly address any alleged violations of our standards of conduct." Batali has been one of four co-anchors of "The Chew" since its inception in 2011, Variety reported. He also recently signed a deal with Food Network to produce new episodes of his cooking series "Molto Mario" for the first time since 2005. Food Network had no comment on the status of that project, Variety reported.
  • Orlando Brown: One Oklahoma star who came from Georgia
    Orlando Brown: One Oklahoma star who came from Georgia
    The bio on the Oklahoma football web page for All-American offensive tackle Orlando Brown would appear to set up the perfect story. Hometown: Duluth, Ga. High school: Peachtree Ridge How on earth, the story thus would be written, did Georgia not keep Brown home? Why are the Bulldogs facing him in the Rose Bowl, rather than lining him up at left tackle? "It ain't no disrespect to Georgia or Mark Richt, I just didn't want to go there," Brown said. "I think I had several teachers that went to UGA, graduated from there. But it just wasn't me. I didn't want to go there and stay that close to home." It's also a bit of a stretch to say the Brown calls Georgia home. Granted, he spent his final two years of high school at Peachtree Ridge, but he grew up in Maryland, where his father had been a star tackle for the Baltimore Ravens. Orlando Brown Sr., had a long career in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. He passed away in 2011 at just 40 years old from a previously undiagnosed medical condition, an even that understandably sent his son and namesake reeling. The family moved to Georgia before his junior year of high school. Brown initially committed to Tennessee, which backed off in the lead-up to signing day in 2014, worried about Brown's grades. They had suffered as Brown dealt with the fallout of his father's death and the subsequent move. Oklahoma was willing to take him. Brown redshirted there his first year – too much depth ahead of him – but then he took over at left tackle in 2015 and hasn't let go, starting 39 games there in three years. He was second-team All-Big 12 as a redshirt freshman, second-team All-American last year, and all-everything this year. Baker Mayfield may be the star, but in many ways, Brown is the facilitator. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds, Brown makes Georgia guard Ben Cleveland — known as Big Ben — look like Isaiah McKenzie. Georgia did try to get him and could have used him over the next few years. But Brown also wasn't that highly-ranked: He was a 3-star recruit according to 247Sports, Scout, Rivals and ESPN, only the No. 35–ranked offensive tackle nationally per ESPN. Besides academics, he also needed to cut down his body fat. Both were straightened out at Oklahoma – he's a good student and a good athlete – and now he's ready to try to beat the sort-of home-state team. "I've actually watched a lot of film [of Georgia]. They're great, man," Brown said. "They've got a great front seven. They've got a bunch of big names, a bunch of guys that are making consistent plays for them." Then Brown ticked off the players by their jersey numbers: "17 (Davin Bellamy) is a guy that makes a lot of plays in crunch time for them. Obviously 7 (Lorenzo Carter), he makes plays here and there. 3 (Roquan Smith) is great for them. Seventy-eight (Trenton Thompson). I've seen 97 (John Atkins) make some plays here and there for them. So they're loaded, man. They've got a lot of talent." That sets up a great matchup with Oklahoma's high-powered offense and Georgia's stingy defense. But it's also a Big 12 offense, and the skeptics say that when one of those runs into an SEC defense, it gets stopped. Brown was asked if that was motivating. "Very motivating," Brown said. "I actually shall continue to say that it's very important to our success to hear that narrative. I think that's what's going to drive us to hear that for the next three weeks. We look forward to the matchup." This article was written by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
  • 4-year-old Chicago boy reads 100 books in one day
    4-year-old Chicago boy reads 100 books in one day
    Reading is fundamental for a 4-year-old Chicago boy. It’s a lot of fun, too. >> Read more trending news Caleb Green staged a reading marathon Saturday, completing 100 books, WLS reported. Every time he finished 10 books, including his favorites about dogs and Ninja Turtles, he did a little dance. Caleb’s parents decided to stream his book binge on Facebook Live and received several thousand views, WLS reported. “I like to read, and I want to read some more like my sister,” Caleb told WLS. According to the Reading Is Fundamental website, 34 percent of children entering kindergarten lack the basic skills needed to learn how to read. Caleb is already honing those skills. When he told his parents about his goal, they hunted through their bookshelves. When they came up short, friends came by with more books, WLS reported. “I was like, ‘100, son? That's a lot of books,” said Caleb’s father, Sylus Green. “So at first, I had the gut reaction to talk him down a little bit, but he was like, ‘No, I want to read 100.’”  Sylus Green said his son is an inspiration. “I learned to just dream bigger and I am going to set unrealistic goals for myself this coming year and I'm going to be inspired by Caleb to not quit on him and just push through it,” Sylus Green said. Caleb continues to set goals for himself. “I want to be a basketball player. When I am 22, I want to be an astronaut and when I'm 23, I want to be a Ninja Turtle,” he told WLS.
