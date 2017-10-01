Listen Live
cloudy-day
69°
H 74
L 57

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
69°
Mostly Clear
H 74° L 57°
  • cloudy-day
    69°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 74° L 57°
  • clear-day
    74°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 74° L 57°
  • cloudy-day
    76°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 76° L 55°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Celebrity News
Hugh Hefner buried next to Marilyn Monroe, first ‘Playboy’ covergirl, in private funeral
Close

Hugh Hefner buried next to Marilyn Monroe, first ‘Playboy’ covergirl, in private funeral

Five Fast Facts: Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner buried next to Marilyn Monroe, first ‘Playboy’ covergirl, in private funeral

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES -  Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner was laid to rest at Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles Saturday in a private memorial service for family and friends.

>> Read more trending news

Hefner was buried next to Marilyn Monroe’s grave in a crypt he bought for $75,000 in 1992, according to Rolling Stone.

Monroe graced the cover of the first Playboy magazine in 1953. Hefner used a nude shot of the actress for the centerfold, without her consent after buying the rights to the photos from a calendar shoot in 1949 that she had posed for when she was broke before her career took off.

Her biographer said she was "embarrassed, even ashamed" by the scandal that followed the publication of the photos, which forced her to publicly apologize and ask for forgiveness, Rolling Stone reported.

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Hugh Hefner signs copies of the new ‘Playboy’ calendar and ‘Playboy Cover To Cover:The 50’s’ dvd box set at a Barnes and Noble bookstore in Los Angeles in 2007. 
Close

Hugh Hefner buried next to Marilyn Monroe in private funeral

Photo Credit: Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Hugh Hefner signs copies of the new ‘Playboy’ calendar and ‘Playboy Cover To Cover:The 50’s’ dvd box set at a Barnes and Noble bookstore in Los Angeles in 2007. 

>> Related: ‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Hefner dead at 91

Hefner told the Los Angeles Times in 2009 that he had many friends buried in Westwood Village Memorial Park and that he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be buried next to Monroe.

"Spending eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass up," he said.

She died of a drug overdose in 1962 when she was just 36.

>> Related: Photos: Notable deaths in 2017

Hefner died of natural causes Wednesday at the age of 91. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • NFL vs. Trump: Saints kneel before the national anthem
    NFL vs. Trump: Saints kneel before the national anthem
    The New Orleans Saints took a knee prior to the national anthem Sunday in London.  Drew Brees announced Friday on Twitter that the team would kneel together before the national anthem.  The protests are a response to President Donald Trump’s comments on the NFL and its players.  However, the Dolphins had three players kneel during the anthem: Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas. 
  • Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93
    Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93
    Jimmy Carter turns 93 on Sunday, and the peanut farmer who became president is marking it in his preferred fashion: By attending a piano concert in his honor at an Americus church on Saturday night, then teaching Sunday school at his own church here. In Atlanta, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum will lower admission to 93 cents on Sunday and have a birthday card visitors can sign. >> PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter through the years But this teeny southwestern Georgia town got an early jump on things last weekend, as thousands of people turned the 21st annual Plains Peanut Festival into an impromptu celebration of the most famous citizen’s big day. When Carter emerged on the balcony of the Plains Historic Inn for the start of the parade on Saturday morning, the crowd looking up from Main Street serenaded him with “Happy Birthday to You.”Later that night, it was the Carter Political Items Collectors’ turn. At their annual banquet in Americus, the group colorfully — and quite literally — wished the guest of honor many happy returns. >> Read more trending news “President Carter will be 93 just a few days from now,” said CPIC president Roger Van Sickle, pointing out that former President George H.W. Bush actually is several months older. “So what we look forward to is coming back to this group in 2024 to help President Carter and President Bush 41 celebrate their 100th birthdays!” Seated at the head table, Carter couldn’t help but grin. After all, he was the one who’d been boasting about his birthday earlier in the day. “On the first day of October, I’ll be 93 years old,” he’d crowed to the parade crowd, then rhetorically wondered aloud who among them wanted to come down with clogged arteries or other afflictions. “Well, if you don’t,” he leaned into the microphone for the big finish, “EAT PEANUTS!” In part, Carter, who’s always a high-profile presence at the festival, was simply playing his role as Peanut-Pusher-In-Chief. But he also seems more comfortable with the subject of his birthday now than when he turned 90 and admitted to being slightly overwhelmed by all of the hoopla surrounding it. You’re never too old to change, apparently. Carter basically admitted as much earlier this month when he said he totally would’ve used Twitter if it had existed back when he ran for president in 1976 and 1980. “I would have gotten as many (followers) as possible,” Carter said at his annual Town Hall with some 1,400 cheering first-year Emory students. The idea that you’re never too old to change also came up during Carter’s Sunday school lesson last weekend. “Starting today, we can ask the same question for the rest of our life: ‘What kind of a person do I want to be?,’” Carter, whose brain cancer is in remission, told visitors from at least 25 states, Ireland, Thailand and Canada near the end of the 45-minute class at Maranatha Baptist Church. “It doesn’t matter what we’ve decided up ‘til now.” Yet not even Jimmy Carter can completely outrun time. He and Rosalynn, his wife of 71 years, skipped Saturday night’s Festival Dance on Main Street — although he twice grabbed the microphone during the parade and exhorted everyone else to go (Best moment? When he announced, “This is Jimmy Carter,” just in case anyone in town didn’t know who that fellow yakking away on the balcony was). And, unlike at previous year’s festivals, this time he didn’t personally hand out the awards to some 150 top finishers in road races and school art contests. But, clad in worn blue jeans and a fluorescent festival T-shirt, he still spent close to 30 minutes posing for photos with them in the nearly 90-degree heat. It’s all part of the plan to help preserve and protect Plains’s favorite son, suggested Mill Simmons, chairman of Plains Better Hometown, Inc., the nonprofit that puts on the annual festival. “We’re having to cut back on his activities a bit, or he’d still insist on doing everything,” Simmons said of Carter, who’d just spent an hour signing 492 books for festivalgoers, then rather nimbly hopped into a gray pickup truck driven by a Secret Service agent. “He was ready, I think. We’ve already decided to cut down on the number of books people can get signed next year.” Yep, next year. Carter’s already got a week of building Habitat for Humanity houses in Indiana on his schedule for next August, too, and he’s writing a new book (his 30th) on faith, he said at the Carter Center this month. It seems there’s always something to do, even at 93. “Don’t ever underestimate yourself, set a high goal and strive for it,” he advised the much younger Emory students a few weeks ago. “Then, if you have a setback, understand why you had the failure, and set a different goal. Keep doing that until you run out of goals. “But,” he concluded in a soft voice, “I don’t think you’ll ever run out of goals.” How you can celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 93rd birthday Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. 93 cents admission on Oct. 1. You can also sign a birthday card for Carter during your visit. 12 noon - 4:45 p.m. Sunday. 441 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta. 404-865-7100, www.jimmycarterlibrary.gov Sunday School taught by President Carter. Maranatha Baptist Church, 148 Georgia 45 North, Plains. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., but the church building opens at approximately 8 a.m. to begin seating. An orientation time begins at 9:00am, and all visitors are asked to be present at this orientation. More information on the church web site. 229-824-7896, www.mbcplains.org.
  • The Latest: 2 women killed in French train station attack
    The Latest: 2 women killed in French train station attack
    The Latest on attack at Marseille's main train station (all times local): 3:50 p.m. French officials say that two women have been killed in the attack by a man with a knife at Marseille's main train station, including one whose throat was slit. The officials say soldiers then fatally shot the attacker. Police have evacuated the Saint Charles station, with officers and soldiers taking up positions outside. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The Paris prosecutors' office says that a counter-terrorism probe has been opened, but no motive for the attack has been immediately given. --By Philippe Sotto and Sylvie Corbet in Paris. ___ 3:05 p.m. French police have warned people to avoid Marseille's main train station amid reports of a knife attack. Marseille police said an operation 'is underway' on its official Twitter account. No other details were immediately available. French television BFM TV says at least one person has been stabbed, and the assailant has been shot dead. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb tweeted that he's going immediately to the scene 'after the attack perpetrated near Saint Charles train station.' The train station has been evacuated.
  • Bernie Sanders stumped for Vincent Fort’s mayoral campaign Saturday
    Bernie Sanders stumped for Vincent Fort’s mayoral campaign Saturday
    U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders lent Atlanta mayoral hopeful Vincent Fort some of his star power Saturday in a rousing rally that was part sermon for “the 99 percent” and part call to arms to fight back against Washington. Enthusiasitc Sanders fans — many of them white millennials — crowded into the sanctuary of Saint Philip AME Church to hear the man for whom they packed arenas and outdoor stadiums during his unsuccessful presidential run in 2016. The throng, more than 2,400 in number, gave Sanders — Hillary Clinton’s rival for last year’s Democratic presidential nomination — and special guest, Atlanta rapper Killer Mike, the rock star treatment with screams and defeaning applause that shook the rafters as the duo entered the room with Fort. “What this campaign is about is not just electing a progressive mayor,” Sanders said. “This campaign is about bringing forward a political revolution that revitalizes democracy and gives the people the hope and the belief that in this democracy we can have a government of the people, by the people and for the people.” Fort, no oratory slack himself, kept the crowd on its feet with his message on how he plans to address Atlanta’s gentrification and housing problems, decriminalizing marijuana and solving the issue of income inequality. “I told Sen. Sanders that Atlanta is No. 1 in income inequality and immobility,” he said. “That a child born at Grady hospital this afternoon has the least chance than any place in this country of moving from poverty into the middle class.” Sanders’ support is important to Fort. He’s hoping the issues he and Vermont’s independent senator share — free college tuition, criminal justice reform and a respect for worker’s rights— will help Fort capture the young voters who revere Sanders. A connection to Sanders could also boost Fort’s poll numbers. Fort was in second place in a March Channel 2 Action News poll behind front-runner Mary Norwood, an Atlanta City Council member, with 9 perscent of the vote. Five months later, he had slipped to sixth place at 6.1 percent of the vote in Channel 2’s August follow-up poll. A little more than 17 percent of voters in the August survey, however, said they were undecided or had no opinion, keeping hope alive among struggling campaigns. Thirteen people are competing in the race to succeed Kasim Reed as mayor. The election is set for Nov. 7. Killer Mike told the crowd that he won’t vote for politicians. His vote, he said, will go to those who challenge the status quo and antagonize rather than capitulate. Sanders concentrated a great deal of his firepower on Washington and the impact he says it has not only in the halls of Congress and at the White House but the trickle-down to everyday Americans. He said the effort to repeal and replace the health care law is an example of why Americans must stay vigilant and vote. “In this great country, health care must be a right for all, not a privilege,” he said. Later he told Fort he would call him to Washington to help the nation understand the importance of health care, especially single-payer policies he believes will help every American. “Vincent, when the Democrats regain control of the Senate, I’m going to invite you as the mayor of this great city to testify why the people of Atlanta need a Medicare for all, single-payer system,” he said.
  • O.J. Simpson out on parole after 9 years in prison
    O.J. Simpson out on parole after 9 years in prison
    O.J. Simpson is out on parole after serving nine years in prison for an armed robbery in Las Vegas, The Associated Press reports. >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • ‘Puerto Rico is not forgotten’ says group gathering Sunday in Piedmont Park
    A group plans to gather in Piedmont Park Sunday afternoon to raise awareness of the dire needs people have after Hurricane Maria devastated the area.  Laura Murvartian organized the event from 1 to 3 p.m. to show the people of Puerto Rico they have not been forgotten. MORE: Farmers say Maria wrecked bright spot of Puerto Rico economy “Let's continue to raise awareness of their plight,” Murvartian said on Facebook.  Maria Carrero told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this is personal for her because her family is in Puerto Rico. “My friends ask me how they are doing. We respond that they are ‘OK,’ but OK means that they are alive and have a roof over their heads,” Carrero said. “Their reality has been completely disrupted.” Carrero said she and fellow Atlantans are coming together to show the people of Puerto Rico that they are not forgotten and to “raise awareness that 3.5 million Americans need our help now.”  Murvartian encourages anyone who plans to attend to wear red, white or blue and bring hand-carried signs with messages of support. Gatherers are asked to meet at the Charles Avenue entrance of Piedmont Park. Backlash over President Donald Trump’s criticism of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz on social media early Saturday may motivate some to show support of the people’s plight. MORE: Trump bashes mayor of San Juan for ‘poor leadership ability’ Trump’s comment on Cruz’s “poor leadership ability” in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria came in response to the mayor’s criticism of a Trump administration official who said the federal relief effort 10 days after Maria hit the island commonwealth was “a good news story,” Reuters reported. “Damn it, this is not a good news story,” Cruz told CNN. “This is a ‘people are dying’ story. This is a life or death story. It is not a good news story when people are dying.” Murvartian told The AJC she wants people to focus more on showing support for the people of Puerto Rico than rallying against a “bully.” During Sunday’s gathering she will remind people to register to vote “and hold our government accountable through that process,” Murvartian said. Puerto Rico needs your help — Where to donate your money, how to volunteer and more While the group meeting in Piedmont Park is not set up logistically to take donated supplies, local restaurants in the metro Atlanta area are sending much needed water, insect repellent, food and other items to Puerto Rico. Buen Provecho Restaurant in Marietta and Porch Light Latin Kitchen in Smyrna took donations from the local community over the last week and on Sunday are loading supplies onto cargo planes bound for Puerto Rico.  The Kennesaw Police Department announced Thursday that it is also collecting donations that will be sent on a cargo plane.  “More than 3 million United States citizens are in desperate need of assistance,” the department said. Local residents can drop off items at the department headquarters, 2539 J.O. Stephenson Ave. A complete list of suggested items is here. VIDEO: Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruise and Sends Ship to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Relief
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.