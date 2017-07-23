Listen Live
Celebrity News
Hoda Kotb posts new pics of new daughter, cutest photos yet
Close

Hoda Kotb posts new pics of new daughter, cutest photos yet

Hoda Kotb posts new pics of new daughter, cutest photos yet
Photo Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
‘Today’ host Hoda Kotb introduces her daughter, Haley Joy, to her colleagues at the television show on Friday, May 12, 2017.

Hoda Kotb posts new pics of new daughter, cutest photos yet

By: Rare.us

On Friday, Hoda Kotb shared another adorable picture of her new daughter, Haley Joy, whom she calls her “everything” in the caption on Instagram.

In the picture, Hayley smiles right at the camera with her big, brown eyes shining and sporting some thick, growing hair. Kotb has been keeping fans updated on Haley’s growth ever since announcing her adoption early this year, posting cute photos of her daughter’s sweetest moments.

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

“Life flies by,” she said on becoming a mom and on celebrating her recent four year anniversary with boyfriend Joel.

“It’s so funny because you spend so much of your life wondering, ‘When is it going to happen?’ If ever. Sometimes in my life, I thought it was already happening—like the most that could ever happen was happening. I was happy and grateful, and then this happened. It just reminded me that work is work, and life is life.”

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

News

  • Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak ends his term
    Russian ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak ends his term
    The Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kislyak, a prominent figure in the controversy over Russia's possible involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, has ended his assignment in Washington. The Russian Embassy in Washington announced on Twitter that Kislyak's tenure ended on Saturday. Kislyak's successor has not been announced, although it is widely expected to be Anatoly Antonov, a deputy foreign minister and former deputy defense minister seen as a hardliner regarding the United States. President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned after lying about contacts with Kislyak. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election after reports that he had not disclosed meetings with Kislyak.
  • Trump's new message man deletes inconvenient tweets
    Trump's new message man deletes inconvenient tweets
    A day after accepting a top White House job, President Donald Trump's new communications adviser announced Saturday that he's deleting old tweets, saying his own views have evolved and that what he said in the past shouldn't be a distraction. Trump announced Friday that he'd hired Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci to help the White House sharpen its public message. Social media users quickly did a deep dive and recirculated past tweets by Scaramucci that were at odds with Trump's views, including one that praised Hillary Clinton's competence. Trump defeated Clinton for president last year and continues to criticize her, including in several tweets Saturday. Other repurposed Scaramucci tweets expressed support for stronger gun laws, which he tweeted about in August 2012. In May 2016, he expressed displeasure with individuals who believe climate change is a hoax. Trump has at times referred to global warming as a hoax. 'Full transparency: I'm deleting old tweets. Past views evolved & shouldn't be a distraction. I serve @POTUS agenda & that's all that matters,' Scaramucci said Saturday in the first of a pair of messages on the subject. 'The politics of 'gotcha' are over. I have a thick skin and we're moving on to @POTUS agenda serving the American people,' he added. Twitter users also scrolled back deep into Scaramucci's timeline to raise questions about a 2012 tweet in which he seemed to misattribute a quote to author Mark Twain. 'Dance like no one is watching. Sing like no one is listening. Love like you've never been hurt and live like its heaven on earth. Mark Twain,' Scaramucci tweeted. Scaramucci served Trump as a campaign fundraiser and adviser during the transition. He made his first appearance before reporters in the White House briefing room on Friday and quickly apologized to Trump for referring to him as a 'hack politician' during an August 2015 appearance on Fox Business Network. Asked whether Trump was aware of the comment, Scaramucci joked that the president mentions it every 15 seconds. He called it one of his 'biggest mistakes' before looking into the cameras and saying: 'Mr. President, if you're listening, I personally apologize for the 50th time for saying that.' In a tweet Saturday, Trump defended Scaramucci, who supported other GOP presidential candidates before he backed Trump. 'In all fairness to Anthony Scaramucci, he wanted to endorse me 1st, before the Republican Primaries started, but didn't think I was running!' ___ Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap
  • Man accused of killing mother of 6 turns himself in
    Man accused of killing mother of 6 turns himself in
    Police say a man wanted for murdering his wife inside their home on Medlock Park Drive turned himself in Saturday afternoon. Gwinnett County police were there in Snellville investigating the murder Thursday night after a 12-year-old boy found his mother's body. 'The crime probably occurred between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.,' Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera, said. Officers said they received a call from the 12-year-old who said his mother was dead. The victim's son told detectives he was outside playing and saw his stepfather drive off around 9 p.m. Police said the boy then went inside and found the mother of six dead from one gunshot wound in the master bedroom of the home. 'The child was not at the home when the shooting took place,' said police. The victim was identified as Erica Powell, 46, and the suspect has been identified as Walter J. Lowe, 51, who was the victim's husband and the boy's stepfather. TRENDING STORIES: Woman shot outside Starbucks in Cobb County Police: Burglar thought he cut security wires, still caught on camera 10-year-old girl hit, killed while walking to store Authorities told Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach that they don't know yet what led up to the murder, but think the woman was shot during a domestic disturbance. 'They do have a domestic violence history,' an officer told Gehlbach. It's not the first time Lowe has been accused of family violence. A police report documented an incident two years ago at the home where Lowe was charged with battery and terroristic threats against Erica in front of two of her sons, including the then 10-year-old boy.
  • Report: Actor John Heard dies at 72
    Report: Actor John Heard dies at 72
    Actor John Heard, best known for playing the dad in the “Home Alone” movies, has died, TMZ reported. US Weekly confirmed the report. Heard was found dead in a California hotel Friday, according to TMZ. He was 72. >> Read more trending news The cause of death is unknown, but TMZ reports that Heard had minor surgery on Wednesday, and was staying at the hotel while recovering. Heard’s acting career included film, television and stage credits. While best known for playing father Peter McCallister in “Home Alone,” other film credits include “Big” and 'Beaches,' while television credits include “The Sopranos” and “Prison Break.” This is a breaking news story, return for updates.
  • Georgia woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety months ago
    Georgia woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety months ago
    A 95-year-old great-great-grandmother got the thrill of a lifetime when two firefighters came for a visit to her Georgia home.Irene Grundy, who is bedbound and receiving hospice care, had been wanting to see the two firemen to thank them since they helped her to safety during a tornado scare in April. But, she didn't know their names or how to contact them.Her daughter, Victoria Glance, reached out to Wish of a Lifetime, a national nonprofit dedicated to fulfilling life-enriching wishes for seniors to combat isolation, for help in finding the two men and arranging a special visit for her mother.The organization found the firefighters, Julius Holinek and Andy Poteet, at Alpharetta Fire Station 81, and quickly planned their visit with Grundy.'Look at my handsome firemen!' Grundy exclaimed when they came through the door. TRENDING STORIES: FREE things to do this week: Ice cream festival, hiking & movies Unsecure handcuffs, toothbrush aided in prisoners' deadly escape, authorities say 10-year-old walks in, finds mom shot to death The two brought bouquets donated by a local florist, posed for photos, and visited with Grundy and her family.Irene proudly showed off intricate feathered hats she used to make for her church friends in the 1950s, and kept the firemen laughing with jokes that produced belly laughs. '(This experience) boosted her morale,' said her daughter. 'It was a miracle. It changed her whole attitude (and) brightened up her life.'Grundy's daughter, Victoria, was moved by how the community came together to celebrate her mother during a difficult time for their family.'It seemed like a family gathering, and we all hugged at the end,' she said.'Even the guy who delivered food gave her a kiss on the cheek and wished her well.'Grundy spent her life caring for others. She raised four children, has 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.She is now receiving all the care she deserves with this outpouring of love from her family and the community of Alpharetta, her daughter said.
  • Few US cities mandate sprinklers in old residential towers
    Few US cities mandate sprinklers in old residential towers
    A high-rise fire recently claimed the lives of three people in Honolulu, and the apartment building where the blaze broke out had no fire sprinklers. The tower overlooking Waikiki was constructed in 1971, before sprinkles were required for new construction in the city, a trend echoed in major cities across the U.S. While most cities mandate sprinklers in newly built high-rises, many older residential towers lack the safety measure. Here's a look at policies in some of the country's largest cities: NEW YORK New York City requires older office buildings taller than 100 feet to install sprinkler systems. Residential high-rise buildings must install sprinkler systems if the building undergoes significant renovations, according to the city Department of Buildings. LOS ANGELES High-rise buildings — except residential dwellings — constructed before 1974 are required to be retrofitted with sprinklers. Residential buildings erected before 1943 that are at least three stories high must have sprinklers in some areas, including stairways and hallways, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. CHICAGO For older high-rise buildings, most commercial towers are required to be retrofitted with sprinklers, but residential buildings are not, according to the city Department of Buildings. HOUSTON All high-rise commercial buildings and residential buildings — except privately owned condominiums — must have sprinklers, according to the Houston Fire Department. PHILADELPHIA A city ordinance requires commercial buildings, but not residential buildings, to be retrofitted with sprinklers, according to the city Department of Licenses and Inspections. SAN ANTONIO Sprinklers must be installed in all residential and commercial high-rise buildings, regardless of age. There's one exception: In residential high-rises with condominiums, only the common areas are required to have sprinklers, according to the city fire department. SAN DIEGO The city had a sprinkler retrofitting law, but it was taken out of the municipal code, said Larry Trame, assistant fire marshal for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The department is pushing to reinstate the law, but it is facing pushback over the cost. DALLAS City officials say there are 89 high-rise residential buildings, including 23 with partial sprinkler coverage and three with none. Dallas does not require older residential buildings to be retrofitted with sprinklers, according to the National Fire Sprinkler Association. SAN JOSE All high-rise buildings — including residential — were required to be retrofitted with sprinklers beginning in 1983. There were only 11 such buildings at the time, and they were given three years to comply. But it took a decade to get them all done, said Ray Simpson, the city's deputy fire marshal. SAN FRANCISCO In 1993, San Francisco required retrofitting high-rise commercial buildings and tourist hotels with sprinklers. But the requirement excluded residential and historic buildings, according to the city Department of Buildings.
