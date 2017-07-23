Hoda Kotb posts new pics of new daughter, cutest photos yet

On Friday, Hoda Kotb shared another adorable picture of her new daughter, Haley Joy, whom she calls her “everything” in the caption on Instagram.

In the picture, Hayley smiles right at the camera with her big, brown eyes shining and sporting some thick, growing hair. Kotb has been keeping fans updated on Haley’s growth ever since announcing her adoption early this year, posting cute photos of her daughter’s sweetest moments.

“Life flies by,” she said on becoming a mom and on celebrating her recent four year anniversary with boyfriend Joel.

“It’s so funny because you spend so much of your life wondering, ‘When is it going to happen?’ If ever. Sometimes in my life, I thought it was already happening—like the most that could ever happen was happening. I was happy and grateful, and then this happened. It just reminded me that work is work, and life is life.”