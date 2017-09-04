The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local): 4:10 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump has told South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he supports the country's push to lift restrictions on its missile payload capabilities. Trump has offered 'conceptual approval' on the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military weapons and equipment by South Korea. The two leaders spoke Monday morning to discuss their response to the latest provocation from North Korea — an alleged Sunday test of a hydrogen bomb. The White House says both leaders 'underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world' and agreed 'to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.' That includes a pledge to strengthen their joint military capabilities. ___ 4 p.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea. The White House says Trump and Merkel 'condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior' and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that North Korea's leader 'is begging for war.' The White House is also repeating the president's oft-used line that 'all options' to address the threat remain 'on the table.' North Korea claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday — the latest in a string of missile and nuclear tests. ___ 11:55 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United Nations Security Council should seriously review cutting off oil supplies to North Korea. In a 20-minute phone call with Putin, Moon also urged the U.N. Security Council to review measures to cut off sources of North Korea's foreign currencies, including banning countries from importing North Korean workers. That's according to a statement released by Moon's presidential office. The office said Putin told Moon that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs threatening international peace and security, but emphasized finding a diplomatic solution. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test. According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was 'unprecedented.' South Korea said Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense, and the two countries agreed to seek stronger U.N. sanctions against the North. The two leaders spoke for approximately 40 minutes by phone. ___ 10:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea. The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a 'massive military response.' Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its 'talk of appeasement.