The Latest on the 69th annual Primetime Emmy nominations announced Thursday in Los Angeles by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (all times local): 1 p.m. It was an even better Emmy nominations day for NBC at second glance. The network garnered the most nods for a broadcaster, 64 — four more than the TV academy's first tally Thursday. The revision didn't change the overall rankings, with NBC in third place overall behind HBO with 110 nods and Netflix with 91. 'Saturday Night Live,' which earned 22 nominations to tie with HBO's 'Westworld' for most-recognized show, helped push NBC to the top of the network ranks. The 11 bids for 'This is Us,' NBC's breakout freshman drama, also helped. ___ 10:10 a.m. It looked like the Emmy nominations presentation might have an Oscars moment on its hands Thursday morning. Instead, a gold envelope that arrived in Shemar Moore's hands during Thursday morning's announcement ceremony was to announce co-presenter Anna Chlumsky had been nominated for best supporting actress for her role on 'Veep.' It is Chlumsky's fifth Emmy nomination in a row in the category. The actors had fun with the moment, with Moore refusing to show Chlumsky the envelope's contents in an apparent riff on the Academy Awards' best picture snafu. Moore says he knew a surprise was coming, but didn't know it would arrive via an envelope. He says it mirrors another onstage moment for him. Morore says, 'I mean the last time I did something like that for anybody, I gave Susan Lucci her first Emmy after 19 tries and they gave her a five minute standing ovation.' Chlumsky says she's skeptical she'll be nominated every year, but is honored to receive a nod for the fifth year in row. She is competing against three 'Saturday Night Live' actresses: Vanessa Bayer, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon. Chlumsky says about this year's comedy nominees, which includes co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus for best comedy actress: 'It's an embarrassment of riches, as it feels like every year, but I think they got a lot right this year.' ___ 9:30 a.m. Chance the Rapper, Common, Snoop Dogg and LL Cool J are among the musicians nominated for Emmy Awards this year. Chance the Rapper, who won three Grammys this year, is nominated for outstanding original music and lyrics for 'Last Christmas' from 'Saturday Night Live.' Common, a Grammy and Oscar winner, is nominated in the same category for 'Letter to the Free,' a song from Ava DuVernay's documentary '13th.' Snoop Dogg, who has never won a Grammy, shares a nomination with Martha Stewart for outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program for their VH1 show, 'Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party.' LL Cool J earned a nomination for outstanding structured reality program as a producer of Spike TV's 'Lip Sync Battle.' ___ 9:15 a.m. The Emmy nominations for outstanding reality competition show have been announced. The nominees are: 'The Amazing Race'; 'American Ninja Warrior'; 'Project Runway'; 'RuPaul's Drag Race'; 'Top Chef'; 'The Voice'. 'The Voice' has won the category the previous two years. 'The Amazing Race' was dominant in the category before that, garnering 74 nominations and winning 15 Emmy statuettes. ___ 9:05 a.m. The Emmy nominations for the best limited television series have been announced. The nominees are: 'Big Little Lies'; 'Fargo'; 'Feud: Bette and Joan'; 'Genius'; 'The Night Of'. 'Feud,' a fictionalized account of the rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis that aired on FX, was one of Thursday's top-nominated shows. Jessica Lange, who portrayed Crawford, and Susan Sarandon, who played Davis, were each nominated for best actress in a limited series or movie. Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were also nominated in the acting category for HBO's 'Big Little Lies.' Ewan McGregor was nominated in the best actor category for 'Fargo,' while Riz Ahmed and John Turturro were nominated for HBO's 'The Night Of.' The Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 17 during a live ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS. ___ 8:50 a.m. 'Saturday Night Live' and the sci-fi drama 'Westworld' are at the top of the Emmy nominations with 22 bids each. The long-running 'SNL' received a wealth of awards for its cast, hosts and guest stars, including one to Alec Baldwin for his recurring portrayal of President Donald Trump. Other leading nominees announced Thursday in Los Angeles include 'Feud: Bette and Joan' and 'Stranger Things' with 18 nominations; 'Veep' with 17 bids, and 'Big Little Lies' and 'Fargo' with 16 nominations each. Breakout network drama 'This is Us' received 11 nods, including the first best-drama series for a broadcast network show since 'The Good Wife' in 2011. HBO leads all networks with 110 nominations, followed by Netflix with 91 and NBC with 60. The Emmys will air Sept. 17 on CBS. ___ 8:45 a.m. The Emmy nominations for the top television drama and comedy series have been announced. The nominees for best drama series are: 'Better Call Saul,' ''The Crown,' ''The Handmaid's Tale,' ''House of Cards,' ''Stranger Things,' ''This Is Us' and 'Westworld.' The nominees for best comedy series are: 'Atlanta,' ''black-ish,' ''Masters of None,' ''Silicon Valley,' ''Modern Family,' ''Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' and 'Veep.' The Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 17 during a live ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS. ___ 8:30 a.m. The reading of the 2017 Emmy nominations has begun. The nominees for best actor in a drama series include: Matthew Rhys, 'The Americans'; Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'; Kevin Spacey, 'House of Cards'; Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan'; Sterling K. Brown, 'This Is Us'; Milo Ventimiglia, 'This Is Us'; Anthony Hopkins, 'Westworld'. The nominees for best actress in a drama series include: Keri Russell, 'The Americans'; Claire Foy, 'The Crown'; Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid's Tale'; Robin Wright, 'House of Cards'; Viola Davis, 'How to Get Away with Murder'; Evan Rachel Wood, 'Westworld'. ___ 8 a.m. A stage adorned by four giant Emmy statues is set and reporters are gathered for the announcement of this year's Emmy Award nominees in Los Angeles. Reporters are gathering inside the TV academy's Wolf Theatre to find out which shows will compete for Emmy recognition this year. Some of the top acting and series nominations will be announced during a live webcast on www.Emmys.com that begins at 11:30 a.m. EDT. The top nominations will be read by 'Veep's' Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore, who previously starred on 'Criminal Minds.' The Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 17 during a live ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS. ___ 1 a.m. The 69th Emmy Award nominations could answer some big TV industry questions. When the nominees are announced Thursday in Los Angeles, NBC's 'This is Us' has a chance to show network dramas can still be Emmy worthy. A broadcast network hasn't fielded a best drama series contender since CBS' 'The Good Wife' was nominated in 2011. Instead, cable and streaming have dominated the field, and could again. Streaming has an opening to dominate, with HBO's blockbuster 'Game of Thrones' falling outside the eligibility window. Likely streaming nominees include Netflix's 'The Crown' and 'Stranger Things' and Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale.' The comedy contenders include ABC's 'black-ish,' Netflix's 'Master of None' and FX's 'Atlanta.' The Emmy Awards will air Sept. 17 on CBS with host Stephen Colbert.