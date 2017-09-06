Season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” kicks off this month with a new slate of dancers, and, for the first time, a competition between married couples.
ABC revealed the new field of dancers on Wednesday, including HGTV’s Drew Scott of “The Property Brothers,” singer Debbie Gibson and former NFL star Terrell Owens.
In a new turn, the competition will feature two married couples competing against each other.
WATCH: The big @DancingABC Season 25 cast reveal from @GMA! https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD#DancingOnGMA #DWTS #DWTS25 pic.twitter.com/eKaMG6CLJq— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 6, 2017
Television personalities Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be paired with dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy, respectively, according to ABC.
From the looks of it, @VanessaLachey & @MaksimC aren't going to let anything, even family, get in the way of winning that Mirrorball! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/5IbBoE63HP— Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017
Vocal group icon @NickLachey joins @PetaMurgatroyd this season on #DWTS! ⭐️#DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/N8cjGaFNPX— Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017
“That is going to be fireworks, for sure. It’s something we’ve never had on the show. We’re super excited,” executive producer Ashley Edens said, according to USA Today.
In all, 13 couples will try to win the coveted mirrorball trophy, which will turn from gold to silver to honor the show’s 25th anniversary season.
The complete new roster of dancers with their professional dance partners includes:
- Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe
- Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten
- Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess
- Drew Scott with Emma Slater
- Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson
- Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold
- Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas
- Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd
- Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev
- Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko
- Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke
- Vanessa Lachey with Maks Chmerkovskiy
- Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy
The popular dancing competition kicks off on Sept. 18.
.@SashaaPieterse and partner @Gleb_Savchenko are going for that Mirrorball this season & that's no pretty little lie! #DWTS #DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/vOSp2ybNNS— Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017
Partners @frankiemuniz and @WitneyCarson are ready to compete for the #DWTS championship in the middle of the dance floor. #DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/aovp1cU0Er— Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017
Nikki @BellaTwins has officially joined the cast of #DWTS! @DancingABC https://t.co/uf2tfOWPTo— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2017
The musical magic that is @Jordan_Fisher joins the cast with @lindsayarnold as his partner this season on #DWTS! #DancingOnGMA ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/EJadMUUhsW— Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017
.@espn host & reporter, Paralympic gold medalist, and all-around inspiration, @Arlenv1 joins @iamValC for the 25th Season of #DWTS! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/njOmOqXsmy— Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017
