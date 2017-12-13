Listen Live
Celebrity News
‘DWTS’ alums Kym Johnson, Robert Herjavec expecting twins

‘DWTS’ alums Kym Johnson, Robert Herjavec expecting twins
Photo Credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for RS/TV, Inc.
Dancer Kym Johnson (L) and TV personality Robert Herjavec are expecting twins.

‘DWTS’ alums Kym Johnson, Robert Herjavec expecting twins

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec are expanding their family two times over.

On Monday, the former “Dancing With the Stars” partners announced Johnson’s pregnancy with an Instagram post of an ultrasound photo featuring one of their babies flashing a thumbs-up.

"It's a thumbs up" 👍🏻🤰💕

A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on

As it turns out, there is another baby on the way as well. 

“We waited so long that we decided to double up!” the pair told People. “We are very grateful for the blessing of twins.”

>>> Read more trending news

Johnson, 41, and Herjavec, 55, were paired up on the 20th season of the hit reality dancing competition in 2015, and continued to date after they were eliminated from the show in sixth place. They announced their engagement in March 2016 and tied the knot in Los Angeles in July.

The twins will be the couple’s first children together. Herjavec, a businessman and investor on “Shark Tank,” is father to three children from his previous marriage

The couple will be joining the ranks of fellow celebrities who’ve recently welcomed twins, including George and Amal Clooney and Beyoncé and Jay Z.

News

  • Body found in mall parking lot; GBI investigating
    Body found in mall parking lot; GBI investigating
    A man was found dead Wednesday in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County mall, and the investigation has been turned over to the GBI. Channel 2's Tony Thomas is talking with investigators to figure out what happened, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.   A Norcross police officer who was dispatched to the scene on a “person down” call found the man just before 1:10 a.m. at Global Mall, which is in the 5600 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Sgt. Donald Eric Butynski said. TRENDING STORIES: Shooter accused of gunning down co-worker killed in car crash, police say Man accused of following women home from grocery store 6-year-old makes $11 million doing toy reviews on YouTube A GBI spokesperson told Thomas that agents are still trying to contact family of the person who died. Thomas was told that there were no events being held late Tuesday night at the mall, which caters to the Indian and Pakistani communities.   Norcross and GBI investigating murder in parking lot of the Global Mall at Jimmy Carter and I-85. More to come . pic.twitter.com/RcmgiphdWk — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) December 13, 2017  
  • Metro Atlanta city pulling all the stops to become Amazon's next HQ
    Metro Atlanta city pulling all the stops to become Amazon's next HQ
    The city of Stonecrest is more focused than ever on its bid to become the site of Amazon’s second global headquarters. The unique plan the city thinks will set it apart, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Stonecrest Mayor Larry said the city is strategizing to make sure the huge company knows that the city should be the cite of its next headquarters.  Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was there as he revealed details of the city's official bid. Preparing to hear more about Stonecrest's (Amazon, GA) bid to win Amazon's HQ2. pic.twitter.com/rlNcgq2lK3 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 13, 2017   Stonecrest's mayor is detailing how they are targeting Amazon employees in Seattle for informational ads featuring the DeKalb County city's bid. pic.twitter.com/lDSBcslv7d — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 13, 2017 Stonecrest officials voted last month to de-annex 345 acres to create a city of Amazon, Ga. in an attempt to lure the company to the site in south DeKalb County.   RELATED STORIES: Metro Atlanta offers up 70 potential locations for Amazon's next headquarters Mayor: Winning Amazon's HQ2 is the metro's next 'Olympic moment' Georgia prepares Amazon HQ2 pitch; $5B in investments, 50K jobs on the line Georgia and the Metro Atlanta area are just one of dozens of other cities and regions trying to win what Amazon calls HQ2. The online retail giant could bring with it $5 billion in investments along with 50,000 jobs.
  • The Latest: Franken praises Smith; still no date to leave
    The Latest: Franken praises Smith; still no date to leave
    The Latest on Gov. Mark Dayton's appointment of a replacement for Minnesota Sen. Al Franken (all times local):11:50 a.m.Minnesota Sen. Al Franken says Tina Smith will be an 'excellent' U.S. senator in his place.But Franken still isn't setting a date when he'll step down. Franken aid last week that he would depart 'in coming weeks' after he was accused by several women of improper conduct.Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton on Wednesday appointed Smith, his lieutenant governor, to fill fellow Democrat Franken's seat until a special election next November.Franken issued a written statement calling Smith a 'dedicated public servant' who can work across party lines. He says he'll work with her on a fast transition.___11:25 a.m.Minnesota Republicans are accusing Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton of trying to disrupt their state Senate majority with his appointment to the U.S. Senate.Dayton chose his lieutenant governor, Tina Smith, to take fellow Democrat Al Franken's spot in the Senate. Under Minnesota law, the Minnesota Senate president moves up to become lieutenant governor.The current state Senate president is a Republican, and the GOP has a one-vote majority in the chamber. There's some dispute over whether that senator has to leave her seat to serve as lieutenant governor — and it could wind up in court.Dayton is taking a risk by having a Republican as his No. 2. He has battled a litany of health problems in recent years, including cancer, and anything that knocks him out of office in the final year of his term would hand power to Republicans.___11:05 a.m.Minnesota's next U.S. senator says she's proud of her time working as a Planned Parenthood executive.Lt. Gov. Tina Smith was named Wednesday to replace fellow Democrat Al Franken in the Senate. Franken announced his resignation last week amid growing sexual misconduct allegations.Smith has been a longtime adviser to Gov. Mark Dayton and other government officials. She previously served as a vice president for Planned Parenthood in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.Smith said Wednesday that she helped provide health care and treatment to thousands of women. She says she's proud of that work.But her time there is likely to become a flashpoint when she runs for the seat in 2018. Republicans pointed to her past with the abortion provider during the 2014 campaign.___10:45 a.m.Minnesota's next U.S. senator, Tina Smith, says she 'shouldn't be underestimated' in a special election next year to complete the last two years of Democratic Sen. Al Franken's term.Smith, Minnesota's Democratic lieutenant governor, was appointed Wednesday by Gov. Mark Dayton to fill Franken's seat until that special election.Smith passed up an expected run for governor last spring, raising questions about whether she's prepared for a grueling Senate fight.When Smith was asked at a news conference about raising millions for the race, she shot back sharply, 'I shouldn't be underestimated and if I weren't confident, I wouldn't be doing this.'___10:15 a.m.The woman who has been appointed to Minnesota Sen. Al Franken's seat says she will also run in a special election next year to complete Franken's term.Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton on Wednesday announced that Lt. Gov. Tina Smith would fill Franken's seat until the November election.Smith said at a news conference, 'I will run in that election and I will do my best to earn Minnesotans' support.'National Democrats had pressed Dayton to appoint someone who would benefit from the appointment in next year's special election, rather than just a placeholder.Franken announced last week he would resign over allegations of improper behavior from several women. His term runs through 2020.Smith served as Dayton's trusted chief of staff for three years before ascending to become his No. 2.__10 a.m.Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has appointed Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to fill Sen. Al Franken's seat until the November election.Dayton's announcement Wednesday had been widely expected. Smith served as Dayton's trusted chief of staff for three years before ascending to become his No. 2.She was once considered a likely candidate to succeed him, but had announced in the spring that she wouldn't run for governor. However, she is expected to run in the November special election to complete Franken's term through 2020. Dayton had come under intense pressure from top Democrats in Washington to appoint someone who wouldn't merely serve as a seat-warmer.Franken announced last week he would resign over allegations of improper behavior from several women. He hasn't yet set a date to leave Congress.___8 a.m.A Democratic operative with knowledge of the appointment says Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has chosen Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to fill Sen. Al Franken's seat until the November election — and Smith will run in that election to complete Franken's term through 2020.The operative spoke on condition of anonymity because the operative wasn't authorized to speak ahead of an official announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul.A senior Democratic aide in the Senate also confirmed Smith as the appointee, speaking on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to talk publicly ahead of the announcement.Smith was Dayton's chief of staff before she ascended to become his running mate in the 2014 election. She was the presumed front-runner from the moment Franken announced last week he would step down over allegations of sexual misconduct.He hasn't yet set a date to leave Congress.Minnesota Public Radio and the Minneapolis Star Tribune, citing Democratic sources they did not name, also reported that Smith was the choice.___Associated Press writer Kyle Potter in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Alan Fram in Washington, D.C., contributed to this item.___12:02 a.m.Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is set to name his choice to replace Al Franken in the U.S. Senate, with the top contender seen as Democratic Lt. Gov. Tina Smith.Dayton was expected to make the appointment Wednesday, nearly a week after Franken announced his plan to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.Dayton's pick will serve until a special election next year to decide who completes Franken's term ending in 2020.Smith didn't respond to messages Tuesday seeking comment about the possible appointment.
  • Little brother stands up for his big sister in the middle of her wrestling match
    Little brother stands up for his big sister in the middle of her wrestling match
    No one was going to beat up his big sister -- no one. Not even her opponent in her wrestling match. Ryan Pendergast, 5, was wrestling against a girl his age in an elementary wrestling league, WFLA reported. >> Read more trending news But one little boy wasn’t having any of it. The 2-year-old rushed out to save his big sister, Ruby, from Ryan, despite it being a sporting event, The Huffington Post reported. All the kids fell down and the referee was joined by a parent to break up the wrestling match turned melee.  The gym was filled with laughter as the adults broke up the scuffle.
  • Gun range patron shot, killed by employee in freak accident
    Gun range patron shot, killed by employee in freak accident
    An employee of a gun range in Texas accidentally shot and killed a patron as he worked on a rifle Tuesday morning, police said.  The patron, Joshua Luke Cummings, 36, of Cypress, had just exited his vehicle in the parking lot of Hot Wells Gun Range when a bullet struck him in the head, KTRK in Houston reported. He was flown to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, where he died. Harris County Sheriff’s Office officials told the news station that an employee was working on a hunting rifle inside the building when it accidentally discharged. “The bullet went through the wall of the small range house and struck a patron who was walking through the parking lot,” Harris County Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told the news station.  It was not immediately clear why the rifle was loaded while the employee handled it. KTKR reported that homicide investigators were looking into whether it was human error or a gun malfunction that caused the gun to fire.  Cummings’ Facebook page shows that he was the father of three young children. Heartbroken friends said the Cummings children are triplets. A YouCaring fundraiser page was established to help his wife, Kathleen, and their children. As of noon Wednesday, the page had raised nearly $10,000 of the $25,000 goal.  “Josh Cummings has always been an amazing father, faithful, hardworking husband completely devoted to his faith, family and friends,” one woman wrote on Facebook. “Until we meet again, goodbye, our sweet friend.” Hot Wells officials apologized in a statement that they said would be brief because they “simply do not have the words to express the sorrow in (their) hearts.” “For 44 years, we have operated this facility accident-free, yet today, we are shaken by tragedy,” the statement read.  They said that they would have no comment on the details of the accident while the investigation was ongoing.  “We understand that this accident has, and will continue to affect the lives of many,” the statement read. “We ask that our community joins us in prayer for the healing of all parties involved.”
  • Woman takes car in for repair, then shop disappears
    Woman takes car in for repair, then shop disappears
    A woman filed a police report that her car was stolen after taking it to a mechanic and the shop closed, leaving no trace of her vehicle. >> Read more trending news Angela Robbins took her daughter’s 2005 Chrysler Sebring to Mechanically Inclined for a water pump repair in November. “At this point, in time I’ll take it as is and somebody else can fix it,” she told WXIN. “Just let’s have the car back.”  Ted Franklin, the shop’s owner, told WRTV he moved the shop after a dispute with the landlord and he had neglected to tell Robbins that her car had been moved. He said it took longer than expected because he kept finding additional issues with the car. “I said, ‘We’re going there because we can trust these people,’” Robbins told WRTV. “Famous last words, huh?”
