Celebrity News
Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife Beth undergoes surgery to remove tumor
Photo Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images/Getty Images
The wife of TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter (L), Beth Chapman (R), reportedly underwent surgery to remove a tumor. She recently revealed a throat cancer diagnosis.

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

LOS ANGELES -  Beth Chapman is recovering after having surgery to remove what doctors described as a “plum-sized” tumor from her neck.

The wife of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman underwent a 12-hour procedure over the weekend in Los Angeles, according to US Weekly. Doctors cut the reality star’s neck from ear-to-ear to excise the cancerous growth, The Blast reported.

Earlier this month, Chapman revealed she had been diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer.

“As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected,” she wrote in a letter to friends. “I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer.’”

She vowed to fight the disease “every step of the way” and looked to her husband of 11 years and her children for support.

“I am so very grateful to be surrounded by family and friends who have given me incredible support during this very challenging time,” she wrote.

News

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the live event LIVE on WSBRadio.com or on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • New development in death of Iraq War veteran could cause roadblock for prosecutors
    New development in death of Iraq War veteran could cause roadblock for prosecutors
    Family and friends left disappointed over a medical examiner's report in a high profile death investigation. On Tuesday night, Channel 2's Justin Wilfon learned a medical examiner has ruled Chase Massner's cause of death. RELATED STORIES: Burglars kill man, tie up husband in closet before ransacking home, police say Babies left on road in car seat rescued by church group They’re back: Here’s how to keep stink bugs out of your home In 2014, the Iraq War veteran supposedly vanished from his Kennesaw home, a home that belonged to his friend, Brad Clement. Three years later authorities found Massner's body buried in the backyard, but the Cobb County District Attorney charged Clement with concealing a death. The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office told Wilfon they tried everything they could and then some to determine Massner's cause of death but nothing worked. Why this could make it a tougher road ahead for the prosecution in this case, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
  • Terrible Tuesday as GOP Establishment gets smacked on multiple fronts
    Terrible Tuesday as GOP Establishment gets smacked on multiple fronts
    After throwing in the towel on a last-ditch effort in the Senate to overhaul the Obama health law, Republican leaders had to endure what turned into a triple political gut punch on Tuesday, as Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) was soundly defeated in a GOP runoff election in Alabama, not long after Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) stunned colleagues by announcing that he would not run for re-election in 2018. Strange was soundly defeated by conservative Republican Roy Moore, a familiar political player in the Yellowhammer State, well known for his fight over a Ten Commandments monument, and a more recent controversy over his refusal to accept court orders that invalidated Alabama’s ban on same-sex marriages, a fracas that forced him to resign as Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court. It was a big win for Republicans who are convinced that one major impediment to the success of the party is the GOP Establishment. “This is basically the burn-it-down wing saying, “Can you hear me now?” said one-time GOP operative Liam Donovan, who said Moore is certainly drawing from the same sense of outrage that President Donald Trump tapped into among Republicans in 2016. Today: 1. GOP effort to repeal Obamacare dies 2. Corker retires 3. Moore wins Today was not a good day for Senate leaders. — James Wallner (@jiwallner) September 27, 2017 “Moore couldn’t have less in common with Trump, and yet the impulses driving their primary supporters are uncanny,” Donovan said on Twitter. The Moore victory though was also a setback for President Trump, who surprised many in the first place by endorsing Strange, who already had the strong support of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Moore seemed more of the insurgent,outsider kind of candidate, that Trump might embrace, ready to shake things up in Washington, D.C. “I’ll be honest,” the President said last Friday night at a rally for Strange in Huntsville, “I might have made a mistake,” a statement that many saw as a signal that he would happily support Moore as well. Moore will face Democrat Doug Jones on December 12; the winner will fill the unexpired term that originally belonged to Jeff Sessions, who left the seat to become U.S. Attorney General. Lesson from Alabama: the primary beatings will continue until morale improves, which requires a new Senate GOP leader. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 27, 2017 While the victory by Moore had been sinking in as a possibility for days, the Corker retirement had been rumored, but still came as a surprise to many Republicans in the Senate, where the Tennessee Republican had become a strong presence as head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “Serving the people of Tennessee in this capacity has been the greatest privilege of my life,” Corker said in a statement, as he reminded people that he had originally said he “couldn’t imagine serving more than two terms.” Corker has played a central role among GOP Senators in trying to deal with President Trump, playing golf with him, meeting with him, speaking to him on the phone, all in an effort to smooth out some of the rough policy edges that Republicans have seen on the foreign policy front. At times, it didn’t work out that well, as Corker publicly expressed his frustration with Mr. Trump. “The President has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful,” Corker said in August to reporters in his home state, expressing frustration over how Mr. Trump reacted to violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. “He will be sorely missed in the Senate,” said Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA). I'm sad to learn that @SenBobCorker will not run again in 2018. He has been a friend to me and an effective representative for Tennessee. — Johnny Isakson (@SenatorIsakson) September 26, 2017 Unlike Strange, who will leave the Senate by Christmas, Corker will serve out his term, which runs through 2018. In a statement, Corker made clear he still has work to do. “I also believe the most important public service I have to offer our country could well occur over the next 15 months,” Corker said in a statement. Those same 15 months could be an interesting time for GOP leaders in Congress as well – along with lawmakers up for re-election next year – as they may face more insurgent candidates from inside their own party.
  • As Puerto Rico reels, lucky few get flights to the mainland
    As Puerto Rico reels, lucky few get flights to the mainland
    From Florida to Massachusetts, Puerto Ricans on the U.S. mainland are scrambling to help relatives on the hurricane-battered island leave at the earliest opportunity. With power out across nearly the entire island, families were anxious to get out elderly and other vulnerable relatives, in particular, amid concerns about access to food and fresh water. Leaving, though, is a challenge. Just a few commercial flights are departing each day from the capital city of San Juan. Yadira Perez Marcano was one of the lucky few to snare a seat on the solitary Delta flight to New York City's Kennedy Airport on Tuesday. Passengers cheered when the plane landed at around 6:20 p.m., but Perez Marcano, whose apartment building in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, shook violently through the storm, said she had 'mixed feelings' about leaving the destruction behind for the comfort of a sister's home outside New York City. 'Oh my God. I left back my family, friends and co-workers. And I'm here. They don't have water. They don't have lights. They don't have so many things they need, and that makes me really sad,' she said, starting to cry. As U.S. citizens, Puerto Ricans can come and go as they please between the island and the U.S. mainland. Over the last decade some 450,000 islanders have moved to the mainland in search of better jobs. The scale of the devastation from Hurricane Maria, which tore across the island as a Category 4 storm last week, has left many more wondering whether it may be their time to leave. But the extent of any new, hurricane-driven influx will not be known for several weeks once commercial flights resume regular schedules. Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he expects thousands of displaced Puerto Ricans to land in the city in the months ahead. Cori Rojas, 33, an English teacher from Luquillo, Puerto Rico, arrived in New York with her young children, ages 3 and 4, on the same Delta flight that carried Perez Marcano. She too was relieved to get out — her family had no fuel, no power and was having trouble buying food. But her husband stayed behind and she said she kept thinking about the well-being of her young students. 'I'm just worried more about Puerto Rico,' she said. A lack of reliable communication on the island made it only more stressful as people had little information on how relatives were faring. Maciel Garcia-Tilen, 40, of Miami, said her elderly parents in Mayaguez, on the island's west coast, told her over a borrowed cellphone that they had water and food for only another week. Garcia-Tilen said she wants to fly to San Juan as soon as possible to take supplies to the island and then fly her parents back to Florida. Miguel Besosa, a retired truck driver in Hartford, Connecticut, has not been able to speak with his wife who was visiting her cancer-stricken sister in Ponce, on the island's south coast, when the hurricane hit. He learned that she survived from a relative who found a working payphone, but he worries it will take weeks for her to find an available flight. 'At least they are alive,' said Besosa, age 70. 'They are suffering a lot.' Air travelers who made it through to the U.S. described a bad scene, too, at the airport in San Juan. Jenny Delpin, 21, and Joseph Roman, 23, who had traveled to Puerto Rico to celebrate their engagement, said after landing Monday in New York that the conditions there mirrored the island in general. Little food or water. No power. Little way to communicate. 'You have babies sleeping in the airport for four or five days. It's 105 degrees,' Roman said. 'Just to get out of there is a nightmare.' As for Perez Marcano , who had planned her trip to New York some time ago to visit a niece, said she already is hoping to head back as soon as Sunday — with a load of batteries and other emergency supplies. ___ Associated Press Deepti Hajela in New York, Adriana Gomez Lincon in Miami and Michael Melia in Hartford contributed to this report.
  • The Latest: Cuba says no clues yet to who attacked diplomats
    The Latest: Cuba says no clues yet to who attacked diplomats
    The Latest on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (all times local): 8:30 p.m. The Cuban Embassy in Washington says Cuba has investigated and found no evidence to explain who or what is causing health damage to American diplomats in Havana. The embassy says Cuba opened a 'priority investigation' on orders from the top level of the Cuban government. The embassy is arguing that Cuba has never attacked diplomats and would never allow that to happen on Cuban soil. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez met Tuesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington. The State Department says the conversation was 'firm and frank' and says Tillerson raised 'profound concern' about diplomats' safety and security. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says Tillerson conveyed how serious the situation is and emphasized that Cuba is obligated under international law to protect foreign diplomats. ___ 10 a.m. U.S. officials say Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is to meet with Cuba's foreign minister amid an ongoing probe into mysterious 'attacks' on American diplomats in Havana. Tuesday's meeting will also follow a speech the foreign minister delivered at the United Nations last week in which he harshly criticized President Donald Trump and his administration's policy toward the communist island. At least 21 U.S. diplomats have suffered physical symptoms, including brain damage and hearing loss, since late last year as a result of what Tillerson has described as 'health attacks.' U.S. officials believe that the attacks may have been carried out with some sort of sonic device but have been unable to determine the cause or who is behind them. Cuba has denied any knowledge or involvement.
  • Police search for man accused of sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint
    Police search for man accused of sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint
    Atlanta police are working to identify a person accused of sexually assaulting a woman. Police said officers responded Sept. 4 around 12 a.m. to a report of a female being sexually assaulted by an unknown male in the 200 block of Rosser Street. Investigators said the 28-year-old woman was assaulted at gunpoint. Police hope a sketch will help them identify a suspect. We’re talking to police about the investigation and the evidence they hope will help solve the case, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
