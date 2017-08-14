Dave Grohl spotted in crowd at Metallica concert

PASADENA, Calif. - No VIP suite or private box for him. Dave Grohl, frontman for the Foo Fighters, was with the rest of Metallica fandom at a recent concert in Pasadena, NME reported.
The former drummer for Nirvana has spoken out about being a fan of the heavy metal legends, telling Creative Loafing that he’s “a diehard Metallica fan until the day I die.”
Grohl said he bought the first Metallica album, “Kill ‘Em All,” on cassette from a mail order catalog in 1983.
He proved his love of the band by by giving up a private viewing of the July concert for the chance to be able to be right in the midst of the mosh pit, along with other fans. He even took time to snap a few photos with them.
one of lots of reasons to love dave grohl: dave grohl standing in the crowd at a metallica concert, just like an ordinary dude. pic.twitter.com/e3uwreHamX— tam ✨ (@grohlineveryday) July 31, 2017
