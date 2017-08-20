Listen Live
Celebrity News
Comedy genius Jerry Lewis has died at 91
Close

Comedy genius Jerry Lewis has died at 91

Photo Credit: John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images
Jerry Lewis Dead at 91

Comedy genius Jerry Lewis has died at 91

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Legendary comedian, brash entertainer,  zany actor and dedicated humanitarian Jerry Lewis has died in Las Vegas at the age of 91.

>> Read more trending news

He died at his home at 9:15 a.m. , according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and confirmed by his agent, Variety reported.

Lewis was born Joseph Levitch in 1926 in Newark, New Jersey to show business parents and made his professional debut at the age of 5.

Lewis made a name for himself in the 1940s and 1950s with his slapstick humor and as part of the comedic duo Martin and Lewis with handsome straight man and crooner Dean Martin. The pair performed together for 10 years before going on to successful solo careers.

Lewis went on to star in the popular movies “The Nutty Professor” and “The Bellboy” in the 1960s, among many other works.

Over his long career he worked in radio, film, and on stage. He was a screen writer and film producer and director.

One of Lewis’ most critically acclaimed dramatic roles was in Martin Scorsese’s “The King of Comedy” in 1982. He played a late-night television host who is kidnapped by two obsessive fans, portrayed by actors Robert De Niro and Sandra Bernhard.

The comedian may have been best known in some circles for his humanitarian efforts off the big screen with his decades-long work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and his annual MDA Labor Day telethon.

It’s estimated that Lewis’ annual telethons made more than $2 billion to help fight the neuromuscular disease between 1955 and 2011.

In 1977 he was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his long years of work on behalf of MDA.

John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images
Dean Martin, left, and Jerry Lewis worked together as a successful comedy team on the radio and in movies for 10 years in the 1940s and 1950s before heading on to successful solo careers.
Close

Jerry Lewis Dean Martin

Photo Credit: John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty Images
Dean Martin, left, and Jerry Lewis worked together as a successful comedy team on the radio and in movies for 10 years in the 1940s and 1950s before heading on to successful solo careers.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • The Latest: Police find 3 vans linked to attacks in Spain
    The Latest: Police find 3 vans linked to attacks in Spain
    The Latest on the two vehicle attacks in Barcelona and the nearby seaside resort of Cambrils (all times local): Police in Spain have linked three rental vans to the main fugitive from an Islamic extremist cell that carried out deadly vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a nearby seaside resort. A police official says Sunday that all three vans were rented using the credit card of Younes Abouyaaquoub, the 22-year-old Moroccan suspected of plowing down pedestrians on Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade Thursday, killing 13 and injuring 120. He remains at large and is the subject of a massive manhunt in northeastern Spain. RELATED STORIES: Family: California man celebrating marriage killed in Spain? Death toll in Spain attacks rises to 14, police say Atlanta woman describes 'terrifying' moments during terror attack in Barcelona The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to talk about an ongoing investigation, said one of the vans was used in the Barcelona attack. Another was found in Vic, 70 kilometers (44 miles) north of Barcelona on the road to Ripoll, where all the main attack suspects lived. The third was found in Ripoll itself. Police believe the cell wanted to fill the vehicles with explosives to create a massive attack. The plans changed, however, after the house where their plot was being hatched blew up Wednesday in Alcanar. — By Joseph Wilson Pope Francis is calling for an end to the 'inhuman violence' that has targeted innocents in Burkina Faso, Spain and Finland in recent days. Francis led the crowd gathered in St. Peter's Square for his Sunday noon blessing in prayer for the victims, and said the world was carrying in its heart 'the pain of these terrorist attacks.' He begged God to 'free the world from this inhuman violence.' Eighteen people were killed in the Burkina Faso capital a week ago when Islamic extremists gunned down patrons at a popular restaurant. In Spain, members of an extremist cell mowed down pedestrians in Barcelona and a nearby seaside resort, killing 14 and injuring more than 120. In Finland on Friday, an 18-year-old Moroccan asylum seeker stabbed two people to death and wounded seven. 11:50 a.m. Vancouver police say 53-year-old Canadian Ian Moore Wilson was among those killed in the Barcelona attacks and his wife Valerie was wounded. The city police department issued a statement from Wilson's daughter Fiona, a staff sergeant in the force, describing her father as an adventurous traveler and 'much-loved husband, father, brother and grandfather.' Fiona Wilson and the Vancouver police thanked the emergency workers and others who helped her father in his final moments and got assistance for her mother. She wrote 'in the midst of this tragedy, my dad would want those around him to focus on the extraordinary acts of human kindness that our family has experienced over the past several days, and that is exactly what we intend to do.' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said one Canadian was killed and four injured in Thursday's extremist attack. The archbishop of Barcelona is calling for Spain to unite to work for a more peaceful world following the deadly dual vehicle attacks claimed by Islamic extremists. Cardinal Joan Josep Omella welcomed families of the victims, representatives of Catalonia's Muslim community, as well as Spain's royals and top government officials, to the Mass Sunday at the city's iconic Sagrada Familia basilica. In his homily, he said the presence of so many people was a 'beautiful mosaic' of unity to work for a common objective of 'peace, respect, fraternal coexistence and love.' He read aloud a telegram of condolences sent by Pope Francis, who called the attacks a 'cruel terrorist act' and a 'grave offense to God.' Two attacks on pedestrians Thursday and Friday in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils left 14 dead and over 120 wounded. 10:35 a.m. A Mass in honor of the victims of Spain's vehicle attacks is underway at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica, the unfinished Art Nouveau masterpiece of architect Antoni Gaudi that is a symbol of European Christianity. Cardinal Joan Josep Omella, the archbishop of Barcelona, is celebrating the Mass in the presence of Spain's royals and top officials including Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. With its soaring towers, intricate sculptures and stained glass windows, the 'Holy Family' church is dedicated to the Christian concept of family and faith. It was begun in 1882 and is not expected to be finished until 2026. When Pope Benedict XVI consecrated it in 2010, he declared it 'a magnificent achievement of engineering, art and faith.' Two attacks on pedestrians Thursday and Friday in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils left 14 dead and over 120 wounded. 9:45 a.m. Spain's king and queen and its prime minister will be attending a solemn Mass at Barcelona's Sagrada Familia basilica for the victims of the terror attacks that killed 14 people and wounded over 120. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, along with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Catalan regional President Carles Puigdemont and other officials, are expected for the Mass celebrated Sunday by the archbishop of Barcelona, Cardinal Joan Josep Omella. On Saturday, Spain's royals visited injured attack victims in local hospitals, placed a wreath and candles at the attack site on Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade and signed a book of condolences at Barcelona city hall. Thursday's van attack in Barcelona killed 13 people. Hours later, a car attack in the seaside town of Cambrils killed another person early Friday. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. 9:25 a.m. Spanish police have put up scores of roadblocks across the northeast in their manhunt for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into pedestrians in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring over 120. Police in Catalonia are searching Sunday for Younes Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan suspected of carrying out the attack Thursday claimed by the Islamic State group. Local media says the manhunt is concentrating on the towns of Ripoll and Manlleu. The investigation is also focusing on a missing imam who police believe could have died in a massive house explosion Wednesday. Police believe Abdelbaki Es Satty radicalized the young men in the extremist cell, which may have accidently blown up a house in the seaside town of Alcanar.
  • Some 2,000 march in downtown Atlanta following Charlottesville 
    Some 2,000 march in downtown Atlanta following Charlottesville 
    Some 2,000 people marched from downtown Atlanta to the tomb of Martin Luther King, Jr. Saturday night, quietly filing into the civil rights leader’s resting place as they protested racially-charged violence in Charlottesville. Teacher Jamae Morris, of Atlanta, brought her 12 year-old daughter Amari. 'Right now is the time to make sure our voices are heard. I wanted her to know that her voice is important too,' Morris said. PHOTOS: Pictures from Saturday’s march in Atlanta MORE: Marietta man linked to violence in Charlottesville Ashley Johnson, a 23-year-old Gwinnett County day care center worker, said she found out about the march through Facebook, and showed up to demonstrate solidarity with the counter-protesters in Virginia. 'Something has to be done about what's going on right now,' she said of the rise of white supremacist groups. Maria Schofer, who drove downtown from Kennesaw, said she worried about confrontations breaking out, even though she'd seen no one voicing any opposing opinions. She carried a handmade sign that said, 'I can't believe I have to protest Nazis in 2017.' 'I'd like to tell the white supremacists,' she said, 'and anybody that supports them that we will not allow that platform, that hatred.' The crowd began spilling out of Centennial Olympic Park a little after 7 p.m. chanting “the people united will never be defeated.” It was the first protest for 59-year-old Eric Bushart and his wife Paige, of Marietta. What brought him out? 'Everything that's happened this week,” he said. “I kind of thought we were past all this stuff.' Janel Green, co-founder of the Georgia Alliance for Social Justice, said the event was designed to protest last week’s dramatic events in Charlottesville, when marches by white supremacists led to counter-demonstrations, violent clashes and ultimately the death of a woman who was run down by a car. Green said the Atlanta gathering was designed to be a non-violent resistance to hate. 'Follow the march, follow the route and follow the plan. If you've come today to be violent, get the hell out,' one of organizers said from podium. Attendees spoke out against Confederate symbols and street names that still populate Georgia and metro-Atlanta. 'We're going to tell our mayor and we're going to tell our city council every Confederate street in this city has to be changed,' Democratic Mayoral candidate Vincent Fort. The same goes for statues in Piedmont Park, he added. RELATED: APD chief says arrests should have followed statue desecration OPINION: Confederate monuments whitewash the truth But Tiffany Roberts Williams, of Black Lives Matter spoke out against 'living, breathing Confederate monuments' such as police, the mayor and the city council. 'We're not taking down symbols we're taking down systems and people,' she said. Earlier in the day, tens of thousands of counterprotesters crammed Boston Common and marched through that city’s streets. They were trying to drown out a planned “free speech” rally that many feared might spark violence. 
  • Powerball jackpot hits $650 million
    Powerball jackpot hits $650 million
    [THE LATEST: Powerball jackpot hits $650M after nobody wins Saturday drawing] It's been two months since someone matched the winning numbers in the Powerball drawing, and the jackpot has grown to the eighth-largest in U.S. history.  The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were: 17, 68, 19, 43, 39 and Powerball 13. The jackpot jumped Friday to $535 million. That's a cash value of about $338.8 million.  On Wednesday night, there was one $2 million winner and five $1 million winners, but no one took home the big prize.  People across metro Atlanta are buying more tickets hoping to change that.  'If you have a ticket, you have a chance, so I bought one!' one player said.  The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.   
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Publicist: Jerry Lewis, comedian, telethon host, dies at 91
    Publicist: Jerry Lewis, comedian, telethon host, dies at 91
    Jerry Lewis, the manic, rubber-faced showman who jumped and hollered to fame in a lucrative partnership with Dean Martin, settled down to become a self-conscious screen auteur and found an even greater following as the tireless, teary host of the annual muscular dystrophy telethons, has died. He was 91. Publicist Candi Cazau says Lewis died Sunday of natural causes in Las Vegas with his family by his side. Lewis' career spanned the history of show business in the 20th century, beginning in his parents' vaudeville act at the age of 5. He was just 20 when his pairing with Martin made them international stars. He went on to make such favorites as 'The Bellboy' and 'The Nutty Professor,' was featured in Martin Scorsese's 'The King of Comedy' and appeared as himself in Billy Crystal's 'Mr. Saturday Night.' In the 1990s, he scored a stage comeback as the devil in the Broadway revival of 'Damn Yankees.' And after a 20-year break from making movies, Lewis returned as the star of the independent drama 'Max Rose,' released in 2016. In his 80s, he was still traveling the world, working on a stage version of 'The Nutty Professor.' He was so active he would sometimes forget the basics, like eating, his associates would recall. In 2012, Lewis missed an awards ceremony thrown by his beloved Friars Club because his blood sugar dropped from lack of food and he had to spend the night in the hospital. In his 90s, he was still performing standup shows. A major influence on Jim Carrey and other slapstick performers, Lewis also was known as the ringmaster of the Labor Day Muscular Dystrophy Association, joking and reminiscing and introducing guests, sharing stories about ailing kids and concluding with his personal anthem, the ballad 'You'll Never Walk Alone.' From the 1960s onward, the telethons raised some $1.5 billion, including more than $60 million in 2009. He announced in 2011 that he would step down as host, but would remain chairman of the association he joined some 60 years ago. His fundraising efforts won him the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2009 Oscar telecast, an honor he said 'touches my heart and the very depth of my soul.' But the telethon was also criticized for being mawkish and exploitative of children, known as 'Jerry's Kids.' A 1960s muscular dystrophy poster boy, Mike Ervin, later made a documentary called 'The Kids Are All Alright,' in which he alleged that Lewis and the Muscular Dystrophy Association had treated him and others as objects of pity rather than real people. 'He and his telethon symbolize an antiquated and destructive 1950s charity mentality,' Ervin wrote in 2009. Responded Lewis: 'You don't want to be pitied because you're a cripple in a wheelchair, stay in your house!' He was the classic funnyman who longed to play 'Hamlet,' crying as hard as he laughed. He sassed and snarled at critics and interviewers who displeased him. He pontificated on talk shows, lectured to college students and compiled his thoughts in the 1971 book 'The Total Film-Maker.' 'I believe, in my own way, that I say something on film. I'm getting to those who probably don't have the mentality to understand what ... 'A Man for All Seasons' is all about, plus many who did understand it,' he wrote. 'I am not ashamed or embarrassed at how seemingly trite or saccharine something in my films will sound. I really do make films for my great-great-grandchildren and not for my fellows at the Screen Directors Guild or for the critics.' In his early movies, he played the kind of fellows who would have had no idea what the elder Lewis was talking about: loose-limbed, buck-toothed, overgrown adolescents, trouble-prone and inclined to wail when beset by enemies. American critics recognized the comedian's popular appeal but not his aspirations to higher art; the French did. Writing in Paris' Le Monde newspaper, Jacques Siclier praised Lewis' 'apish allure, his conduct of a child, his grimaces, his contortions, his maladjustment to the world, his morbid fear of women, his way of disturbing order everywhere he appeared.' The French government awarded Lewis the Chevalier of the Legion of Honor in 1983 and Commander of Arts and Letters the following year. Film critic Andrew Sarris observed: 'The fact that Lewis lacks verbal wit on the screen doesn't particularly bother the French.' Lewis had teamed up with Martin after World War II, and their radio and stage antics delighted audiences, although not immediately. Their debut, in 1946 at Atlantic City's 500 Club, was a bust. Warned by owner 'Skinny' D'Amato that they might be fired, Martin and Lewis tossed the script and improvised their way into history. New York columnists Walter Winchell and Ed Sullivan came to the club and raved over the sexy singer and the berserk clown. Lewis described their fledgling act in his 1982 autobiography, 'Jerry Lewis in Person': 'We juggle and drop a few dishes and try a few handstands. I conduct the three-piece band with one of my shoes, burn their music, jump offstage, run around the tables, sit down with the customers and spill things while Dean keeps singing.' Hollywood producer Hal Wallis saw them at New York's Copacabana and signed them to a film contract. Martin and Lewis first appeared in supporting roles in 'My Friend Irma' and 'My Friend Irma Goes West.' Then they began a hit series of starring vehicles, including 'At War With the Army,' ''That's My Boy' and 'Artists and Models.' But in the mid-1950s, their partnership began to wear. Lewis longed for more than laughs. Martin had tired of playing straight man and of Lewis' attempts to add Chaplinesque pathos. He also wearied of the pace of films, television, nightclub and theater appearances, benefits and publicity junkets on which Lewis thrived. The rift became increasingly public as the two camps sparred verbally. 'I knew we were in trouble the day someone gave Jerry a book about Charlie Chaplin,' Martin cracked. On July 24, 1956, Martin and Lewis closed shop, at the Copa, and remained estranged for years. Martin, who died in 1995, did make a dramatic, surprise appearance on Lewis' telethon in 1976 (a reunion brokered by mutual pal Frank Sinatra), and director Peter Bogdonavich nearly persuaded them to appear in a film together as former colleagues who no longer speak to each other. After Martin's death, Lewis said the two had again become friendly during his former partner's final years and he would repeatedly express his admiration for Martin above all others. The entertainment trade at first considered Martin the casualty of the split, since his talents, except as a singer, were unexplored. He fooled his detractors by cultivating a comic, drunken persona, becoming star of a long-running TV variety show and a respected actor in such films as 'Some Came Running,' ''The Young Lions' and 'Rio Bravo.' Lewis also distinguished himself after the break, revealing a serious side as unexpected as Martin's gift for comedy. He brought in comedy director Frank Tashlin for 'Rock-a-bye Baby,' ''Cinderfella,' ''The Disorderly Orderly,' ''The Geisha Boy' and 'Who's Minding the Store?', in which he did a pantomime of a typist trying to keep up with Leroy Anderson's speedy song 'The Typewriter.' With 'The Bellboy,' though, Lewis assumed the posts of producer, director, writer and star, like his idol Chaplin. Among his hits under his own direction was the 1963 'The Nutty Professor,' playing a dual Jekyll and Hyde role, transforming himself from a nerdy college teacher to a sexy (and conceited) lounge singer, Buddy Love, regarded as a spoof of his old partner Martin. He also directed 'The Patsy,' ''The Errand Boy,' ''The Family Jewels' and 'The Big Mouth.' Lewis' more recent film credits included such low-budget releases as 'Arizona Dream,' co-starring Johnny Depp, and 'Max Rose,' which came out in 2016. He had a guest shot on television's 'Mad About You' and was seen briefly in Eddie Murphy's remake of 'The Nutty Professor.' He was born Joseph Levitch in Newark, New Jersey, on March 16, 1926. His father, billed as Danny Lewis, was a singer on the borscht and burlesque circuits. His mother played piano for Danny's act. Their only child was often left alone in hotel rooms, or lived in Brooklyn with his paternal grandparents, Russian Jewish immigrants, or his aunts in New Jersey. 'All my life I've been afraid of being alone,' Lewis once said. In his later years the solitude haunted him, and he surrounded himself with an entourage at work and at home. Joey Levitch made his professional debut at age 5, singing the Depression tearjerker 'Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?' to great applause. He recalled that he eventually lost all interest in school and 'began to clown around to attract people's attention.' By 16, Jerry Lewis (as his billing read) had dropped out of school and was earning as much as $150 a week as a solo performer. He appeared in a 'record act,' mouthing crazily to the records of Danny Kaye, Spike Jones and other artists. Rejected by the Army because of a heart murmur and punctured eardrum, Lewis entertained troops in World War II and continued touring with his lip-sync act. In 1944 he married Patti Palmer, a band vocalist. The following year he met Martin, on a March day in 1945 in Manhattan, Broadway and 54th to be exact. Lewis was on his way to see an agent, walking with a friend, when his friend spotted an 'incredibly handsome' man wearing a camel's hair coat. Lewis and Martin were introduced and Lewis knew right off that this new acquaintance, nine years older than him, was 'the real deal.' ''Harry Horses,' I thought,' Lewis wrote in the memoir 'Dean and Me,' published in 2005. 'That was what we used to call a guy who thought he was smooth with the ladies. Anybody who wore a camel's-hair overcoat, with a camel's-hair belt and fake diamond cuff links, was automatically Harry Horses.' Lewis couldn't escape from small-time bookings. The same was true of Martin, who sang romantic songs in nightclubs. In 1946, Lewis was playing the 500 Club, and the seats were empty. Lewis suggested hiring Martin to bolster the bill, promising he could do comedy as well as sing. Fame brought him women and Lewis wrote openly of his many partners. After 36 years of marriage and six sons, Patti Lewis sued her husband for divorce in 1982. She later wrote a book claiming that he was an adulterer and drug addict who abused their children. Son Gary became a pop singer whose group, Gary Lewis & the Playboys, had a string of hits in 1965-66. In his late 50s, Lewis married Sandra Pitnick, 32, a former airline stewardess. They had a daughter, Dani, named for Jerry's father. ___ The late Associated Press writer Bob Thomas in Los Angeles and AP National Writer Hillel Italie in New York contributed to this report.
