It’s been more than three months since legendary rocker Chris Cornell took his own life in a hotel room in Detroit, but family and friends of the late Seattle singer are still grappling with the emotional aftermath of his suicide.

Cornell’s wife, Vicky, in a social media post on Wednesday, urged heartbroken friends and fans to send notes and tributes to the musician’s website, which is still up and active, and already has numerous sorrowful messages.

Vickey Cornell thanked everyone for the outpouring of support in the months since her husband’s death in a post on Twitter, and said the support and the thousands of tributes already made in his honor have helped her and the couple’s children cope with his death.

"Since my husband's tragic passing, fans from all over the world have come together to share their feelings about what Chris and his music meant to them, leaving thousands of messages of love while visiting him at Hollywood Forever and online," Cornell said in the post.

"You have opened your hearts to me and our children, and we are grateful to you for your sympathy, love and support in bringing us solace and helping us heal."

Thank you all for your love and support in helping us bear the unbearable. Post here: https://t.co/I6Umr707Ur pic.twitter.com/46rHKU5bH6 — Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) August 23, 2017

Chris Cornell had three children, two of them with Vicky Cornell.

"You have given us hope and strength to endure the pain of these very dark days," Vicky Cornell said.

"I want to thank all of you, and I hope you will leave your tributes, personal stories and messages for our family to be shared on Chris' site for everyone to read."

Barry King/FilmMagic Rocker Chris Cornell, his wife Vicky Karayiannis and their children arrive at a special screening of "Tinker Bell And The Great Fairy Rescue" at La Cienega Park on August 28, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.

Chris Cornell and his band Soundgarden first came to mainstream attention in 1994 with the album “Superunknown.” Cornell also collaborated with members of soon-to-be super rock group Pearl Jam in 1991 in the group Temple of the Dog, and he went solo after the break-up of Soundgarden in 1997, forming the band Audioslave, which disbanded in 2007. He reunited with Soundgarden in 2012 and had been touring with the band when he killed himself after a show in Detroit in May.

Thank you @foofighters @taylorhawkins for your support and continuing to honor Chris's memory pic.twitter.com/9qm5F73Y2Z — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) August 22, 2017