Celebrity News
‘Cash Me Outside’ troubled teen now rapping under name ‘Bhad Bhabie’
Photo Credit: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Troubled Florida teenager, known as the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl, Danielle Bregoli is pictured here at Catch LA on March 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 

By: Rare.us

Troubled Florida teenager Danielle Bregoli, who first gained fame for her “Cash Me Outside” catchphrase, is branching into rap. How bow dah?

The 14-year-old from Boynton Beach announced the release of her first single on Instagram on Friday, boasting, “Now da whole game scared,” and adding a link on her account to a 30-second sample of the song called “These Heaux.”

Bregoli goes by the stage name “Bhad Bhabie,” which has been her Instagram account name since her catchphrase caught fire.

A warning here that the new song, whose title is predictably pronounced “hoes,” contains graphic lyrics and language.

BHAD BHABIE HERE NOW DA WHOLE GAME SCARED 👅🎤 CLICK LINK IN BIO 🔥🔥‼️‼️

A post shared by Bhad Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) on

Bregoli was scheduled to appear in Fort Lauderdale as part of her “summer tour,” but that performance in July, which was expected to include the teen lip-syncing and rapping to songs, and a live Q & A with the audience, was canceled.

>> Related: “Cash Me Outside’ teen sentenced to five years probation

The teen was sentenced to five years probation last month, until she’s 19-years-old, after pleading guilty to juvenile charges stemming from four separate arrests, the most recent of which happened in April.

She was found in a car with marijuana, according to the state attorney’s office.

“I was with a friend I shouldn’t have been with, a friend from my past … ” Bregoli said. “I regret it very much.”

On three separate occasions last year, Bregoli allegedly stole her mother’s purse, stole her mother’s car and called the police to falsely report that her mother had been using heroin, officials with the state attorney’s office said.

Two additional charges were dismissed by the state attorney’s office in June.

  >> Related: Danielle ‘Cash Me Outside’ Bregoli’s father is sick of his child support funding the ‘downward spiral’

Shelby Lin Erdman contributed to this report.

News

  • Part of Houston may get new floods as Harvey recovery begins
    Part of Houston may get new floods as Harvey recovery begins
    Authorities went door-to-door Sunday in parts of storm-battered Houston, warning that more flooding was coming, while a nearby city that lost its drinking water system struggled to restore service and officials kept watch on a crippled chemical plant that's already triggered explosions. Nine days after Harvey ripped its way across Texas, areas of west Houston braced for more water — not from the storm but from controlled releases to relieve swollen reservoirs. Crews were urging residents whose homes had already taken on water to flee, and that they were shutting off power in some areas. 'If you have water in your homes, I have issued a mandatory evacuation for them because it's dangerous for those who are choosing to live there,' Mayor Sylvester Turner told NBC's 'Mett the Press.' 'But also, it's very, very dangerous for our public responders, first responders, who are needing to be out there, trying to provide protection to them,' he added. Meanwhile, officials in Beaumont, population almost 120,000, worked to repair their water treatment plant, which failed after the swollen Neches River inundated the main intake system and backup pumps halted. The Army Corps of Engineers sent pumps, and an ExxonMobil team built and installed a temporary intake pipe to try to refill a city reservoir. Exxon has a refinery and chemical plants in Beaumont. In Crosby, outside of Houston, authorities continued to monitor the Arkema plant where three trailers of highly unstable compounds ignited in recent days, sending thick black smoke and tall flames into the air. A Harris County fire marshal spokeswoman said there were no active fires at the facility, but six more trailers were being watched. Elsewhere, people began burying the dead and taking steps toward recovery. Friends and family gathered Saturday in Tyler to remember a former high school football and track coach whose body was found Aug. 28. The storm is blamed for at least 44 deaths. Fire officials in the community of New Waverly, about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) north of Houston, said a 6-month-old was missing and presumed dead after being ripped out of its parents' arms and swept away by floodwaters, the Houston Chronicle reported. Houston's school district said up to 12,000 students would be sent to different schools because of flood-damaged buildings. Harvey flooding is believed to have damaged at least 156,000 dwellings in Harris County, which includes the nation's fourth-largest city. Kim Martinez, 28, waited for insurance adjusters to come to her Southbelt/Ellington neighborhood, a devastated middle-class area of southeast Houston. 'You can be prepared for anything but not a monster storm like Harvey,' said her mother, Maria Martinez, 63. Not everyone was able to think about rebuilding yet. About 200 people waved signs and shouted as they rallied Saturday outside a still-flooded subdivision in the western suburb of Katy, demanding to know when they can return home. Turner has warned residents that their homes could remain flooded for up to 15 days because of ongoing releases of water from two reservoirs protecting downtown. About 4,700 dwellings are in the area affected by Turner's evacuation order, but hundreds have refused to leave. The school district assessed its own losses. Twenty-two of its 245 schools had extensive damage that will keep them closed for months. Though school is set to start Sept. 11, more delays could come. President Donald Trump made his second visit to the devastated region Saturday. He and first lady Melania Trump met with evacuees sheltering at the NRG Center in Houston, where they spent time with children and helped to serve food. Later, they helped load trucks with relief supplies at a suburban church. They also visited Lake Charles, Louisiana, to survey damage. About 1,000 evacuees remained at the George R. Brown Convention Center, down from a peak of about 10,000. Trump has asked lawmakers for a $7.9 billion down payment toward Harvey relief and recovery efforts — a request expected to be swiftly approved by Congress, which returns to work Tuesday after its summer break. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has called that a simple 'down payment' on recovery funding he expects to soar past $120 billion. Harvey came ashore Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out to sea and lingered for days off the coast as a tropical storm. The storm brought five straight days of rain totaling close to 52 inches (1.3 meters) in one location, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S. Another storm churned far out over the Atlantic. Hurricane Irma was on a course that could bring it near the eastern Caribbean Sea by early this week. The Category 2 storm was moving northwest at nearly 13 mph (20 kph). No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. ___ Associated Press writers Jeff Amy and Johnny Clark in Beaumont, Texas; Frank Bajak, Jason Dearen, Elliot Spagat and Tamara Lush in Houston; Adam Kealoha Causey in Dallas; and Tammy Webber in Chicago contributed to this report. ___ Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb.
  • Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker dead at 67 after undisclosed illness
    Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker dead at 67 after undisclosed illness
    The co-founder of the classic rock band Steely Dan, Walter Becker, has died, according to a post on Becker’s website. He was 67. >> Read more trending news The cause has of death has not been disclosed and no other information is available on Becker’s death, but the guitarist missed the band’s July concerts as he recovered from an undisclosed illness, Rolling Stone reported. Steely Dan band mate Donald Fagan told Billboard at the time that he expected Becker to be back on his feet again soon. 'Walter's recovering from a procedure and hopefully he'll be fine very soon,' Fagan said. Rolling Stone reported that Becker's doctor told him not to leave his home in Maui for the July performances. Becker and musician Donald Fagan founded Steely Dan in 1972. The band, which was known for it’s jazz rock fusion, including blends of soul, R&B and pop music, had numerous hits during the 1970s, including “Reelin’ in the Years, “Hey Nineteen,” “Deacon Blues,” “Rikki Don’t Lose that Number” and many more. >> Related: Tobe Hooper, master of horror flicks, director of ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ has died Steely Dan achieved critical and commercial success before breaking up in 1981, then reunited again in 1993 and continued to tour. Social media is reacting to Becker’s death.
  • Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil to remember slain teenager
    Hundreds gather at candlelight vigil to remember slain teenager
    Friends and family leaned on each other as they remembered a Cobb County teenager who was shot and killed a week ago.  About 100 people gathered Saturday night for a candlelight vigil for Miles Saunders, 17.                                    Police were called to a home on Wilson Circle last Sunday morning for what they were told was an accidental shooting.                           Saunders family is still seeking answers, but say the outpouring of love in the last week has helped them get through. TRENDING STORIES: Houston man dies trying to save sister's pet from flooding PHOTOS: Dragon Con Parade 2017 Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient Officials tell Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach they haven’t ruled out homicide, and that this is still an active investigation. Miles’ father told Gehlbach his son never met a stranger. “If someone was on the side of the road, he'd be like dad, let's stop and help them,” Fredrick Saunders said. “That' the kind of heart he had. And that's the memory I'm going to take with me about my son.” Police have identified a possible witness to the shooting. After releasing photos this week, a family member came forward, and detectives interviewed him. So far no one has been charged in connection with his death.
  • Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    An Atlanta police officer is off the job after he was accused of running over a man he mistook for a suspect. Warren Hill said the officer ran him over last week in the parking lot of the Mall West End. 'It hurt bad,' he said. 'My head, my neck, my back, my whole body. You get hit by a car, what do you think is going to happen?' Hill said the officer thought he was a domestic violence suspect. 'I was trying to get away from the cops and I was scared of the cops, so I ran. So they thought I was the suspect and ran me down like a dog or an animal,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient Victim fights off robbery in Sam's Club parking lot; Suspect shoots self Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt Channel 2's Justin Wilfon contacted the Atlanta Police Department and learned the officer is now on leave while the office of professional standards investigates. Hill said after police realized they had the wrong guy, they still arrested him after discovering he had an outstanding warrant for a broken taillight and failure to appear in court. Hill said the case of mistaken identity caused him a lot of pain. 'Madness, heartless. I am a human being,' he said. Hill said he considering filing a lawsuit against Atlanta police. APD said its report about what happened is not available yet, and more information will be available next week.
  • Mnuchin: Congress must tie Harvey aid to raising debt limit
    Mnuchin: Congress must tie Harvey aid to raising debt limit
    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday called on Congress to combine a $7.9 billion disaster relief package for Harvey with a contentious increase in the nation's debt limit, saying it was time to 'put politics aside' so storm victims in Texas can get the help they need. 'The president and I believe that it should be tied to the Harvey funding. Our first priority is to make sure that the state gets money,' he said. 'It is critical, and to do that, we need to make sure we raise the debt limit.' President Donald Trump visited storm-ravaged areas in Texas on Saturday, expressing hope for speedy congressional action on relief aid. But some House conservatives have said directly pairing it with an increase in the debt limit would be a 'terrible idea' that sends the wrong message on overall government spending. Trump plans to meet with congressional leaders from both parties this week. The government's cash reserves are running low since the nation's debt limit has actually already been reached, and the Treasury Department is using various accounting measures to cover expenses. Mnuchin originally had said that Congress would need to raise the $19.9 trillion borrowing limit by Sept. 29 to avoid a catastrophic default on the nation's debt, allowing the government to continue borrowing money to pay bills like Social Security and interest. But on Sunday, he said that deadline had moved up due to unexpected new spending on Harvey. 'Without raising the debt limit, I'm not comfortable that we would get the money that we need this month to Texas to rebuild,' Mnuchin said. Asked about Trump's past threats to force a government shutdown if Congress does not also include his $1.6 billion request for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, Mnuchin said Harvey aid was Trump's 'first objective right now.' The Associated Press reported last week that Republican leaders were making plans to pair Harvey aid with an increase in the debt limit. Other senior GOP aides told the AP that no final decision had been made, and Democrats, whose votes would be needed in the Senate, are cool to the approach. Speaking to a Milwaukee TV station, House Speaker Paul Ryan did not address whether the two issues would likely be tied together, only expressing confidence that Congress will 'step up' to fund disaster recovery efforts in Texas. 'This is something that we've never seen before, so it's going to require a pretty unprecedented response,' he said on 'UPFRONT with Mike Gousha,' which is produced in partnership with Wispolitics.com. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of the Senate Republican leadership, said he wouldn't be opposed to combining the two measures and said the urgency of Harvey disaster relief provides 'another reason as to why you want to keep the government open.' 'The president's attention to this issue I think puts another reason on the table to get things done in September,' Blunt said. Trump's aid request would add $7.4 billion to dwindling Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster aid coffers and $450 million to finance disaster loans for small businesses. An additional $5 billion to $8 billion for Harvey could be tucked into a catch-all spending bill Congress must pass in the coming weeks to fund the government past Sept. 30. On Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott described the federal aid package as an important initial 'down payment' on Harvey relief that he expects will come to $150 billion to $180 billion. 'We need Congress to step up and pass this and help Texas rebuild,' he said. More than 436,000 households have registered for FEMA aid, according to the White House. Harvey came ashore Aug. 25 as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out to sea and lingered for days off the coast as a tropical storm. The storm brought five straight days of rain totaling close to 52 inches (1.3 meters) in one location, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S Mnuchin and Abbott appeared on 'Fox News Sunday,' and Blunt spoke on NBC's 'Meet the Press.
  • Houston's homeless shrug off riding out Harvey on streets
    Houston's homeless shrug off riding out Harvey on streets
    To the masses, it was a vicious blast of nature's cruelty, a bruising brawl to survive, a forced trip to an uncertain future. To the few, it was just another miserable day. For all the hardship and pain unleashed by Hurricane Harvey, many of Houston's homeless shrugged it off. 'We ain't got nothing to lose anyway,' said Eric Brian, one of the thousands of the city's dispossessed. Brian is 63 and is resting against a chain-link fence in midtown Houston, where he's lived on the streets the past two years. He's not interested in elaborating on the family problem that drove him here, and doesn't think people care too much what happens to the homeless anyway. He says he never thought twice about seeking shelter even as the torrents came down. A few blocks away, beneath an overpass for Interstate 59, about 20 tents are clustered with dozens of bikes, numerous charcoal grills, the occasional piece of furniture and mounds of trash. Many of the dozens who live here chose to brave Harvey in this place they call home, where pigeons gather to pick at food scraps and the steady hum and clacking of overhead traffic sounds. Asked why he did not fear the storm, Billy Matthews, 46, points upward, to the tons of concrete overhead that shelter him. He began staying here about two weeks ago, when he said he finished a yearlong prison stay for stealing a pair of Gucci sunglasses from the mall. For him, he said, Harvey was nothing. 'It's just rain,' he said, echoing the words of others on the streets. Some who live in the camp have phones or try to follow the news, but others rely entirely on the scraps of information passed along by their neighbors. They do not know whether to believe the stories they hear of how devastating the storm was, of overflowing rivers and swamped neighborhoods; they know only that flooding in their camp was minor, leaving them on muddy ground. The camp's unofficial leader is Stanley Unc, 56. He too came here after time in jail, most recently for a drunken-driving arrest. He says even if conditions were worse here, many wouldn't have blinked — they are toughened by lives lived outside. He said others can't grasp what their lives are like each day, much less on a day when a Category 4 hurricane hits. 'They know what it took them through and we went right in the middle of it,' he said. For those who work with those on the streets, the steely assessment of the storm by the homeless is not entirely surprising. 'They experience a different world than people who are not in their circumstances,' said Joseph Cohen of the Salvation Army, which housed about 450 homeless people in its Houston facility. He said advocates are bracing for what may come next as waters further recede; help for the homeless, often hard to come by under normal circumstances, likely will be even more challenging in the storm's aftermath. To many affected by Harvey, there is newfound loss. To the homeless, though, it may be more familiar. 'It's heartbreaking every day,' Cohen said. Some of Houston's homeless did seek protection from the storm. The Coalition for the Homeless in Houston said its staff worked with partner organizations and the police department's homeless outreach teams to direct people to shelter ahead of landfall. Desiree DeMarco, 29, turned to Ben Taub Hospital for refuge. She suffers from bipolar disorder and other mental conditions and had been seeing things and hearing voices as the storm approached. She works as a prostitute but hasn't had a good customer in a while. She said she didn't even have enough money in her pockets for a soda and figured the hospital was the only place she could go. 'I needed to get out of the rain,' she said. 'I needed to go somewhere.' Antonio Scoggins also ended up in the hospital. The 43-year-old man woke up at St. Joseph Medical Center as Harvey roared. Before the storm hit, he was knocked unconscious in a fight he can barely remember. He later wound up at Ben Taub's neuropsychiatric center because he suffers from schizoaffective disorder. He was discharged Wednesday, wearing the light blue paper shirt they gave him, and dabbing a right knee still oozing blood with a hospital-issued booty. Scoggins became homeless after relapsing into cocaine use a year ago. He sleeps beneath a Gulf Freeway overpass in southeast Houston and even though he has no walls or roof, he considers it home and was desperate to get back. As the hospital let him go, they handed him a yellow bus pass, though service had not been restored. He sat at a stop outside for a bus that would never come. 'I have nowhere to go,' he said. 'I don't know.' Earlier this year, an official count required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found about 3,400 homeless people in Houston, without doubt an undercount of the problem in a city of 2.3 million but still the best official data available. Despite the uncertainty over the precise number of homeless people, there is general consensus there have been improving conditions over the past decade as locals undertook efforts to increase housing opportunities and made other changes aimed at getting people off the streets. After Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, New Orleans and Jefferson Parish saw its official count of homeless go from 2,000 people to 9,000 four years later. It wasn't until 2014 that it dipped to pre-storm numbers. Not every place hit with historic disasters has seen such a prolific surge in homelessness, but it has advocates nervous. Nan Roman, president and CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness, said Houston will be 'sorely tested' in the storm's aftermath. 'A lot of poor and vulnerable people who lost their homes will be at risk of homelessness because there will be less affordable housing to replace them,' she said by email. Back at the homeless tent camp, 41-year-old Michelle Brown spoke of how she and others 'just need an opportunity and a chance,' and said a hurricane did nothing to change that. She's lived here for a few months, since an electrical fire torched her apartment. Her renter's insurance only went so far; living outside, her hygiene deteriorated, and the restaurant where she worked as a cook no longer wanted her. She cringes at the people who slow down as they drive by, gawking at this community as if it's a zoo, and she rejects stereotypes that most homeless people are 'lowlifes and drug addicts.' Harvey, she said, was in most ways no different than so many days before it. She thinks it underscored the thing homeless people do best. 'The main thing people do here is survive and make it another day,' she said. ___ Associated Press writer Geoff Mulvihill in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, contributed to this report. ___ Sedensky can be reached at msedensky@ap.org or https://twitter.com/sedensky . Sign up for AP's daily newsletter showcasing our best all-formats reporting on Harvey and its aftermath: http://apne.ws/ahYQGtb .
