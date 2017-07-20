LOS ANGELES - Caitlyn Jenner made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday and discussed President Trump, O.J. Simpson being up for parole and meeting Steven Tyler.
The reality TV star said that meeting the Aerosmith lead singer Sunday was sort of a full circle moment for her.
Rolling Stone reported that the two met at a Starkey Hearing Foundation gala in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at which Tyler was the performer.
“I met him once briefly years and years ago,” Jenner told Kimmel. “I go backstage after (his performance) and I look up at Steve and I say, ‘I have had some really, really tough times in my life ... Every once in awhile I’d sneak out, get dressed, go sneak out in the dark and drive around and I always used to take your song, ‘Dude (Looks Like a Lady).’ And that became my theme song, driving around in my little car with my little CD in there, whipping up the tunes and stuff. And I said, ‘I just wanted you to know it made me feel good.’”
Jenner shared a photo of the two at the event on Instagram on Tuesday.
The conversion then turned to O.J. Simpson.
Jenner said the last time she saw the former football player was at the funeral of Nicole Brown-Simpson.
The Nevada Parole Board voted unanimously Thursday to grant Simpson parole in his 2008 Las Vegas robbery case. Kimmel jokingly asked if Jenner would be at the jail to pick him up when he’s released.
“Pick O.J. up on a motorcycle with you on the side car and O.J. in the back,” Jenner said, jokingly. “You think that would be appropriate?”
Although she recently announced she may run for the U.S. Senate in California, she didn’t discuss it with Kimmel. Instead, Jenner was asked if she regretted voting for Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
“I don’t agree with everything he’s doing,” Jenner said, later adding that she did agree with Trump’s efforts to decrease government regulation and the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
“I grew up in a country when you actually said the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag at school,” Jenner said. “I believe in the people of this nation, not the government.”
Watch Jenner discuss meeting Steven Tyler, Simpson’s parole and Trump in the videos below.
