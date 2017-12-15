Listen Live
cloudy-day
33°
H 46
L 30

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
33°
Cloudy
H 46° L 30°
  • cloudy-day
    33°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 46° L 30°
  • cloudy-day
    46°
    Today
    Cloudy. H 46° L 30°
  • clear-day
    55°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 55° L 37°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Celebrity News
Billionaire’s son sues ex-fiancée to get $250,000 engagement ring back
Close

Billionaire’s son sues ex-fiancée to get $250,000 engagement ring back

Billionaire’s son sues ex-fiancée to get $250,000 engagement ring back
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Billionaire’s son sues ex-fiancée to get $250,000 engagement ring back

By: Matt Morgan, Palm Beach Daily News

PALM BEACH, Fla. -  Billionaire Bill Koch’s son Wyatt is no longer engaged, and he wants the quarter-million dollar ring back from his ex-fiancee.

>> Read more trending news 

Lawyers filed a civil lawsuit on Wyatt Koch’s behalf Tuesday to attempt to force Ivie Gabrielle Slocumb to return the expensive piece of jewelry.

“The ring is wrongfully detained by (Slocumb),” the lawsuit says. “She received the ring as a conditional gift. She refuses to return it despite proper demand and the condition not being fulfilled.”

Meghan McCarthy / Daily News File Photo
Ivie Gabrielle Slocumb and Wyatt Koch pictured in 2016 in happier times.
Close

Billionaire’s son sues ex-fiancée to get $250,000 engagement ring back

Photo Credit: Meghan McCarthy / Daily News File Photo
Ivie Gabrielle Slocumb and Wyatt Koch pictured in 2016 in happier times.

Slocumb was the one who broke off the engagement, according to the complaint. Koch demanded the ring back multiple times and she refused, the complaint says.

Koch, a Palm Beach resident and fashion designer, purchased the 8.24 carat diamond ring for $180,000 at Manufacturing Jewelers on Madison Avenue in New York on March 27, 2017, according to an invoice attached to the complaint. An attorney for Koch said the ring was last appraised for $250,000.

Koch declined comment through an attorney. It’s unclear if Slocumb has hired an attorney, and there was no answer at a phone number associated with her.

Wyatt Koch founded the company Wyatt Ingraham LLC — an apparel line for men that caters to an international audience, according to the company’s website. His sense of fashion is bold and he thinks clothing should be a conversation starter, the site says.

>> Related: Stranger spends days in water to find couple's lost engagement ring

Industrialist Bill Koch is the son of Fred C. Koch, who founded Koch Industries — a multinational company based in Wichita, Kansas. Bill Koch, whose net worth is about 1.7 billion, according to Forbes, is the co-founder of Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    The 58-year-old Uber driver who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl while taking her home did not have any red flags in his background that would have disqualified him from the ride hailing service.  Abdoulie Jagne, of College Park, had been driving for the company for several months. He was permanently banned from Uber after his arrest Thursday morning, according to a statement released by Uber.  The only blemish on his record was for not having evidence of auto registration in 2015 when he was living in California, according to California court records obtained by the AJC. ﻿ RELATED: Pregnant woman: “I kept bleeding” after being attacked by Uber driver ﻿RELATED: ﻿Jailed ex-Uber driver faces additional burglary, peeping Tom charges ﻿RELATED: Uber driver carjacked at Cascade Road gas station According to Uber’s policies, that would not have automatically disqualified him from being a driver.  Drivers for the ride hailing app are automatically barred if they have more than three minor traffic violations in the past three years. Minor violations include speeding tickets and non-fatal accidents, among others.  A driver also cannot have had their license suspended or revoked in the last three years, or have received a ticket for DUI, speeding over 100 mph, reckless driving, or have been in a hit-and-run in the past seven years. Any conviction of a felony, driving-related offense, violent crime, sexual offense, or child abuse or endangerment in the past seven years would also disqualify a driver.  The company uses a third party, Checkr, for background checks, according to Uber. The process screens national, state, and local databases including the National Sex Offender website and the PACER database of court records.  “What’s reported here is horrifying beyond words. Our thoughts are with the rider and her family during this time.'  Any behavior involving violence, sexual misconduct, harassment, discrimination, or illegal activity while using Uber can result in immediate deactivation, according to driver policies.  That includes physical contact, touching or flirting, or inappropriate and abusive language, among other offenses.  Early Monday morning, Gwinnett County officers were dispatched to an apartment complex off Old Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Tucker. There, they found the 16-year-old girl who said she was sexually assaulted by her Uber driver.  The girl, who officers said was intoxicated, said she was at a local bar drinking with friends, when one of them scheduled an Uber ride to get her home.  When officers arrived on the scene, the 16-year-old’s pants were around her ankles. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.  With information obtained by Uber, investigators determined the rape probably occurred somewhere on South Norcross Tucker Road between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Old Norcross Tucker Road.  The victim’s friend, also a minor, helped police identify Jagne as a suspect. According to Cpl. Michele Pihera, there is no bond for Jagne and he is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.  Detectives want to know if any other woman has been sexually assaulted by Jagne. They are asked to call 770-513-5338.
  • Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    A man is in jail after he struck and killed a crossing guard near a Cobb County school, police say. Channel 2 Action News received the mugshot of Lamonte Whitaker, who has been charged with vehicular homicide.    Police said he hit Edna Umeh in late November by Lindley Middle School in Mableton. RELATED STORIES: Students witness deadly accident involving school crossing guard Family demands action after school crossing guard killed by 'aggressive' driver Family pushing for change after crossing guard killed by hit-and-run driver  
  • Neighbors worried about constant, random gunfire from train tracks behind homes
    Neighbors worried about constant, random gunfire from train tracks behind homes
    People in a local neighborhood said teens are sneaking onto train tracks behind their homes and firing weapons. It’s happening in northwest Atlanta on Moores Mill near Defoors Ferry. A home was hit by a stray bullet last year, and neighbors said the random gunfire keeps happening and they’re desperate for it to end. “Unfortunately, it’s becoming a common event. You’re awakened in the middle of the night,” said a neighbor, who did not want to be identified. He said there have been four separate incidents in the past week. “It’s a street with a lot of young families and young kids and it’s just really scary to have something that serious be so close,” he said. “The fear is that you’re going to have stray bullet hit a child and it’s going to be a tragedy of tragedies.” TRENDING STORIES: 2 kids killed, mother seriously injured in house fire Teen busted for allegedly selling pot brownies outside Walmart Mom accused of leaving son in car near drugs while breaking into house Another neighbor took photos of weapons found near the tracks after police responded in the past. “It’s really frightening that this type of arsenal is in the hands of someone so careless,” the neighbor said. Neighbors said police respond as quickly as they can, but it’s always too late. CSX owns the property. They’ve posted “no trespassing” signs, but that has not stopped the issue. Residents believe the shooters are their neighbors in a nearby apartment complex that have easy access to the tracks. They said the only thing that can stop this is someone there stepping up and speaking about the dangers of playing with guns. “There just needs to be some awareness and leadership within and throughout the apartment complexes,” the neighbor said. Residents said a teen was caught doing drugs and arrested on Thursday. They hope the people firing shots will be next.
  • Evans scores 22 to lead Grizzlies over Hawks, 96-94
    Evans scores 22 to lead Grizzlies over Hawks, 96-94
    Tyreke Evans scored 22 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1:03 left to help the Memphis Grizzlies snap a five-game losing streak with a 96-94 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.The Hawks had three shots in the closing seconds, all of which misfired, including Andrew Harrison's block of Taurean Prince's attempt in the left corner with 1.2 seconds left. The ball went into Kent Bazemore's hands and his 3-point attempt at the horn bounced off the front of the rim.Mario Chalmers added 16 points and had four steals, while Marc Gasol scored 13 points.Bazemore led the Hawks with 19 points, while Dennis Schroder finished with 18 points and 11 assists. Prince contributed 17 points as Atlanta lost it fourth straight.Memphis trailed 89-81 with just over 6 minutes left when it reeled off eight straight, capped by Chalmers' 3-pointer to tie the game at 89.Chalmers converted another 3-pointer with 1:45 to go, tying the game at 94, and set the stage for Evans' go-ahead basket.The Hawks built the lead to as many as 12 in the third quarter, but a pair of 3-pointers late in the period by Harrison led a Grizzlies rally in the closing seconds to cut the Atlanta lead to 73-72.The first half was representative of a contest between two of the worst teams in the league, with a total of 24 turnovers between them and both shooting 44 percent. A few more made free throws for Atlanta and a couple of extra 3-pointers gave the Hawks a 47-40 lead at intermission.TIP-INSHawks: Schroder's 11 assists marked the second straight night he has reached at least 10. . Prince made a career-high five 3-pointers. His previous high was four on Nov. 11 against the Wizards.Grizzlies: Evans returned after missing Wednesday's game in Washington with right hip soreness. . Memphis committed 14 turnovers in the first half, a season high for miscues in a half. The 22 turnovers for the game also were a season high. .Gasol has reached double figures in all but one game this season, a victory over Houston on Oct. 28.UP NEXTHawks: Host the Miami Heat on Monday.Grizzlies: Play the second night of a home back-to-back on Saturday against the Boston Celtics.___For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
  • Thief caught on camera stealing packages from multiple homes
    Thief caught on camera stealing packages from multiple homes
    A thief was caught on camera stealing packages from multiple homes in Gwinnett County. Police believe the man stole from at least four homes. Mary Stahnke caught the thief on surveillance camera at her home in Snellville. “I was appalled at first. I was like, ‘Really?’” she said. Police said the man also made his way through other neighborhoods in Lilburn. He was caught on camera there stealing packages that had a book and toy inside from the front porch of a home. Another victim said the thief stole a $400 birthday present from her porch. TRENDING STORIES: 2 kids killed, mother seriously injured in house fire Teen busted for allegedly selling pot brownies outside Walmart Mom accused of leaving son in car near drugs while breaking into house He also took a women’s winter coat from Stahnke. “I think he’ll look really nice in it,” she said. Police said the man has an accomplice who drives him around. Police believe they followed a USPS truck and waited to see which homes had packages delivered. “It’s just the audacity of folks in this day and age who can’t seem to respect other folks’ hard work. It’s just troubling,” Stahnke said. Police said the best way to protect your packages is to have them delivered to your job instead of your home.
  • Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort released from house arrest on $10 million bail
    Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort released from house arrest on $10 million bail
    President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is one step closer to being released from house arrest in Virginia and waiting out his trial at his home in Palm Beach Gardens. >> Read more trending news  In an order signed Friday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she was satisfied that the $10 million in property Manafort agreed to forfeit would be available if he failed to appear in court. Before Manafort can travel to his Palm Beach Gardens home, he and his wife and daughter must complete paperwork regarding the forfeiture of the properties. Under the terms of his release, Manafort must live at his home in BallenIsles and will have a curfew of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Manafort must continue wearing an electronic monitoring device but will be allowed to travel in Palm Beach and Broward counties and to Washington, D.C. for court hearings. He must also stay away from airports, train and bus stations and report weekly to a federal probation office in West Palm Beach. >> Related: Mueller investigation: Paul Manafort, 2 other former Trump campaign staffers charged Manafort and longtime associate Rick Gates were indicted by a grand jury Oct. 30 in an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. They face charges of laundering millions of dollars through overseas shell companies and banks.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.