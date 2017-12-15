Listen Live
Celebrity News
Billie Lourd shares photo of mom Carrie Fisher, honoring ‘Star Wars, her last movie
Billie Lourd shares photo of mom Carrie Fisher, honoring ‘Star Wars, her last movie
Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
Honoree Carrie Fisher attends the US-Ireland Aliiance's Oscar Wilde Awards event on February 19, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. 

By: Jessica Sooknanan, Rare.us

Billie Lourd is remembering her late mother, Carrie Fisher, in a touching Instagram post.

The touching photo Lourd shared Friday shows the pair clinging to each other on the red carpet of a recent movie premiere.

The mother and daughter starred in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” back in 2015, and now Fisher’s last movie, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” premiered in theaters on Friday. Lourd said she will forever cherish those memories.

“I’m a big believer of things happening for a reason and I think I ended up on that movie for a reason,” Lourd said in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres after losing her mother. “It was really incredible for us to get to have that experience together.”

Lourd lost both her mother and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, within one day of each other last year.

Fisher died after going into cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. She died four days later.

ℹ️ ♏️ℹ️💲💲 ✌🏼🅾️⛎

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

Lourd has posted several tributes to her mother over the past year.

On Fisher’s birthday, she posted a photo of the two of them wearing matching night gowns when Lourde was a child.

In May, also shared another photo of her and her mother riding what appeared to be a train.

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

