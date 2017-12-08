Beyonce spotted shopping at Target, gets Hive buzzing

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - Stars, they’re just like us and make Target runs -- even Beyonce.
The superstar singer, wife and mother of three was photographed by another shopper at a California Target Thursday.
The OCR reported that Beyonce was seen with her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 5, at a Target in San Clemente, California. Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, was also seen, as well as a bodyguard who was nearby.
It’s not everyday you see @Beyonce at target 🤩🤪 pic.twitter.com/3nI8bVqONh— taylor 🦋 (@MsTaylorOlivia) December 7, 2017
The photos were quickly posted on Twitter and sent Beyonce’s fans, the BeyHive, into a frenzy.
imagine shopping at your local Target and seeing Beyoncé in one of the aisles with Ms. Tina and Blue... omg. I would literally FAINT. pic.twitter.com/mccmP9knLq— corvon. (@kingcorveezy) December 7, 2017
She’s out here wearing a mommy backpack and pushing the kiddie cart through a Target, @Beyonce you’re doing amazing sweetie pic.twitter.com/Dpx3E53Wog— holidayoncé🎄 (@beygency) December 7, 2017
Imagine just casually seeing Beyoncé at Target... pic.twitter.com/vMzJrBpI9c— ♚ (@RakiaSantana) December 7, 2017
They would’ve found my body laid out on aisle 7. #Beyonce #Target pic.twitter.com/bWVFnzvdGY— Pierre (@DebonairPierre) December 7, 2017
Dressed in a long-sleeve black shirt and wide-leg pants with sunglasses and a half-up, half-down topknot hairdo, the singer was photographed in the toys aisle and among kids and baby clothes.
In June, Beyonce and her husband, rapper JAY-Z, welcomed twins Sir and Rumi, so it’s possible she was doing some Christmas shopping for her family.
