Listen Live
cloudy-day
80°
H -
L 60

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
80°
Clear
H -° L 60°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Clear. H -° L 60°
  • clear-day
    Today
    Clear. H -° L 60°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 83° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Celebrity News
Bethenny Frankel charters planes Puerto Rico relief efforts
Close

Bethenny Frankel charters planes Puerto Rico relief efforts

Bethenny Frankel charters planes Puerto Rico relief efforts
Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/Getty Images
Bethenny Frankel has chartered multiple planes for Puerto Rico relief with the help of other donors.

Bethenny Frankel charters planes Puerto Rico relief efforts

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Bravo reality TV star Bethenny Frankel says that with the help of other donors she chartered seven planes to distribute needed supplies to Mexico, Puerto Rico and Houston.

All three areas were devastated by natural disasters: Earthquakes impacted Mexico and hurricanes impacted Houston and Puerto Rico in the past couple of months.

>> Read more trending news

In a blog post on BravoTV.com, Frankel, 46, said she chartered the first plane on her own and partnered with the nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission. The second plane came from a friend she said noticed the work she was doing.

“And then a third person gave $18,000 needed to sponsor a plane,” Frankel said. “And so I started calling friends, other rich people that I know, like (billionaire) Nancy Rogers from Mary Kay Cosmetics. (I said), ‘This is what we’re doing — I have supplies and we’re bringing people home.’ She said, ‘OK, I'll send my plane.’”

People reported that Frankel herself traveled to Puerto Rico to deliver supplies and offer aid. She did so as she recovers from skin cancer removal surgery, which left her with 12 stitches on her face.

“This is a forgotten island,” Frankel said. “People have been living on their roofs for 13 days. It is like nothing I have ever seen. People’s entire homes and cars are immersed in mud, the likes I’ve never seen.”

Frankel has raised more than $300,000 for Houston relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey and more than $150,000 for Mexico after earthquakes impacted cities Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Supplies sent to the island include water, canned goods, diapers, baby food, medical supplies, toys, insulin, and thousands of dollars in donations from famous friends and other organizations.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • 4-year-old autistic boy bound with belts, set on fire by mother, police say
    4-year-old autistic boy bound with belts, set on fire by mother, police say
    A Wisconsin woman is accused of killing her autistic 4-year-old son, who police officials say was found burned and bound with seven belts in the bathtub of their apartment.  Amelia Di Stasio, 23, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree intentional murder, according to jail records. She is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail in lieu of $350,000 bond.  Fox 6 News in Milwaukee reported that firefighters were dispatched to Di Stasio’s home Sept. 28 after smoke was spotted coming from the apartment. The firefighters forced their way in and found smoke coming from the stove and the bathtub. In the tub, they found the body of Antonio Di Stasio, the news station reported. The boy’s hands were bound behind his back and there was a garbage bag secured tightly over his head. “(A) majority of his body was burned,” a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 6 News said. Antonio’s autopsy revealed “significant charring” and thermal injuries. His death was ruled a homicide, but it was not immediately clear if he died of the burns or of asphyxiation from the plastic bag on his head.  Antonio’s grandfather, Ralph Di Stasio, told the news station that his daughter suffers from bipolar disorder. The grieving grandfather said he is trying to understand how she could have hurt her son. “She loved Antonio with all of her heart,” he said. “That’s why this was so hard.” Di Stasio wrote on Facebook that his grandson was “bright and happy,” but that his autism caused him to “act out” and scream, which caused neighbors to complain about the noise. He said the apartment where the boy died was his third home in a little over a year.  “Your (sic) all gonna be down on his mother. But she loved him,” Di Stasio wrote. “Took him everywhere with her. Tried to get him treatment. And she's now under arrest. I don't know what happened, only that I've lost both my grandson and a daughter.” A neighbor of Amber Di Stasio’s told police that the day before Antonio’s body was found, she heard the boy crying, “Please, Mommy. Stop! I won’t do it again,” and then his mother yelling at him to “shut up,” the criminal complaint said. The witness said she heard a banging noise coming from the Di Stasio apartment the next morning.  Antonio’s pet guinea pig was found drowned in its cage next to the bathtub, the news station reported. An open bottle of canola cooking oil was sitting on the sink and the apartment’s smoke detector had been removed and submerged in water.  >> Read more trending news Police officers who responded to the scene found Di Stasio’s cellphone, on which they discovered searches asking: “How do canabals (sic) die” and “how to kill a canabal (sic),” the complaint said.  The search results included a link to the message board about an online game in which players fight cannibals, the news station reported. The messages detailed ways to kill a cannibal, with the first suggestion being to “kill it with fire.”  The board also offered details of the game, in which the cannibals “like to bathe in oil,” Fox 6 News reported.  The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that a witness told investigators she saw a woman who looked “frazzled” jump from the window of the apartment shortly before firefighters arrived.  Di Stasio was taken into custody a few hours later after a Milwaukee police officer spotted her walking along a street several miles north of the crime scene, the Journal Sentinel said. In her purse were identification cards for both her and her son, as well as a piece of paper with a name and phone number on it. When an officer called the number, he talked to a man who said he’d given the phone number, which belongs to his wife, to a woman he saw crying at a bus stop that morning. The man told the officer that he’d asked the woman what was wrong. “I did something really bad (and) I need to talk to a pastor,” the woman told him, according to the criminal complaint.  The man said he offered the woman his wife’s name and number because his wife is a Christian, the Journal Sentinel reported. Investigators showed the man a photo array, from which he identified a photo of Di Stasio as the woman he’d met.  Antonio’s family members told Fox 6 News that they are struggling to understand his death.  “He was a good kid. Always smiling,” his uncle, Juan Allen, said. “It’s just sad. That’s an innocent life that’s gone. I’m just trying to cope with the pain right now.” The boy’s aunt and Amelia Di Stasio’s sister, Eva Allen, told WTMJ-TV that she is angry with her sister.  “I love my sister regardless, you know, and I know she was sick. I want to tell her I’m angry. I’m very upset with her,” she said. “I just want to know why.”
  • Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Paulding County
    Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Paulding County
    Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Paulding County. Police said an officer shot and killed a suspect in the area of Nebo Road and Township Road. The GBI is also involved in the investigation. We have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more for live updates on Channel 2 Action News.
  • South Dakota St. Bernard sets world record for dog with longest tongue
    South Dakota St. Bernard sets world record for dog with longest tongue
    World records for pets are getting quite unique - and a bit odd.  Over the past few years, there have been awards for tallest and ugliest dogs, fattest cats, and now there is a new record for the dog with the longest tongue.  >> Read more trending news Meet Mochi Rickert. She is an adorable St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota who happens to have a really long tongue, according to the Guinness World Records. Mochi’s impressive appendage measured 7.31 inches, Guinness World Records reported. Imagine getting a slobbery kiss from her.  “We love her unconditionally despite that crazy, long tongue that causes people to stare and laugh,” Carla Rickert, Mochi’s owner, told Guinness officials.  While Mochi’s tongue is definitely long, the pup that held the record before Mochi had an even longer one. A boxer named Brandy, who died in 2002, had a 17-inch tongue, according to the Huffington Post.  >> Related: Mastiff named Martha crowned world’s ugliest dog Social media users love Mochi, but many believe their pets are strong competitors, too. 
  • Video: Las Vegas shooting victim stands for President Trump despite leg injury
    Video: Las Vegas shooting victim stands for President Trump despite leg injury
    Thomas Gunderson, who was shot in the leg during the deadly shooting that killed dozens of people in Las Vegas, didn’t let his injury stop him from standing to show respect for the office of president of the United States. >> Read more trending news Gunderson was shot when 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock opened fire on hundreds of people attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.  President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump arrived in Las Vegas Wednesday to talk to survivors at University Medical Center. Because he was shot in the leg, Gunderson was laying in a hospital bed when Donald and Melania Trump approached his room. In the Facebook video that has over 17 million views, Gunderson can be see climbing out of bed to great the president. 'I told my family that when he comes in here, I will stand to shake my president's hand. It's not just because it's Trump, It's about any president, it's about showing respect,' Gunderson told KVVU. In the Facebook post, he explained why he stood: I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand! There may be plenty of issues in this country but I will always respect my country, my president and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my President the respect he deserves! Gunderson told KVVU that he appreciated the outpouring of support immediately following the shooting. 'I saw the absolute worst in humanity and I saw the absolute best in humanity all in one night, and the good for me far outweighed the bad,' Gunderson told KVVU.
  • Sessions relaunches Bush era crime-fighting plan
    Sessions relaunches Bush era crime-fighting plan
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday he is reviving a Bush era crime-fighting strategy that emphasizes aggressive prosecution of gun and gang crimes. Similar efforts fizzled in recent years due to funding cuts and concerns that they focused too heavily on common street criminals as opposed to major players. But Justice Department officials insist they are drawing from lessons learned since Project Safe Neighborhoods was initially launched in 2001. Part of the program's focus is on sending certain gun crimes to federal court, where they carry longer sentences in far-away prisons. The department will station 40 additional federal prosecutors in districts that are struggling with spikes in crime. It's the latest move by the Trump administration as it enacts its tough-on-crime agenda and a cornerstone of Sessions' promised crackdown on violence. Sessions told the nation's federal prosecutors in a Thursday memo that they would be evaluated regularly based on their commitment to Project Safe Neighborhoods, which also emphasizes partnerships among local law enforcement and community groups. 'We cannot afford to be complacent in the face of violence that threatens too many of our communities,' Sessions wrote in the memo, lamenting recently released federal data showing violent crime rose in 2016 for the second straight year. 'We can never cede a single neighborhood, block or street corner to violent criminals.' The Justice Department has asked Congress for $70 million for the effort, but officials say it could be implemented without the money. The initiative will give local law enforcement faster access to technology that helps solve shootings and more quickly trace guns used in crimes. It also calls for U.S. attorneys to come up with a comprehensive plan for combatting violence in their districts that involves local police and prosecutors.
  • AP-NORC Poll: Most dislike NFL protests _ and Trump comments
    AP-NORC Poll: Most dislike NFL protests _ and Trump comments
    Most Americans think refusing to stand for the national anthem is disrespectful to the country, the military and the American flag. But most also disapprove of President Donald Trump's calling for the firing of NFL players who refuse to stand. According to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 52 percent of Americans disapprove of the protests, while 31 percent approve. On the other hand, 55 percent disapprove and 31 percent approve of Trump calling for NFL team owners to fire players who refuse to stand. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick began the protest last season when he was with the San Francisco 49ers, aiming to bring attention to the killings of black men by police. Last month, hundreds of NFL players joined the protests.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.