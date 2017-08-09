Listen Live
Celebrity News
7 bands that Donald Trump should break up before Journey

Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
By: Leslie Gray Streeter, Palm Beach Post

After waiting decades to get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will the members of Journey find themselves going their “Separate Ways” because of President Donald Trump

Co-founder and guitarist Neal Schon took to Twitter to express his dismay at an unofficial visit by three band members to the White House. The visit occurred despite the band’s long-standing agreement to keep politics and religion separate from the group. Schon also hinted that there might be plans for those members to tour without him.

“Who’s Crying Now?” Journey fans are.

But there are seven other bands we’d rather see call it quits first:

Read more here.

News

  • The Latest: Canada sends soldiers to migrant border crossing
    The Latest: Canada sends soldiers to migrant border crossing
    The Latest on the increasing flow of migrants over the U.S.-Canadian border at a remote spot in northern New York and southern Quebec (all times local): 1:40 p.m. Canada has sent about 100 soldiers to a remote spot on the Quebec-New York border where asylum seekers are crossing illegally. The Canadian military said in a statement Wednesday that the soldiers will help the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canada Border Services Agency at the site. They are preparing a place for tents that can hold almost 500 people. They will also install lighting and heating equipment. The military says the soldiers won't play a role in security and won't be helping with law enforcement. The military says that once the site is completed, only a few will soldiers will stay behind. The rest will go back to their home base. The migrants fear the U.S. is becoming less welcoming and have decided to try their luck seeking asylum in Canada. Officials estimate that 400 people crossed the border at the site on Sunday alone. ___ 1 a.m. Thousands of migrants are fleeing the United States for Canada via a remote back road in upstate New York. The Canadians arrest the migrants as soon as they step across the border. But the migrants prefer to take a chance by seeking asylum in Canada rather than risk being deported from the United States. Canadian police have set up a reception center on their side of the border. It includes tents where migrants are processed before they are turned over to the government agency that handles their applications for refuge. Officials estimate that 400 people crossed the border at the site on Sunday alone. Canada said last week it planned to house some migrants in Montreal's Olympic Stadium. It could hold thousands, but current plans only call for only 450.
  • Days after mosque bombing, Trump has yet to make statement
    Days after mosque bombing, Trump has yet to make statement
    The Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center, a mosque in Bloomington, Minnesota, was bombed over the weekend in what Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (D) has since called an “an act of terrorism.” No one was hurt in the blast. >> Read more trending news Though several have expressed commentary on the subject, a statement from President Trump and his administration was noticeably missing. >> Related: Mosque bombing an act of terrorism, Minnesota governor says MSNBC anchors Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle asked White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka why the president had yet to make a statement. After spending some time on whether or not lone wolf terrorism was real, Gorka promptly answered the question by saying, “When we have some kind of finalized investigation, absolutely.” He also argued that previous cases where the president made comments shortly after had “unequivocally clear” intentions. Gorka’s reasoning for the lack of a statement appears to be slightly out of character with the administration, as members have commented before on cases while they were still being investigated. >> Related: Trump breaks tradition, doesn't recognize LGBT Pride Month In March, Attorney General Jeff Sessions referenced a reported Maryland rape in the midst of its investigation to speak on proposed actions against sanctuary cities.
  • Phil Spector's latest mugshot shows new side of aging killer, rock producer
    Phil Spector's latest mugshot shows new side of aging killer, rock producer
    The latest prison photo of convicted murderer Phil Spector, made infamous by the many outrageous wigs he sported during his journey through the criminal court system, shows yet another side of the legendary rock producer.  A new mugshot released Tuesday by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows a completely bald Spector, 76, smiling into the camera. The photo, dated June 14, also shows Spector wearing hearing aids in both ears.  Spector’s previous most recent mugshot, taken in October 2013, showed a solemn Spector with a head that was bald on top, but had long, stringy hair on the sides and back.  >> Read more trending news Spector, who became as well-known for his eccentric behavior as for his work as a music producer, was convicted in 2009 of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Lana Clarkson. Clarkson, 40, was found dead in Spector’s Los Angeles mansion the night of Feb. 3, 2003, after going home with him from her hostess job at the House of Blues.  Clarkson had been shot through the mouth. According to the New York Times, prosecutors in the case argued that Spector shot Clarkson after she spurned his sexual advances.  Spector’s defense team countered by labeling Clarkson’s death a suicide by a struggling actress frustrated with the lack of momentum in her career.  The trial that saw Spector convicted and sentenced to 19 years to life in prison was the second in the case. His first trial ended in a hung jury in 2007. Spector, known for his Wall of Sound, worked with a number of big names during his career, including the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and Tina Turner. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989. 
  • Lawsuit opposes Trump's ban on transgender military service
    Lawsuit opposes Trump's ban on transgender military service
    Two LGBT-rights organizations filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday challenging President Donald Trump's tweets declaring he wants a ban on transgender people serving in the military. The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington on behalf of five transgender service members with nearly 60 years of combined military service. Transgender people have been allowed to service openly in the military since June 2016. Trump, in a series of tweets on July 26, announced that he planned to end that policy. The government 'will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military,' he tweeted, contending that their service entailed 'tremendous medical costs and disruption.' The lawsuit, filed by GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) and the National Center for Lesbian Rights, says such a ban is unconstitutional, denying transgender service members equal protection and due process. Lawyers handling the lawsuit said they hoped the court would move swiftly to prevent a ban from taking effect, given the uncertainty that transgender service members now face in regard to their livelihoods and retirement benefits. 'The damage is happening now,' said Jennifer Levi, Director of GLAD's Transgender Rights Project. 'These service members were told in June 2016 they could come out and continue to openly serve.' The five plaintiffs — who were not identified in the lawsuit — serve in the Air Force, the Coast Guard and the Army. Their years of service range from three years to two decades, and include tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. The Pentagon had no immediate comment. Named in the suit, along with Trump, are Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other national security officials. When Trump first tweeted his plan, Dunford said the military would not act on the tweets until a formal order to do so was issued by the president, who is also the commander-in-chief of the military. But a team of military lawyers has been pulled together to figure out how to handle the matter. The American Civil Liberties Union says it told the White House on Tuesday it intends to sue, and requested that relevant documents be preserved in preparation for the lawsuit.
  • AP Interview: DeVos says she should have decried racism more
    AP Interview: DeVos says she should have decried racism more
    Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday distanced herself from her comment earlier this year about the nation's historically black colleges and universities being pioneers of school choice, saying that in the past 'there were no choices' for African-Americans in higher education. 'When I talked about it being a pioneer in choice it was because I acknowledge that racism was rampant and there were no choices,' DeVos said in an interview with The Associated Press in her office at the Education Department. 'These HBCUs provided choices for black students that they didn't have.' DeVos, who marks six months in office this week, alienated many African-Americans in February when she described historically black colleges as 'real pioneers when it comes to school choice.' In May, she was booed while attending the commencement ceremony at a historically black college in Florida. 'My intention was to say they were pioneering on behalf of students that didn't have another choice. This was their only choice,' DeVos said. 'At the same time I should have decried much more forcefully the ravages of racism in this country.' The Trump administration and DeVos have come under criticism from civil rights advocates for undoing some civil rights protections, including rescinding Obama-era federal guidance that instructed schools to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice and President Donald Trump calling for banning transgender individuals from serving in the military. DeVos, a billionaire Republican donor and long-standing school choice activist from Michigan, said that she has spent her career campaigning on behalf of minority children. 'That's where my heart has been for three decades is to really empower and allow all families the same kind of opportunities I've had for my kids,' she said. At the same time, DeVos acknowledged that she could have done more to reach out to African- American communities around the country to make her position more clear. 'I've had these conversations with some of the African-American organizations that represent higher education, but probably not as explicitly as I am right now,' DeVos said. The NAACP did not immediately return a call for comment about DeVos' remarks. The issue of minorities' access to higher education remains controversial today. The Justice Department said last week it would conduct an inquiry into how race influences admissions at Harvard University after a coalition of more than 60 Asian-American groups brought a complaint alleging the school uses race as a factor in admissions and discriminates against Asian-Americans by holding them to a higher standard. DeVos said her department was not involved in that process and added that this 'has been a question for the courts and the courts have opined.' The Supreme Court last year upheld a University of Texas program that considers race, among other factors, in admissions, offering a narrow victory for affirmative action. A white Texan who was denied admission to the university sued, but the high court said the Texas plan complied with earlier court rulings that allow colleges to consider race in an effort to bolster diversity. At America's elite private colleges, many of which have drawn criticism over race-conscious admission policies, incoming classes have become increasingly diverse in recent years. Asked whether race should play a role in college admissions, DeVos said it is already being considered in the selection process. 'Well, they are looking at that, that is a factor today,' DeVos said referring to college admissions officers. 'I am not going to debate that, I am not going to discuss that.' But DeVos said the key to giving students equal access to higher education lies in elementary and secondary school. 'It is not fair to think that when students transit through a K-12 system that is not preparing them for beyond, that somehow we are going to waive a magic wand and things are going to be perfect for them at the higher-ed level,' DeVos said. 'So I've always said: What we should really be talking about is what are we doing to ensure that every single child no matter their family income, no matter their racial background, no matter their zip code has equal opportunities to access a quality education.' __ Follow Maria Danilova on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@m_education_ap and Carole Feldman at http://www.twitter.com/CaroleFeldman
  • New US penalties against 8 more people over Venezuela crisis
    New US penalties against 8 more people over Venezuela crisis
    The Trump administration imposed sanctions Thursday on eight more individuals in Venezuela, including the brother of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, in the latest U.S. bid to try to deter further democratic backsliding in the South American country. The penalties focus on current or former Venezuelan government officials accused by the U.S. of supporting President Nicolas Maduro's creation of a constituent assembly. That body has been given the job of rewriting Venezuela's constitution, in what the United States has said was an attempt by Maduro to solidify his hold on power. The assembly, formed by a July 30 election, has declared itself superior to all other government institutions and has ousted Venezuela's outspoken chief prosecutor. 'President Maduro swore in this illegitimate constituent assembly to further entrench his dictatorship, and continues to tighten his grip on the country,' Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. Many of those targeted by the U.S. are regional representatives on the new assembly, including Adan Chavez, the brother of Venezuela's former leader, who died in 2013. Adan Chavez has been appointed secretary of the new assembly and also is a former governor and minister in Venezuela's government. The sanctions freeze any assets the individuals may have in the U.S. and prevent Americans from doing business with the Venezuelans. The U.S. has said the vote to create the assembly was illegitimate and a sign that Maduro is trying to strengthen what the U.S. calls his 'dictatorship.' Last week, the U.S. targeted Maduro with sanctions, in a rare action against a foreign head of state. Those sanctions followed a previous round, days before the planned vote, that hit 13 current or former top officials in Maduro's government.
