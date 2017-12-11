Listen Live
Another star reporter, this time at the New Yorker, out after ‘improper sexual conduct’
Another star reporter, this time at the New Yorker, out after ‘improper sexual conduct’
Photo Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Comedy Central
Ryan Lizza, Washington Correspondent for The New Yorker, (right) takes a picture of Alicia Menendez, (center) as Trevor Noah applauds during Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" Presents "Podium Pandemonium: A Debate About Debates," in February of 2016.

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The New Yorker has fired its Washington correspondent, Ryan Lizza, over what the magazine called “improper sexual conduct.”

New Yorker officials said in a statement that they recently learned of the “improper” conduct and made the decision to let Lizza go.

“We have reviewed the matter and, as a result, have severed ties with Lizza,” according to the magazine’s statement.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Comedy Central
Ryan Lizza appearing on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" in February of 2016.
Photo Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Comedy Central
Ryan Lizza appearing on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" in February of 2016.

It’s unclear what the “improper sexual conduct” refers to, but Lizza issued a statement denying any improprieties.

“I am dismayed that The New Yorker has decided to characterize a respectful relationship with a woman I dated as somehow inappropriate. The New Yorker was unable to cite any company policy that was violated,” Lizza said.

Lizza, who has worked at the magazine for the past decade, apologized to his family and colleagues for any embarrassment, but said The New Yorker was wrong.

“This decision, which was made hastily and without a full investigation of the relevant facts, was a terrible mistake,” Lizza said.

The New Yorker hasn’t revealed any details of the complaint against Lizza and apparently has no plans to do so.

“Due to a request for privacy, we are not commenting further,” according to the magazine’s statement.

Lizza’s termination follows other recent high-profile firings over allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, including former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer, former CBS “This Morning” anchor Charlie Rose and New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush.

  • Storm post-mortem
    Storm post-mortem
    The biggest snow in parts of the Metro area in at least 25 years. Clearly my forecast snow amounts were a big bust in those areas, whereas it was correct elsewhere including the rain-snow line and where there would be mostly rain and little or no snow. I realize that is no comfort to those impacted by how wrong I was in the W/NW suburbs. I guess it’s worth repeating what I had in all the blog posts and on the radio “obviously this could change, check back frequently for updates, no forecast is set in stone”. Why that bares repeating I don’t know but at least a small percentage of the public seems shocked that weather and forecasts change and can be wrong.  I’ve known it since I was 5 or 6. Here’s a quote from my blog of last Wednesday morning: Here’s a quote from last Thursday 6am: “This forecast is likely to change one way or the other so check back often for updates on the radio and here”. This was a remarkable and very rare storm. I’ve been here 30 years and the snow in my own backyard is the most I’ve seen (above the Blizzard of March 1993) at 9 inches. Although that was a much worse storm in many ways for the whole Southeastern region of the U.S. TRULY an unusual abnormal and REMARKABLE system producing snow in northern Mexico and Texas BEFORE Boston, and with greater snow amounts in the deep south than Minneapolis Chicago and many other northern cities have had so far! There were flurries in New Orleans, a dusting on the ground in Mobile, AL, snow in the air at Destin and Panama City with snow falling 30 miles into the Gulf of Mexico!! The more abnormal a weather the system the more unpredictable it is for obvious reasons. They fall outside the distribution cure and thus become outliers. These are terms from statistical analysis for anyone not familiar. At the extreme they become a “Black Swan Event”. The fact that no forecaster locally, regionally, or nationally nailed the forecast belies that fact. This was the type of winter storm that always gives the Georgia it’s best chance at significant snow or ice, they are called a “Miller-A”. As opposed to a “Miller B” type system. The rain-snow/ice line varies from system to system and no two are ever exactly alike. From NCEP Here are the basic weather features on Friday December 8th at 7am: You can see the “long-wave trough” in the 500mb jet stream with a potent “short-wave” vorticity max in Texas responsible for cyclogenesis in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s worth noting that some models did have “scary” amounts of snow projected (which I mentioned in one of the blogs or tweets prior to storm) but that is NOT uncommon which is why forecasters don’t just say, “welp that the forecast then”. Otherwise every time the forecast would be ‘2-10 inches, that’s what models show’. It’s should also be noted those heavy snow outputs did NOT get the LOCATION right, so even if I believed those models verbatim the forecast would have been off the mark. Just like in hurricane track forecasts there is “a range” of possibilities for snow (or rain/t-storm) amounts and locations in every forecast and a normal and expected margin of error in all forecasts, including temp and wind outlooks. It’s not unusual for the rain-snow line fore example to be AT LEAST least 20 miles in a different direction from forecast. (In this case that part of the forecast was right on target). Reducing the normal margin of error will require more data and better physics in the computer algorithms and higher resolution models. For those who like to learn and understand… Here is some of the meteorology science of what happened: That strong upper-level disturbance swinging east/NE from Texas over a strong baroclinic zone (tight temperature gradient) resulting in Gulf of Mexico cyclogenesis (storm formation as a wave of low pressure on the stalled cold front) as seen above. Typically the axis of the heaviest snow is found about 90 miles to the track of the 850mb (about 5,000 feet) low center. In this case the 850mb level had one low move just south of Atlanta and another low deep in the gulf of Mexico. In theory the textbook says this would have put the heaviest snow well north of us! Studies (Younkin) show the heaviest snow axis close to the 850mb low pressure center happens only 30% of the time. Using an 850mb temp technique would have had a forecast the heaviest snow band too far south from I-20 to south Cobb and South Hall. Again, showing how this particular system went rogue. Another method (not shown) uses 700mb (about 10,000) feet vertical velocities to project snow amounts. In this case most models showed the strongest vertical motion well north or well south of where it actually occurred! The R/S line was quasi-stationary near I-85 wiggling a little north and south during the day, here it is depicted at 7pm Friday: On of the primary reasons for the narrow heavy snow band was an unexpectedly strong persistent and nearly stationary feature at around 10,000 feet as discussed by Papin was 700mb frontogenesis (creation of a front in a tight baroclinic temperature gradient zone) which causes strong ascent or vertical motions able to lift moisture into the dendritic growth zone aloft (DGZ) creating the heavy snow band. This ‘frontogenic forcing’ (purple lines) depicted here at 2pm and 7pm Friday: This process was aided by strong warm air advection (WAA) at both 850mb and 700mb as winds at those levels transported warm moist air into the cold air farther north. Interestingly the mesoscale forecasters at SPC expected mostly rain south of Rome even as a band of heavy snow rates was approaching: In most areas temps cooled from around 39 early morning to 32 or so the rest of the day and most of the night. But early that evening they saw this: It did not finally move all the way South and East through the area until the wee hours of Saturday morning as the wave of low pressure moved into the Atlantic and the 500mb vorticity max (short-wave) at the base of the jet stream (“baroclinic leaf” signature) trough swung across Georgia: The system like most Miller As rode NE up the coast as a Nor’easter: Forecasters must work with just a minuscule sampling of the atmosphere and then extrapolate from that woefully inadequate data to simulate the future state of the atmosphere. We’ve come along way since the first attempts at Numerical Weather Prediction but mother nature will always have the upper hand over mankind for we are mere mortals. Wikapedia: I am reminded of what Teddy Roosevelt said about the “Man in the arena”, but I am also reminded of the old Breton Prayer: Thanks for reading, thanks for listening, thanks for following, thanks for understanding. Follow me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.                
  • Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids needs YOUR help! We still need to collect toys and gifts for roughly 3,000 kids. Please donate online at Clark.com/ChristmasKids.
  • New CDC Director questioned about financial conflicts
    New CDC Director questioned about financial conflicts
    A U.S. Senator is criticizing the director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for an apparent financial conflict of interest that the senator says may prevent the director from doing her job.Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald became director of the Atlanta-based CDC in July, and was required to sell a range of stocks she owned, including beer and soda companies, the tobacco company Philip Morris International, and a number of health care companies such as vaccine manufacturers and health-care companies.'I've done everything that they've requested, in a timely manner as they've requested,' Fitzgerald said Monday in an interview with The Associated Press. 'My financial people tell me we have now sold all the stocks.'But last week, Sen. Patty Murray wrote Fitzgerald saying she's concerned about unresolved financial holdings noted in Fitzgerald's ethics agreement with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. CDC is part of HHS.The agreement notes Fitzgerald is unable to divest from certain investments that could prevent her from talking about cancer and prescription drug monitoring programs, wrote Murray, a Democrat from Washington.'I am concerned that you cannot perform the role of CDC Director while being largely recused from matters pertaining to cancer and opioids, two of the most pervasive and urgent health challenges we face as a country,' wrote Murray, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee of Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, which oversees the CDC.She called on Fitzgerald to release more information and to meet with the committee about the issue.Public health leaders have noted Fitzgerald has kept an unusually low profile since becoming CDC director. Fitzgerald says she's simply wanted time to learn about the agency, but also said she bowed out of an Oct. 5 Congressional hearing on opioids due to a financial conflict of interest.Fitzgerald said her stock purchases had been handled by two financial management companies and that she hadn't been aware of particular holdings until they were raised to her by ethics compliance officials at HHS. She said her stock sales have been completed since the October hearing.HHS and CDC officials did not provide a copy of Fitzgerald's ethics agreement to the AP, and did not respond to questions about Murray's concerns.CDC, the nation's top public health agency, is the only federal agency headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. It has nearly 12,000 employees, and about three-quarters of them are based in the Atlanta area.Fitzgerald, 71, was a long-time obstetrician-gynecologist in the Atlanta area, a former major in the U.S. Air Force, and campaigned twice, unsuccessfully, as a Republican candidate for Congress in the 1990s. She led Georgia's state health department for six years before being tapped for the CDC job.People who've met with her say that in small groups or personal meetings she can be gregarious, and she was a prominent spokesperson on health issues in the past.But since Fitzgerald took office, she has skipped important public health meetings and bowed out of at least one Congressional hearing. For months, she declined nearly all media interviews, and was absent from the kind of flu vaccination promotions that traditionally star CDC directors.Fitzgerald said she was traveling or had other scheduling conflicts during many of those events.
  • Last WWII veteran in Georgia Legislature, John Yates, dies
    Last WWII veteran in Georgia Legislature, John Yates, dies
    John Yates, the last World War II veteran to serve in the Georgia General Assembly, has died. He was 96. Yates became one of a small number of Republicans in the Georgia House at the time he was first elected in 1988. After losing re-election, he ran again in 1992 and remained in office until 2016 representing a district based in Griffin. Yates flew more than 200 missions near or over enemy lines for the U.S. Army, and he was awarded six air medals and four battle stars, according to his House biography. He served during the Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive on the Western Front in 1944 and 1945. TRENDING STORIES: Temperatures in the 50s to help melt remaining ice New photos released of woman accused of attacking great-grandmother over bread Reward increased in deadly Barcelona restaurant robbery After the war, Yates worked for Ford Motor Company as a biller and later as a manager for the Los Angeles Parts Distribution Center. In the Georgia House, he was chairman of the House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee and a member of the House Appropriations Committee. His death was confirmed Monday by the office of House Speaker David Ralston, who in 2016 called Yates “a true American hero.” Funeral services will be held Saturday in Griffin.
  • Detained by US, Mexican journalist fears death if deported
    Detained by US, Mexican journalist fears death if deported
    Advocates for a Mexican journalist detained in a remote West Texas facility asked the U.S. government on Monday to grant him asylum instead of deporting him to a country where he believes he'll be killed.Emilio Gutierrez Soto fled to the United States a decade ago after articles he wrote alleging corruption in the Mexican military caused his name to end up on a hit list. Mexico is one of the world's most dangerous places for journalism, likened to countries such as Syria and Iraq. At least 11 journalists have been killed in Mexico this year.After coming within hours of possible deportation, Gutierrez, 54, is now appealing that denial. The National Press Club and other press freedom advocates held an event Monday highlighting Gutierrez's case and those of other reporters whose lives were in danger.Speaking by phone from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Sierra Blanca, Texas, Gutierrez accused Mexican leaders of being complicit in the violence of drug cartels and the murders of journalists, though he did not make specific allegations.'The biggest criminal organization is the government,' Gutierrez said. 'I'm afraid to take one step into Mexico.'The U.S. government historically rejects most asylum claims. Over a five-year period ending in September 2016, the U.S. received about 267,000 asylum claims and granted 46,000.It has granted asylum in recent years to a number of Mexican journalists. But Eduardo Beckett, Gutierrez's lawyer, accused the U.S. of turning a blind eye to corruption and violence in Mexico, and blamed the Trump administration for changing how it deals with asylum seekers.'There is no more humanity,' Beckett said. 'The new tactic is, we'll pressure you, we'll keep you detained, in hopes you'll give up.'Another Mexican journalist did just that earlier this year. After spending nearly four months in an immigration facility, reporter Martin Mendez Pineda returned to Mexico and went into hiding.Mexico has created a federal protection program for journalists, with about 600 enrollees nationwide. But one reporter in the program was killed earlier this year, and others question whether the federal government has the power or the will to protect them. Meanwhile, high-profile killings have continued, including the death of Javier Valdez, a legendary reporter who covered drug trafficking in Sinaloa state.Gutierrez worked for El Diario del Noroeste, a newspaper in the state of Chihuahua. He said his problems began after he wrote articles that alleged military forces were robbing and extorting local people in Chihuahua, which borders New Mexico and part of West Texas.After receiving what his advocates called veiled threats, Gutierrez discovered his name had been placed on a hit list. So he fled north with his teenage son and entered the U.S. in 2008, seeking asylum.He spent seven months in detention before his release in January 2009, while his application for asylum remained pending.Beckett said that Gutierrez was no longer working in journalism while living in the West Texas border city of El Paso. Instead, he supported himself by operating a food truck, Beckett said. His son, now 24, works in a restaurant. But while in the United States, Gutierrez heard from people back in Mexico that if he returned, he would end up like other journalists who were killed.After nine years, a judge denied his asylum request in July, and the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed his appeal in November.His advocates say he came close to being sent back to Mexico before the appeals board on Thursday issued a stay of his deportation.The U.S. Department of Justice and the Mexican foreign affairs ministry did not return messages seeking comment Monday. ICE said in a statement that Gutierrez remains in the agency's custody 'pending disposition of his immigration case.'___Follow Nomaan Merchant on Twitter at @nomaanmerchant. Associated Press reporter Christopher Sherman in Mexico City contributed to this report.___Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: —http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv
  • Oklahoma college board member chided for anti-gay comments
    Oklahoma college board member chided for anti-gay comments
    A former Oklahoma City mayor and member of the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents was rebuked Monday for comparing gay people to pedophiles and politicians who've recently resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.Kirk Humphreys made the comments during a local TV public affairs show that aired over the weekend on KFOR-TV. An alumni group has called for his resignation, and the student body president encouraged the campus to voice its opinion on Humphreys' 'ignorant' words.Humphreys and others were discussing allegations against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, who has announced he'll resign, and President Donald Trump when Humphreys began to ramble about other subjects. He said he was 'going to make a lot of people mad today.'Is homosexuality right or wrong? It's not relative, there's a right and wrong,' Humphreys said. 'If it's OK, then it's OK for everybody and, quite frankly, it's OK for men to sleep with little boys.'LGBTQ advocacy groups Freedom Oklahoma called for Humphreys' removal from the Board of Regents if he didn't apologize. Executive Director Troy Stevenson said Humphreys' comments were disheartening and dangerous for LGBTQ youth who are already harassed and bullied.A staffer at Humphreys' office said Humphreys was out of town Monday and unavailable to comment. Humphreys did not immediately reply to a voicemail left on his cellphone or an email seeking comment.University of Oklahoma President David Boren released a statement saying Humphreys was not speaking on behalf of the university. Boren said the school was committed to diversity and inclusiveness, adding: 'I do not share his views on this matter.'OU board of regents chair Clay Bennett, who also is chairman of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder, said in statement Monday the rest of the panel disagrees with Humphreys' views. Bennett said the board values students' diverse perspectives, backgrounds and experiences.Student government President J.D. Baker, in an open letter Sunday, called Humphreys' comments 'outright disrespectful, out of line and ignorant.' Baker said Monday that it wasn't up to him to say whether Humphreys should step down.'I hope that he's a mature enough individual to understand the impact of his words and that he'll make the decision for himself,' Baker said.The president of the school's LGBTQ Alumni Society called for Humphreys to resign.A state lawmaker who appeared with Humphreys pushed back at him on the show, saying it was wrong to compare sexual misconduct and crimes to the legal behavior of consenting adults.'Mr. Humphreys' comments were disgusting, offensive, and just plain wrong,' Rep. Emily Virgin, a Democrat from Oklahoma City, later said on her Facebook page. 'I unequivocally stand with the LGBT community.Stevenson said his group planned to protest an Oklahoma City real estate project that belongs to Humphreys' family business if he doesn't apologize.Humphreys, 67, was mayor of Oklahoma City from 1998 to 2003.
