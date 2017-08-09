Days after publicly coming out publicly and announcing that he’s bisexual, singer Aaron Carter said he’s “really looking forward to the future” whether it’s with “a man or a woman” during an interview on The Bert Show, which will air on Wednesday.

“To be honest, I’ve been thinking about it for many years,” Carter said of his decision to share the news about his sexuality. “I just felt like it was something I needed to do … It was something that I just felt like was important and I needed to say. It was a part of a new chapter of turning 30, on December 7th this year.”

The “I Want Candy” singer knew he was attracted to both sexes when he was as young as 12, but kept it a secret for a very long time.

“The process is at your own pace and when you feel comfortable,” he said. “There might be a lot of people who don’t agree with it, but you might be surprised by the people who do. I was shocked — I was blown away. My fans know that I’m a heart on the sleeve kinda guy. That’s the way I am.”

The singer, who broke up with his girlfriend Madison Parker about a week before making the personal announcement, is currently “a single man.”

“I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn't really understand it and she didn't want (to),” he said. “And that was it. So we left it mutual and parted ways.”

“All I can say is that I'm really looking forward to the future right now, and whether I choose to be with a man or a woman is my decision, and no one else’s,” he said. “I find men and women attractive, and that’s never gonna change.”

As news about the interview makes the rounds, Carter shared a video thanking his fans for their support and teased new music and “a big reveal about to happen.” He released an EP called “Love” earlier this year.

I want to thank EVERYONE for the support over the past few weeks but my MUSIC is what speaks for me. https://t.co/OtjYaQZiFF #AaronsAngels 😇 pic.twitter.com/BeQRJlUCpP — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017

