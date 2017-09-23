Aaron Carter checks into rehab after turbulent few months

Aaron Carter told his fans Friday night on Twitter that he would be “disappearing for a while.”

>> Read more trending news

The singer and former teen heartthrob Carter tweeted the news shortly after checking into rehab.

Carter’s publicist confirmed the news in a statement to People.

“Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” Carter’s representative Steve Honig said

“He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

“I would like to tell all of you that I will be disappearing for a while to work on myself,” Carter wrote in a note he shared on Twitter.

>> Related: Aaron Carter reveals he and brother Nick Carter still aren’t speaking after family fued goes public

Carter has been in the news fairly regularly recently. In August, he came out as bisexual, and earlier this month, the police were ere called to his house several times.