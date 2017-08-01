Listen Live
cloudy-day
81°
H 89
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
81°
Mostly Clear
H 89° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    81°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 89° L 69°
  • clear-day
    89°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 89° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Books & Literature
Bush sisters going on tour for new book
Close

Bush sisters going on tour for new book

Bush sisters going on tour for new book
Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for UNICEF
Barbara Bush (L) and Jenna Bush Hager attend the Third Annual UNICEF Masquerade Ball at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on December 13, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for UNICEF)

Bush sisters going on tour for new book

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush are headed on a book tour.

>> Read more trending news

According to PEOPLE magazine, the sisters are hitting the road together to promote their upcoming memoir, “Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life.”

“In ‘Sisters First’, Jenna and Barbara will take readers on a revealing, thoughtful, and deeply personal tour behind the scenes of their lives, with never-before-told funny and poignant personal stories and reflections about their family, their adventures, their loves and losses, and the special sisterly bond that fulfills them,” Grand Central Publishing said in a statement.

The official tour is set to begin on the day of the book’s release on Oct. 24 in New York City, and their mother will join them for a preview of the book in Kennebunkport, Maine, on Aug. 18.

“We’ve always felt lucky that we had each other to walk side-by-side as sisters through the extraordinary circumstances of our ordinary lives,” the sisters previously said after announcing their book in March. “We are so excited to share the stories that mean the most to us — from the ones that made us laugh to those that shaped us the most — and we hope to make ‘Sisters First’ an entertaining read that will also give readers a more nuanced look behind the headlines.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Aug. 4.. More information about the tour can be found on the book’s official website.

Astrid Stawiarz
Teacher Jenna Bush Hager (L) and Barbara Pierce Bush attend Prabal Gurung Spring 2016 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Close

Bush sisters

Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz
Teacher Jenna Bush Hager (L) and Barbara Pierce Bush attend Prabal Gurung Spring 2016 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    A Gwinnett County couple is accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different north Georgia counties, stealing dozens of guns from cars. The pair is now in custody as police try to figure out how they could hit so many fire stations in such a short period of time. 'We believe one of the main things the suspects were looking for were firearms,' Cobb County's police chief, Mike Register, said. Register says their suspects believed firefighters likely kept firearms in their cars and that's what they were looking for during their five-month-long crime spree. 'But what happened to the 40 guns now missing?' Channel 2's Ross Cavitt asked. 'That's still an ongoing portion of the case,' Register said. TRENDING STORIES: Gwinnett teen dies after collapsing at club soccer practice Mom, 6-year-old die in house fire started by cigarette, officials say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Investigators say good old-fashioned police work combined with new technologies helped lead to the Gwinnett County couple. As far as they know, neither Elijah Ross nor Ayana Forest had any connections to firefighters, but the two made firefighters' jobs that much more difficult. 'Very discouraging for them, you know,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. 'They are out doing their job serving the citizens and trying to protect them the best they can, only to find out they return from a call or wake up in the morning to find their cars have been broken into and their personal items stolen,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. Police allege the couple hit 44 locations in 17 counties, breaking into more than 160 cars. 'Although they won't say how many, if any, of the guns they have recovered, they believe they were destined for the black market,' Maj. Jeff Adcock said.
  • Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    The former coach of a Gwinnett County high school student who drowned in the Chattahoochee river on Sunday told Channel 2's Tony Thomas he cannot believe he is gone. Teenagers who knew Mountain View High School student Perez Tamfu, 17, were back jumping off Settles Bridge Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the soccer player drowned in the Chattahoochee. 'I think that's one thing that is really affecting everybody, just the loss of not just a teammate, but a friend as well,' former coach Shane Pulliam said. Pulliam was Tamfu's soccer coach until just a month ago. He got word of the accident shortly after it happened. TRENDING STORIES: Man attacked grandmother with 'Rambo-style knife', police say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Police search for escaped inmate out of Atlanta 'He made good grades, and he worked hard,' Pulliam said. 'Always had a smile on his face. Always made everyone laugh. Just had a big heart.' Gwinnett firefighters say Tamfu and other Mountain View teammates were jumping off the bridge Sunday night when Tamfu got into trouble in the 50-degree water. Several people tried to save him. 'We've learned since then several of his friends tried to perform a rescue (but) he went back underwater after being combative as they described and did not resurface,' Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. Officials said Tamfu was not wearing a life jacket. Tamfu is the second Gwinnett high school soccer player to die in the past few days . Parkview's Michael Jones died from medical issues while at club soccer practice.
  • Dozens search for missing 29-year-old man last seen days ago
    Dozens search for missing 29-year-old man last seen days ago
    Deputies, firefighters, K-9 officers and volunteers are searching for a man missing in Spalding County. Justin Deloye, 29, was last on July 27 in the High Falls Road near Banks Road. The search is a joint effort between Spalding County Sheriff's Office, Spalding County Fire Rescue, City of Griffin Fire Rescue and the Georgia Piedmont Region K-9 Search and Rescue Team. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 770-467-4282. We'll have new video of the search scene for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. TRENDING STORIES: Woman, who went from being face of meth addiction to grandmother, dies at 55 This may look like an ordinary school bus, but it's not Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to first day of kindergarten Husband, wife killed in crash on way to movies Want to get away with breaking into your former HS? Don't Snapchat it
  • President Donald Trump says he won't stay off social media
    President Donald Trump says he won't stay off social media
    President Donald Trump may be trying for a reset in the West Wing, but he is making clear that he is not changing his twitter habit. On Twitter Tuesday, Trump said: 'Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people). Only way for me to get the truth out!' The tweet came one day after retired Gen. John Kelly took over as Trump's new chief of staff. Tapped to bring order to the chaotic West Wing, Kelly quickly made his presence known on Monday — ousting newly appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci and revising the command structure so that all senior staffers report to him. Those moves were praised Monday by Trump allies and lawmakers, who expressed hope that Kelly would help stem internal conflicts and advance a policy agenda after six months of tumult. But less clear is how much control Kelly will have over Trump's predilection for sowing conflict and making off-the-cuff comments on social media. Sen. Lindsey Graham, speaking on NBC's 'Today Show,' said he was encouraged by Kelly's new role, but stressed that he was looking for 'discipline' from Trump in order to move forward with issues like health care and tax reform. 'He has an obligation to be president for all of us and stop the chaos. Most of the chaos is generated by him and no one else,' Graham said.
  • HS football player drowns celebrating end of camp with team, mother says
    HS football player drowns celebrating end of camp with team, mother says
    A 14-year-old drowned while at the pool with his high school football team, his mother told WSB-TV.  >> Read more trending news  Nar'Quevious Tucker, 14, and the LaGrange High School football team had just finished football camp. His mother, Carrsellea Tucker, said the team went to LaGrange College for a pool party to celebrate on Saturday.  Carrsellea said her son jumped off the diving board and never resurfaced.  In tears, she told WSB-TV what she had heard from those at the scene. 'When he looked around looking for my son, he said he was at the bottom of the pool. He didn't float back up and he knew something was wrong. That's when he dove in and coach pulled him out. And that's when they did CPR,' she said. Tucker was rushed to the hospital but died. Carrsellea said her son was a rising freshman who had dreams of playing college football. 'It hurt my heart so much because he was so excited about going to high school and playing football,' she said. Investigators said this was an accident and they suspect no foul play. 'I know he's watching down on me, I know he knows I'm crying, I know he's saying, 'Mama, it's going to be alright,' but I just miss him,' his mother said. But she wonders why lifeguards on duty weren’t there to help. “Where were they? They had a job to do and they failed,” Carrsellea said. 'You had all these minors at the pool. Where (were) the adults in charge?”  According to WSB-TV, there were four lifeguards on duty at the time of the drowning. Troup County School System and LaGrange College released a statement following the incident:  “We extend our prayers and deepest sympathy to Nar’Quevious Tucker’s family, friends, and LHS football teammates. The Troup County School System and LaGrange College communities are all deeply saddened by this loss.”
  • Man stands up girlfriend, leaves country on brocation
    Man stands up girlfriend, leaves country on brocation
    A Telford, England, man nearly landed in hot water after he ditched his girlfriend and left the country to vacation with his buddies.  >> Read more trending news Brent Catterson made plans to meet his girlfriend Kayleigh Thompson for breakfast on June 15. But, instead of grabbing a bite to eat, Catterson headed to the airport and boarded a flight to Spain. Instead of calling Thompson to cancel, he took a picture with a handmade sign and posted it on her Facebook page. The sign read, “Babe, gone to Spain with the lads. See you in 3 day. Please don’t be mad…” The bold move came after Catterson’s friend called him up and told him there was an extra spot on their trip abroad. Catterson told Unilad, “I said ‘yes’ without asking Kayleigh, and I decided it would be a laugh not to tell her and to make a sign and post it to her Facebook wall.” He said after he posted the picture, he turned his phone off and boarded the plane. Catterson said he wasn’t nervous about how Kayleigh would react, and although they didn’t speak the entire trip, he insisted they “were fine on (his) return.” The couple has been together for eight years, and they have two children together.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.