The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has announced the class of 2018.

The list is comprised of five artists or bands in the Performer Category and one performer for the Early Influence Award.

Going into the Hall of Fame as performers next year are:

Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi started in the early ‘80s in New Jersey and had hits like “You Give Love A Bad Name” and Livin’ On a Prayer.” They’ve had over 120 million albums sold and performed 2,600 concerts all over the world.

Close Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits among 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class

The band was made up of David Bryn, Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, Alec John Such and Tico Torres.

The Cars

The Cars were founded in 1976 by Ric Ocasek as part of the New Wave sound. they combined ‘60s pop, ‘70s glam and brought it into the ‘80s. The Cars had 13 Top 40 singles from six studio albums. Co-founder Benjamin Orr died in 2000, but the surviving members released an album, “Move Like This” in 2011.

The band was made up of Elliot Easton, Greg Hawkes, David Robinson, Ric Ocasek and Benjamin Orr.

Dire Straits

Dire Straits had their first hit single in 1978 with “Sultans Of Swing.” Then they rode the music video wave with the fledgling MTV channel with their hit “Money For Nothing”

The band was made up of Alan Clark, Guy Fletcher, John Illsley, David Knopfler, Mark Knopfler and Pick Withers.

The Moody Blues

The Moody Blues was founded in 1964 as an R&B-based rock band. Known for the hit “Nights In White Satin,” the song is from one of the first progressive rock albums, according the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Moody Blues are said to have influenced bands like Yes and Genesis.

The band was made up of Graeme Edge, Justin Hayward, John Lodge, Mike Pinder and Ray Thomas.

Nina Simone

Mary J. Blige said that inductee Nina Simone, who started singing in 1964, could sing anything. Simone considered herself a folk singer, but she didn’t perform just that genre. She sung Israeli folk songs, songs from the Bee Gees, music by Leonard Cohen and even compositions by George Harrison. She also sang Spirituals and children’s songs.

Simone has been honored by Lauryn Hill, sampled by Kanye West and covered by George Michael and Whitney Houston.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

The Award for Early influence will be given to Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Tharpe, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, “is one of the essential figures in the history of rock and roll.” She is said to have been an inspiration for Elvis, Little Richard, Johhny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis.

She hit the stage in 1938 with her song “Rock Me” and continued her career through the ‘40s and ‘50s. In 1947, she gave Little Richard his break at the age of 14. In the ‘60s, her career in the U.S. had waned and she moved to England, playing for blues fans in London and Liverpool.

Artists have to wait 25 years after their first album or single is released before they can be considered for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rolling Stone reported.

Bon Jovi, The Cars and The Moody Blues could reunite with former members for the induction concert. Nina Simone passed away in 2003. Sister Rosetta Tharpe passed away in 1973. Dire Straits has been silent as to whether they will take the stage together, Rolling Stone reported.

The ceremony is scheduled for April 14, 2018 in Cleveland. Information on ticket sales will be released in January.