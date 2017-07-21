NEW YORK - Beyonce’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York took a brief break and returned restyled and “adjusted” Friday after fans said it looked nothing like the star.
The New York Times reported that the statue wasn’t on display Thursday afternoon.
A museum representative would not answer questions about why the figure was no longer displayed, only saying that it was “off the floor until further notice.”
Criticism from fans said that the figure looked more like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, Mariah Carey or Hillary Duff than Beyonce.
Related: Beyonce’s new wax figure looks nothing like her, fans say
Madame Tussauds said in a statement Wednesday that the appearance of the figure was because of lighting and flash photography.
“At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted,” the statement said. “Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures, which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.”
Beyonce’s wax figure restyled and ‘adjusted’ after criticism
On Friday, Entertainment Weekly reported that the museum restyled the figure after accusations that the first one was whitewashed.
“We love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyonce,” Madame Tussauds said in a statement. “We have adjusted the styling and the lighting of her figure and she is on display at Madame Tussauds New York.”
TMZ reported that the figure appears to have a darker skin tone than its previous iteration.
Beyonce's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure is Back on Display After Lighting Adjustments https://t.co/BRGtNewBV9— TMZ (@TMZ) July 21, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself