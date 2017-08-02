Beyoncé interested in buying share of Houston Rockets, report says

HOUSTON - Singer-songwriter Beyoncé is interested in buying a stake in the Houston Rockets, according to a Bloomberg report.
The Houston native is mulling an investment in a franchise that owner Leslie Alexander announced last month that he was planning to sell. Alexander paid $85 million for the Rockets in 1993. Forbes valued the organization at $1.65 billion earlier this year.
Beyoncé's representatives did not respond to a request for comment.
