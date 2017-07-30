Listen Live
cloudy-day
85°
H 85
L 65

!
Traffic
Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
85°
Sunny
H 85° L 65°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 85° L 65°
  • clear-day
    66°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 85° L 65°
  • clear-day
    82°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 88° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Attractions
Six Flags shutters the Georgia Cyclone after one last hoorah
Close

Six Flags shutters the Georgia Cyclone after one last hoorah

Six Flags shutters the Georgia Cyclone after one last hoorah
Parkgoers take one last ride on the Georgia Cyclone before it closed on Sunday, July 30. AJC/Greg Bluestein

Six Flags shutters the Georgia Cyclone after one last hoorah

By: Greg Bluestein The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

To some, the Georgia Cyclone was a rickety giant they happily skipped as they entered Six Flags Over Georgia. To others, it was a noble throwback to a bygone era of clambering coasters.

The Cyclone was not the sleekest or most famous of the thrill rides that dot the theme park’s landscape. And it definitely wasn’t the smoothest. But even the ride’s fiercest critics waited in lines Sunday that stretched longer than an hour to take one last whirl before the park shuttered it for good.

“I won’t be too sad to see it go,” said Mark Hammond, a Fayetteville rider who earlier used sharper language that made a nearby Six Flags official blush. “But I had to say goodbye.”

A throwback to the classic era of roller coasters, the Cyclone opened in 1990 as a spitting image of its more famous brethren, the legendary Coney Island Cyclone. Since then, it has beckoned visitors from near the park’s entrance, giving rides to roughly 8.7 million people across its creaky wooden tracks.

The ride’s biggest fans saw it as welcome nostalgia among flashier fare, like the Goliath and the Scorcher, that have long since eclipsed the Cyclone in popularity. Others gladly spurned it for the smoother, steel-braced rides with elaborate storylines and high-tech gadgetry that let feet dangle and arms flail.

Watch: Riding the Georgia Cyclone one last time

The Cyclone wasn’t the first wooden roller coaster at Six Flags, nor is it the last. The Great American Scream Machine, open since 1973, still holds court on the other side of the park, barreling riders down a 105-foot drop at speeds of 57 miles per hour.

The Cyclone never reached the same dizzying pace, though it could feel like it. An initial 95-foot rise up a clop-clop-clop of wooden planks hurtled riders through slopes and slices that topped out at 50 miles per hour. Some cuts were smooth; most are not. One constant – riders best hold tight, for the Cyclone had a knack for lifting them out of their seats.

For all this, the Cyclone routinely landed on top-50 lists of the world’s best wooden coasters, with many reviewers citing the extreme – and to some, surprising – power of the ride. It tugged, yanked and tore riders across the convoluted track, sometimes all at the same time.

A generation of parkgoers saw it as a must-ride, a first test just outside the ticket gate that prepared them for the adventures elsewhere. Now it is to be replaced, though park officials will only say it will be succeeded by another “innovative and thrilling” addition.

Brian Self is an out-with-the-old type of guy who was eager to trade rumors about what will take its place. But the Peachtree City restaurateur was drawn to the Cyclone on Sunday by a sense of history.

“I love riding every ride before they close down. I just wanted one last hoorah,” he said. “I’ll miss the nostalgia – but I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

The final bumpy ride was bittersweet for the Tyner clan, for this was 9-year-old Ava’s favorite ride.

“I like the classic ones. I like the noises. And I like that it’s more rickety,” she said, catching her breath after a head-spinning ride. “I don’t know why, I just like it that way.”

Her mother Lisa, a nurse from Woodstock, tried to explain the ride’s allure.

“It’s simple: You just buckle in and ride,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong. I love the fancy rides where you hang down. But this is my childhood.”

As for Ava, she seemed like she’d get by just fine. Her interview done, she was already off to the races in search of the next thrill.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother
    Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother
    A 6-year-old Spalding County boy who was burned in a Saturday morning fire started by a cigarette in a trash can has died, officials say. Zachary Shavers Tobias Sevenstar died about noon on Sunday, Communication Director for the Georgia Department of Insurance/State Fire Marshal's Office Glenn Allen said. The boy had been taken to the burn center in Augusta on Saturday. His mother, 44-year-old Christie Lewis, died at her home located at 408 E. Macintosh Road, in Griffin, when the fire broke out about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Allen said. “The early Saturday morning house fire was caused by careless smoking,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said. “The investigation revealed that the improper discarding of a cigarette into a trash can started the blaze.” RELATED: Flammable cladding used on buildings in Georgia The woman’s husband, Jimmy Lewis, said firefighters found his wife on top of Zachary in an attempt to shield him from the flames.  'She was a good person and a beautiful person and she loved life,' Lewis said.  Lewis said he is asking for prayers as he tries to stay strong for Zachary and tries to imagine a life without his wife. 'I don't want anything like this to happen to anybody,” he said. “I really don't.'    Hudgens said this death brings Georgia's fire fatality total to 65 for 2017.
  • Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    President Donald Trump wanted more discipline and structure in the West Wing, and expects to get that from the retired general taking over as the new chief of staff, a top White House official said Sunday. Department Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is among the military officers past and present, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, with prominent roles in the administration. 'You know that he enjoys working with generals,' White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said. Kelly was announced Friday as Trump's second chief of staff and planned to begin work Monday, replacing Reince Priebus, a former Republican Party chairman who held the job for six months. The moved ended months of speculation about Priebus' fate and came among infighting and turmoil in the early stages of the Trump White House. 'I think Reince was terribly effective, but was probably a little bit more laid-back and independent in the way he ran the office,' Mulvaney said. 'And I think the president wants to go a different direction, wants a little bit more discipline, a little more structure in there. Trump, in his Friday tweet announcing the retired Marine four-star general's new assignment, called him 'a Great American ... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.' Priebus held the post for fewer than 200 days, the shortest tenure for any president's first chief of staff since the position was formally established in 1946. He was blamed by some within the White House for the failure of the Republican health care plan in Congress. Some Trump allies thought that Priebus' longtime relationships with Republicans on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, also from Wisconsin, should have ensured the bill's passage.
  • Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    After a burglary at a popular Athens club, members of the music community are rallying support in the form of a $15,000 reward. The 40 Watt Club in Athens was burglarized in the early hours Friday, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Sgt. Jim Schultz told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. More than $20,000 worth of house equipment was stolen, Velena Vego, a talent buyer for the club, said. “We’re devastated,” Vego said. “We’ve never had this happen in the 30 years we’ve been here.” Vego said all the microphones, amplifiers and electronics have the club’s information engraved with 40 Watt. “So I don’t know how they’re going to resell anything,” Vego said. “People are pretty pissed off. I don’t know what (the burglars) were thinking.” Some of those who were angered by the news include David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker, who pinned a tweet Friday saying, “$5k reward from me personally for arrest/conviction of the (expletive) lowlifes who broke into the @40WattAthens last night and stole the PA.” R.E.M.’s Mike Mills offered another $5,000 to the pot and Jason Isbell of Nashville followed suit. Vego said if anyone has any information or the burglars want to return the equipment, please contact police.  “We have a lot of great people who work at our club,” she said. The list of items stolen, according to 40 Watt staff: Power Amps: Peavey GPS 3500 – subs (<80Hz) 2 Crest 8001 – subs (< 80Hz) Crown MT 1200 – low midrange (80Hz – 150Hz) 3 Crown MT 1200 – high midrange (150Hz – 1.6kHz) Mics: 1 Shure Beta 52 1 Shure Beta 91 4 Shure Beta 58 4 Shure Beta 57 6 Shure SM 58 8 Shure SM 57 2 Shure SM81 1 Shure PG81 1 Electro Voice RE 20 1 AKG D112 1 Electro Voice 408A 1 Audio Technica ATM25 3 Sennheiser 604 3 Audix OM 5 DI's: 2 Radial JDI 4 Radial Pro DI 2 Whirlwind Director 2 Rapco DB-100 In other news:
  • Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Officials say rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair after a thrill ride broke apart and killed a man are open after being re-inspected. Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning. Some rides, mostly in the fair's Kiddie Land, had previously reopened. All rides were shut down Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart, killing 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others, several critically. The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently ordered similar rides to shut down worldwide. A co-owner of the company providing rides at the fair has told WCMH-TV in Columbus he's certain a mechanical failure caused the ride to break apart. Jarrell's family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.
  • German police: 2 dead, 4 wounded in disco shooting
    German police: 2 dead, 4 wounded in disco shooting
    German police say a shooting in a discotheque has claimed two lives, including that of the gunman, and wounded four people, three of them seriously. A tweet by police in the town of Konstanz in southwestern Baden-Wurttemberg state says one person was killed and three were seriously wounded in the early-morning shooting. A subsequent exchange of fire on the street with the gunman left a policeman with non-life-threatening wounds and the gunman in critical condition. The gunman died later in the hospital. The dpa news agency says police believe the 37-year-old suspect appears to have been acting alone. They have not established a motive for the shooting. __ This story has been corrected to say that the police officer was wounded in an exchange of fire with the gunman.
  • Kathy Griffin says she's no longer under investigation for photo of severed Trump head
    Kathy Griffin says she's no longer under investigation for photo of severed Trump head
    Kathy Griffin is no longer under federal investigation following a firestorm of controversy surrounding a photo of her holding a severed head bearing resemblance to President Donald Trump. >> Kathy Griffin interviewed by Secret Service Back in May, Griffin caused a huge stir online when TMZ obtained a gory photo showing Griffin looking straight at the camera as she held a fake severed head that looked like Trump in her hand. The gruesome photo, taken photographer Tyler Shields, shocked liberals and conservatives alike. The backlash was so aggressive that CNN dropped Griffin from the network’s annual New Year’s Eve program. “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” CNN’s PR team tweeted the day after the photo went viral. >> Read more trending news Griffin confirmed Friday on Twitter that the federal investigation into the photo is now closed. “TODAY. The @AP has to clarify. I am no longer under federal investigation,” the comedian, 56, wrote. “The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally.” >> See the post here Griffin was reportedly interviewed by the Secret Service after the photos were released. “Kathy Griffin has been interviewed by the Secret Service, in-person, for over an hour,” tweeted New York Magazine reporter Yashar Ali on July 3. “Investigation is still not closed.” “We’re going to fully cooperate with the Secret Service in their investigation,” Dmitry Gorin, Griffin’s lawyer, said of the investigation at the time. “She basically exercised her First Amendment rights to tell a joke. When you look at everything in the media, all the times entertainers make videos or express themselves in other ways, you’ve seen an entertainer, let alone a comedian, be subject to a criminal investigation.”
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.